Annabel's Pizza Co.

|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Annabel's is a quick-service pizza restaurant specializing in artisan pizza and fresh frites. Now open next to Frog Alley Brewing Co. in Schenectady!
108 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305
