Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian Chicago-Devon

651 Reviews

$

2600 W. Devon Ave

Chicago, IL 60659

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Papri Chat
Mango Lassi
Veg Platter 2

Snacks

1 Snack Piece

$1.49
Aloo Tikki Plate (2 Pc)

Aloo Tikki Plate (2 Pc)

$2.99

Spiced potato patty. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.

Batata Vada Plate (2 Pc)

Batata Vada Plate (2 Pc)

$2.99

Spiced potato dumpling. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.

Samosa Plate (2 Pc)

Samosa Plate (2 Pc)

$2.99

Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.

Kachori Plate (2 Pc)

Kachori Plate (2 Pc)

$2.99

Round pastry with spiced peas filling. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.

Mirchi Bhajia Plate (2 Pc)

Mirchi Bhajia Plate (2 Pc)

$3.49

Spiced filled finger hot pepper fritter. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.

Butter Toast

$2.99Out of stock

2 pieces of bread toasted with butter

Dil Khush Dabeli

Dil Khush Dabeli

$6.99

Smashed masala potatoes and peanuts filled in a bun with tamarind, garlic, and cilantro chutneys spreads. Garnished with seasonal pomegranate.

Fafda and Kadhi

Fafda and Kadhi

$7.49

Fries

$3.49
Khaman Dhokla (5 Pc)

Khaman Dhokla (5 Pc)