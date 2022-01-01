BG picView gallery

Anna's Ristorante and Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

70 east

Windsor, VA 23487

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders (5 pc)

$8.95

Mozzarella Sticks (7 pc)

$8.75

French Fries

$3.50+

Onion Rings

$3.50+

Calamari

$9.45

Garlic Bread & Cheese

$4.95

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Boneless Wings

$10.45+

App Sampler

$10.25

Fries, Chicken Tenders (3 pc), Mozzarella Sticks (3 pc)

Cheese Fries

$5.25

Salads

House Salad

$3.95+

Chicken Salad

$7.95+

Shrimp Salad

$8.95+

Crab Cake Salad

$9.95+

Chef Salad

$12.95

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$6.45+

Philly Steak & Cheese

$6.45+

Philly Chicken & Cheese

$6.45+

Roast Beef & Cheese

$6.45+

Canadian Bacon & Cheese

$6.45+

Turkey & Cheese

$6.45+

Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

$7.45+

Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$7.45+

Club Sandwich

$9.45+

Pastrami Sandwich

$6.75+

Vegetarian Sandwich

$6.25+

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$6.45+

Sausage Parm Sandwich

$6.45+

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$6.45+

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$6.45+

Veal Parm Sandwich

$9.75

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$9.45

Cheeseburger

$9.45

Ham & Cheese

$6.45+

Chips

$1.00

Entrees

Chicken Cacciatora

$16.95

Chicken Lemon & Butter

$16.95

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Chicken Parm

$16.95

Eggplant Parm

$14.95

Veal Parm

$16.95

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Linguini Clam Sauce

$15.95

Scallops with Alfredo

$16.95

Scallops with Marinara

$16.95

Lobster Ravioli

$17.95

Anna's Sampler

$15.95

Anna's Pasta Special

$17.95

Chef's Sampler

$15.95

Pasta Entrees

Lasagna

$12.95

Manicotti

$12.95

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Stuffed Shells

$12.95

Meat Ravioli

$12.95

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$12.95

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$12.95

Spaghetti Meatballs

$12.95

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$12.95

Spaghetti Sausage

$12.95

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.95

Spaghetti Mushrooms

$12.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.95

Cheese Tortellini Panna

$12.95

Cheese Tortellini Meat Sauce

$12.95

Stuffed Rigatoni

$13.95

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$4.95

Cannoli

$4.25

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$4.95

Tiramisu

$4.95

Limoncello Mascarpone

$4.75

Children's

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

Kids cheese Ravioli

$6.95

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$6.95

3 Chicken Tenders with fries

Pizza

PER Cheese Pizza

$6.25

PER Combination Pizza

$8.75

SM Cheese Pizza

$9.75

SM Combination Pizza

$14.75

MD Cheese Pizza

$12.25

MD Combination Pizza

$19.25

LG Cheese Pizza

$13.25

LG Combination Pizza

$20.25

GRD Cheese Pizza

$29.95

GRD Combination Pizza

$39.95

PER Cheese Pizza (Copy)

$6.25

Pizza Bianca

Small Pizza Bianca

$13.95

Medium Pizza Bianca

$15.95

Large Pizza Bianca

$16.95

Sicilian Squares

Small Cheese Sicilian Pizza

$11.95

Small Combination Sicilian Pizza

$18.25

Large Cheese Sicilian Pizza

$17.95

Large Combination Sicilian Pizza

$24.95

Strombolis

Small Cheese Stromboli

$9.75

Small Combination Stromboli

$14.75

Medium Cheese Stromboli

$12.25

Medium Combination Stromboli

$19.25

Large Cheese Stromboli

$13.25

Large Combination Stromboli

$20.25

Calzones

Small Cheese Calzone

$9.75

Small Combination Calzone

$14.75

Medium Cheese Calzone

$12.25

Medium Combination Calzone

$19.25

Large Cheese Calzone

$13.25

Large Combination Calzone

$20.25

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Pink Lemonade

$2.89

Mr. Pibb

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Water

Kids drink

$1.25

Mods

X cheese

$1.00

X sauce

$1.00

X cup of sauce

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

Meat sauce

$1.95

Meatball

$1.95

Cup of cheese

$1.00

Broccoli

$1.95

X breadx2

$0.50

Xbreadx4

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

X order of shrimp

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly, casual dining offering pizzas, subs, pasta dishes, wings, and more! Great location right in town and right off of 460! Come in and enjoy!

Location

70 east, Windsor, VA 23487

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jessie Lou's Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
14113 Foursquare Rd Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurantnext
Turner & Ten - 14171 Turner Dr
orange starNo Reviews
14171 Turner Dr Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurantnext
Wharf Hill Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 802
25 Main St Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurantnext
Smithfield Gourmet Cafe and Bakery - 218 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
218 Main Street Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurantnext
The Mod Olive
orange starNo Reviews
115 N. Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Harper's Table - 122 N Main St
orange star4.5 • 446
122 N Main St Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Windsor
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston