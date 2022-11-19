Restaurant header imageView gallery

ANNAPOLIS SMOKEHOUSE & TAVERN

733 Reviews

$$

107 Hillsmere Dr

Annapolis, MD 21403

Order Again

Popular Items

Dozen Wings
Wings
Smokehouse Sampler

Starters

Armadillo Eggs

$14.00

Chipotle Hummus

$14.00

Frickles

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Korean BBQ Quesadilla

$12.00

Natty Boh Rings

$12.00

Not So Average Nachos

$12.00

Mac And Cheese

$12.00
Wings

Wings

$16.00

Dozen Wings

$24.00
Smokin Egg Rolls

Smokin Egg Rolls

$14.00

Soups

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Bowl Soup of Day

$8.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Cup Soup of Day

$6.00

Salad

Cosmic Cobb

Cosmic Cobb

$16.00

Hail Caesar

$15.00

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Smokehouse Garden

$15.00
The Wedge

The Wedge

$15.00
We Got The Beet

We Got The Beet

$16.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Salmon

$16.00

Eastportorican

$15.00
Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich

Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Naptown Melt

$15.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Sloppy Joe

$15.00

Texas Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

The Big Lebowski

$15.00

The Burger Experience

$16.00

The Rachel

$15.00

The Reuben

$17.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

BBQ

1/2 Rack Ribs

$22.00

BBQ Half Chicken

$22.00
Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$32.00

Memphis Pulled Pork

$22.00

Smoked Sausage

$20.00

Smokehouse Sampler

$30.00

Texas Brisket

$28.00

Whiskey Salmon

$28.00

Pulled Chicken

$22.00

Small Plates

1\2 Chipotle Hummus

$7.00

1\2 Korean BBQ Quesadilla

$6.00

1\2 Natty Boh Rings

$6.00

1\2 Not So Avg Nachos

$6.00

Lunch BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Lunch Brisket

$16.00

Lunch Pulled Pork

$15.00

Lunch Ribs

$14.00

Small Beet Salad

$12.00

Small Caesar Salad

$10.00

Small Cobb Salad

$12.00

Small Garden Salad

$10.00

Small Wedge Salad

$12.00

1\2 Mac And Cheese

$6.00

1\2 Wings

$8.00

Lunch Pulled Chicken

$14.00

Small Spinach Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Bacon Meatloaf

$21.00
BBQ Shrimp n Grits

BBQ Shrimp n Grits

$23.00
Tic Toc Tacos

Tic Toc Tacos

$18.00

Smoked Fried Chicken

$21.00

Kids

Kids Brisket Slider

$10.00

Kids Burger Slider

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$10.00

Kids Chicken Slider

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pork Slider

$10.00

Kids Ribs

$10.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Collared Greens

$5.00

Corn Bread

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Mac

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Queso Dip

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side salad

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

No Side

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Fried Corn

$5.00

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

A La Mode

$2.00

Key Lime

$7.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$7.00

Apple Crumb Cake

$7.00

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$7.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Smores Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Cherry Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Smokehouse Originals

Bay Ridge Breakfast

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

French Toast Monte Cristo

$16.00

Smoked Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Tacos For Breakfast

$15.00

Texas Hash

$16.00

Three Little Pigs

$16.00

Smokehouse Bennys

Original Benny

$15.00

Fried Chicken Benny

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Benny

$15.00

Redneck Benny

$14.00

Veggie Benny

$14.00

Chorizo Benny

$15.00

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Eggs(2)

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Grits

$5.00

Pork Belly

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Side Pulled Pork

$5.00

Side Pulled Chicken

$5.00

Side Brisket

$8.00

Side Veggie Patty

Rye Toast

$2.00

Texas Toast

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Kids French Toast w/Fruit

$8.00

Mini Bay Ridge Breakfast

$8.00

Little Piggies

$8.00

Brunch Drinks

House Mimosa

$6.00

Smokin Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Manmosa

$10.00

$3 Bloody Mary

$3.00

$3 Mimosa

$3.00

Beer

Shiner Bock

$8.00

Bud Lt Draft

$5.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

Dark Side

$7.00

R.A.R.

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

Beer O' The Week

$3.00

Spaten

$8.00

Sierra Hazy

$5.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Beer Of The Week

$3.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bold Rock Cider

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

N\A Beer

$4.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Sunshine Pils

$6.00

Exile Red Ale

$7.00

Philly Pale Ale

$6.00

Yeungling

$6.00

Downeast Cider

$5.00

Austin East Honey

$5.00

High Boy IPA

$6.00

Seasonal Sours

$7.00

BMore Hazy

$6.00

Natty Boh

$4.00

Old Line

$8.00

High Noon

$6.00

Guinness Stout

$8.00

Resin IPA

$8.00

White Claw

$5.00

Guinness Blonde

$8.00

Zadie's Lager

$5.00

Wine

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$7.00

Hess Chardonnay

$10.00

Clos Du Bois Chard

$12.00

Gls Matua Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Gls Ecco Domani PG

$9.00

Gls Jacobs Creek Moscato

$8.00

Btl Clos Du Bois Chard

$40.00

BTL Hess Chard

$32.00

BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

$32.00

BTL Ecco De Monni

$32.00

Jacobs Creek Moscato

$32.00

GLS Parker Station Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS House Cabernet

$7.00

GLS House Merlot

$7.00

GLS Willy Hill Cabernet

$10.00

Gls Tournee Syrah

$10.00

Gls Sposato Malbec

$10.00

BTL Parker Station Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Willy Hill Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Sposato Malbec

$32.00

Tournee Petite Syrah

$20.00

BTL Prophecy Rose

$40.00

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$8.00

GLS Prophecy Rose

$10.00

GLS Freixenet

$6.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

OJ

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

MERCH

Employee Shirt

$11.00

Glass

$5.00

Hat

$15.00

Hoodie Men

$35.00

Hoodie Women

$30.00

T-Shirt Men

$20.00

T-Shirt Women

$20.00

Saturday Food

HH Special

$5.00

Thanksgiving Sub

$18.00

Saturday Drinks

Pherm Marzen

$5.00Out of stock

Pherm Hazy

$5.00Out of stock

Pherm Gose

$5.00

Pherm Pils

$5.00Out of stock

FOOD/DRINK

Bud Bucket

$15.00

Bud Light Bucket

$15.00

Costa Shot

$8.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$17.00

Coors Bucket

$15.00

Miller Light Bucket

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Annapolis Smokehouse & Tavern...BBQ & so much more!

Website

Location

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis, MD 21403

Directions

Gallery
Annapolis Smokehouse image
Annapolis Smokehouse image

