Annabel's Pizza Co.

Popular Items

Wings
Large Frites (8oz)
Boneless Wings

FRITES🍟

Large Frites (8oz)

$6.50

4oz Side of Sauce

$2.00

(3) 2oz Sides of Sauce

$4.25

WINGS🍗

Wings

$9.00+

Half order of 7 or full order of 13 bone-in wings served with carrots and bleu cheese. Choose from mild, medium, hot, garlic parmesan or wing of the week flavor

Boneless Wings

$9.00+

Half order or full order of boneless wings served with carrots and bleu cheese. Choose from mild, medium, hot, garlic parmesan or wing of the week flavor

APPETIZERS🥨

Beer Cheese Nachos

$12.00

A bed of wood-fired chips smothered in beer cheese and topped with bacon, tomatoes, and jalapenos

Caribbean Tochos

$14.00

A of jerk-seasoned tater tots topped with pulled chicken, pineapple, cherry peppers and cheddar-jack cheese, drizzled with jalapeño-cilantro-lime sauce.

Crispy Fried Artichokes

$13.00

With horseradish cream sauce

Pretzel

$10.00

With seasonal beer cheese or choice of sauce

Eggplant Rings

$13.00

With red pepper hot honey

Garlic Knots (5)

$3.50

With garlic parmesan topping served with marinara sauce

Wood-Fired Vegetables

$10.00

Korean BBQ roasted sweet potato and broccoli.

Pizza Bites

$10.00

6 hand-rolled and fried mozzarella & pepperoni bites served with marinara

Pulled Pork Poutine

$14.00

Sweet potato waffle fries, with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese curds, and topped with brown gravy.

South of the Border Jalapeño Poppers

$12.00

Eight halved and fried roasted jalapeño poppers stuffed with bacon, corn and pepper-jack cheese

Frites Flight

$16.00

Three cones: one of jerk-seasoned tater tots, one of sweet-potato waffle fries, one of Annabel’s classic frites, served with six sauces of your choice

SALADS🥗

Choice of mixed greens or kale base with cucumbers, shredded carrots, and choice of Romano or goat cheese. Served with balsamic dressing or oil & vinegar

Burrata Bruschetta Salad

$12.00

spring mix topped with pesto-marinated roma tomatoes, a 4oz ball of burrata, wood-fired toast points with a balsamic drizzle

Chopped Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, fire-roasted artichokes, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, chopped pepperoni, mozzarella chopped and tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with soppressata

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00

Baby kale tossed with homemade Caesar dressing topped with freshly grated romano cheese and pretzel croutons

Make Your Own Salad

$10.00

Your choice of baby kale, spring mix, or spinach with carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers.

SANDWICHES🥪

All sandwiches are served with chips.

B.L.T Sandwich

$15.00

freshly baked focaccia bread with garlic aioli, crispy bacon, sliced tomatoes, and spring mix

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

freshly baked focaccia bread with crispy chicken topped with homemade marinara and melted mozzarella

Italian Mix Sandwich

$15.00

freshly baked focaccia bread with pepperoni, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and oil & vinegar

Pizzadilla

$15.00

A giant quesadilla made with pizza dough stuffed with melted mozzarella, fetta, spinach, roasted red peppers, and pulled chicken folded and cut into fours and served with marinara sauce

Wood-Fired Burger of the Week

$15.00

PIZZA🍕

Traditional Cheese Pizza

$12.99

A classic pizza with homemade tomato sauce and a mozzarella-provolone cheese blend

Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

A classic cheese pizza with crispy bacon, Italian soppressata, and fire-roasted fennel ground sausage

Bountiful Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Our take on a classic, four-cheese pizza with Bountiful Bread’s signature tomato basil sauce (inspired by our famous soup), and whipped ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and feta cheese

B.L.T. Pizza

$14.99

A creamy ranch-based pizza with fire-roasted tomatoes, crispy bacon, and shredded lettuce

Breakfast Pizza

$14.99

A classic garlic-herb based pizza with cheesy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, and sriracha hot sauce drizzle

Broccoli Ricotta Pizza

$14.99

A garlic-herb whipped ricotta based pizza with a mozzarella-provolone cheese blend and fire-roasted broccoli

Cashew Cream Pizza

$17.99

A vegan cashew cream-based pizza with fire-roasted broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, and cashew cream drizzle

Clams Casino Pizza

$17.99

A garlic herb-based pizza with a mozzarella-provolone cheese blend, chopped clams, fired-roasted red peppers, spinach, crispy bacon, and Romano cheese

Chicken Carbonara Pizza

$17.99

Creamy Alfredo-based pizza topped with spinach, crispy bacon, pulled chicken, mozzarella and three over-easy eggs.

Fried Artichoke Pizza

$14.99

A garlic-herb based pizza with a mozzarella-provolone cheese blend, fire-roasted mixed vegetables, crispy artichokes, and horseradish cream sauce drizzle

Kale Pesto, Sausage, and Peppadews

$14.99

An organic fire-roasted kale pesto based pizza with fire-roasted fennel ground sausage, and chopped sweet and spicy peppadews

Original Margherita

$14.99

A classic garlic-herb based pizza with fire-roasted tomatoes, creamy burrata cheese, and fresh basil

Red, White, and Bleu (Buffalo) Pizza

$16.99

Our take on a buffalo chicken pizza with a creamy garlic hot sauce base, a mozzarella-provolone-bleu cheese blend, fried chicken, and crispy bacon

Sausage with Red Sauce Pizza

$14.99

A traditional cheese pizza with fire-roasted fennel ground sausage

Sopressata (Pepperoni) with Red Sauce Pizza

$14.99

Our take on a traditional pepperoni pizza with a homemade tomato sauce and Italian soppressata

Sopressata with Burrata and Hot Honey

$16.99

A garlic-herb based pizza with Italian soppressata, creamy burrata cheese, and red pepper hot honey drizzle

Veggie Fra Diavolo Pizza

$14.99

Spicy red-sauce-based pizza topped with spinach, broccoli, artichoke, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers and mozzarella.

Pulled Pork Pizza

$17.99

BBQ-sauce-based pizza with pulled pork, corn, red onion, Roma tomatoes, and cheddar jack, finished with cilantro.

SPECIALS🙌

Wing of the week: Piccata 🍗

$16.00

13 fried wings egg battered and topped with a lemon caper sauce.

Burger: Thanksgiving 🍔

$16.00

A 8oz wood-fired burger topped with cheddar, stuffing and cranberry mayo on a potato bun.

Appetizer: Jalapeno cheddar pork belly Mac & Cheese

$12.00

A large pie tin of wood-fired mac and cheese filled with pork-belly, jalapenos, bacon, pimento peppers and cheddar.

Appetizer: Apple and Brie Bruschetta

$15.00

Four pieces of wood-fired bread topped with melted brie, apples and candied peacons.

Pizza: Cajun Chicken and Broccoli alfredo 🍕

$18.00

A 12oz wood-fired pizza with an alfredo base, Cajun chicken, broccoli and melted mozzarella.

DESSERT🎂

Fried dough knots topped with powdered sugar, served with caramel, chocolate sauce, or both! Add chocolate sauce or caramel sauce (+.50)

Fried Dough Knots (5)

$3.50

BEVERAGES🥤

7up

$2.50

Nantucket Orange

$3.00

Nantucket Apple

$3.00

Polar Black Cherry Seltzer

$2.75

Polar Lemon Seltzer

$2.75

Saranac Orange Cream

$2.75

Saranac Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Saranac Shirley Temple

$2.75Out of stock

Saratoga Water

$2.50

Perrier

$1.00

Sunkist Orange

$3.00

Snapple Fruit Punch

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry tea

$3.00Out of stock

Sunkist Grape Soda

$3.00

Nesquick Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Polar Raspberry lime

$2.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Annabel's is a quick-service pizza restaurant specializing in artisan pizza and fresh frites. Now open next to Frog Alley Brewing Co. in Schenectady!

Website

Location

108 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Directions

