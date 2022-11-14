Ann Arbor Distilling Co. 220 Felch St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

ARBOR Wheat Vodka
Water Hill Cranberry Liqueur
Water Hill Absinthe Violette

Bottles

ARBOR Fall Gin

ARBOR Fall Gin

$42.00

Barrel aged gin with a warm flavor profile. Includes hints of oak, deep vanilla notes, dried herbs, baking spices & cedar.

ARBOR Gin 100ml 4 pack

ARBOR Gin 100ml 4 pack

$45.00Out of stock

Can't decide what Arbor Gin is your favorite? Well let's try them all. This amazing gift pack lets you walk through all of the seasons, Arbor Spring, Arbor Summer, Arbor Fall and Arbor Winter. Try it with that person who "isn't a gin drinker" and see if you can change some minds.

ARBOR Spring Gin

ARBOR Spring Gin

$42.00

Subtle and floral with notes of grapefruit, honeydew, bee pollen & beetroot. Hibiscus adds a pink hue to this sweet and earthy gin.

ARBOR Summer Gin

ARBOR Summer Gin

$42.00

Sweet hay and sunbaked earth with notes of warm fruit & juniper in this complex gin. Filtered through oat straw lends its subtle color.

ARBOR Wheat Vodka

ARBOR Wheat Vodka

$36.00

Once distilled, unfiltered vodka. Local wheat, milled at Dexter Mill, lends an earthy sweetness with notes of vanilla and shortbread.

ARBOR Winter Gin

ARBOR Winter Gin

$42.00

Our Winter Gin is our take on a classic London dry style gin. Juniper forward with notes of spruce.

Fox River Bourbon 350

$38.00

Fox River 375ml Gift Pack

$120.00

One 375ml bottle each: Fox River Michigan Whiskey, Fox River Bourbon and Fox River Rye Whiskey

Fox River Bourbon

Fox River Bourbon

$62.00

Coming soon: Aged a minimum 2 years, our 100 proof Fox River Bourbon is mashed with corn, malted barley, rye and malted rye, giving this tasting room favorite traditional vanilla and oak cues with a sweet and peppery finish.

Fox River Maple Bourbon

Fox River Maple Bourbon

$65.00Out of stock

We finish off our Fox River Bourbon in a barrel given to Cares Farm in Dexter where it was used to give their family made maple syrup a little bourbon kick. They return the favor, and the bottle, to impart a slight sweetness to this limited release giving an already amazing bourbon just a little sugar snap, like a very lean Old Fashioned.

Fox River Michigan Whiskey

Fox River Michigan Whiskey

$39.00

We created this Michigan whiskey with our signature 4-grain mash bill. Filtered through cherrywood charcoal for a smoky finish.

Fox River Rye

Fox River Rye

$62.00

Limited - coming soon

Hawthorne Vodka

Hawthorne Vodka

$29.00

This all-corn unfiltered vodka provides the perfect well pour for mixed drinks, in the bar, restaurant or right at home. All Hawthorne products give back to the community, through charity engagements designed to promote the best our community has to offer.

Revival Gin

Revival Gin

$29.00

We are pleased to introduce our newest spirit- Revival Gin. Revival Gin is made from 100% local non GMO corn, distilled with coriander, rosemary and bay leaves. For every sale of a bottle of Revival Gin, $3 will be donated to the Revival Fund that will support different local charities every month.

Spaulding's 2pk 375ml gift set

Spaulding's 2pk 375ml gift set

$50.00

Here's a fantastic way to explore all that Spaulding's has to offer. Two 375ml bottles with Spaulding's Coffee Liqueur in one, with cold-pressed coffee based spirits, and Spaulding's Peppermint Schnapps, made with all-natural ingredients, not additives, food coloring and industrial flava-flavs that only exist in a lab.

Spaulding's Coffee 375ml

Spaulding's Coffee 375ml

$28.00

Most folks feel like they have tried a coffee liqueur before. That is, until they try our take on it: cold brew concentrate blended with almond and vanilla, then barrel-aged to give it a roasted, full flavor without the excessive sweetness.

Spaulding's Coffee 750ml

Spaulding's Coffee 750ml

$42.00

Most folks feel like they have tried a coffee liqueur before. That is, until they try our take on it: cold brew concentrate blended with almond and vanilla, then barrel-aged to give it a roasted, full flavor without the excessive sweetness.

Spaulding's Peppermint Schnapps

Spaulding's Peppermint Schnapps

$28.00

Our Spaulding's Peppermint Schnapps veers away from the super-sweet versions you might remember from Christmas past. We revisited the concept, creating a fun, light spirit with notes of custard and mint ice cream. Add this to a hot beverage, from coffee and tea to your best hot chocolate, and you'll have visions of sugarplums.

Water Hill Absinthe Violette

Water Hill Absinthe Violette

$62.00

Water Hill Absinthe Violette uses the classic ingredients of wormwood, fennel and star anise, along with other, less common ingredients that pay homage to the terroir of Michigan. Such as linden and elderflower. The resulting spirit is a unique violet hue that transforms into a cool lavender when diluted.

Water Hill Aperitivo

Water Hill Aperitivo

$40.00

A2DC's take on the popular herbaceous aperitif popular with soda water or both classic and modern cocktails. A2DC Apertivo is infused with citrus and botanicals to create a slightly bitter spirit. Try an Apertivo Spritz mixing one ounce of Apertivo with two ounces of champagne and a splash of soda water, or a classic Negroni using equal parts Arbor Gin, Apertivo and your favorite Water Hill Fruit Liqueur.

Water Hill Blackberry Liqueur

Water Hill Blackberry Liqueur

$26.00

The black sheep of the bunch is a regular favorite in the tasting room. Tart, but still sweet, the Water Hill Fruit Liqueur line make a great after dinner sipping drink, or mix it with Fox River Bourbon for your own bourbon bramble. This is a holiday favorite so don't wait until T-day to find some. These vanish as quickly as the harvest season itself.

Water Hill Cherry Liqueur

Water Hill Cherry Liqueur

$26.00

How can you not have a cherry liqueur in a state known for this amazing fruit. Tart, but still sweet, the Water Hill Fruit Liqueur line make a great after dinner sipping drink, or mix it with Fox River Bourbon for your own bourbon bramble. This is a holiday favorite so don't wait until T-day to find some. These vanish as quickly as the harvest season itself.

Water Hill Cranberry Liqueur

Water Hill Cranberry Liqueur

$26.00

Cranberry + Cocktails. Always a smart bet. Tart, but still sweet, the Water Hill Fruit Liqueur line make a great after dinner sipping drink, or mix it with Fox River Bourbon for your own bourbon bramble. This is a holiday favorite so don't wait until T-day to find some. These vanish as quickly as the harvest season itself.

Water Hill Fernet

$40.00
Water Hill Misco

Water Hill Misco

$40.00

MIsco is our inspired take on the classic South American spirit Pisco and is distilled from Michigan grown grapes. The result is a fragrant and pure spirit - perfect for a traditional MIsco Sour or in any of our other creative cocktails.

Water Hill Raspberry Liqueur

Water Hill Raspberry Liqueur

$26.00

Raspberries come in a wave during the summer months. Then they are gone. Tart, but still sweet, the Water Hill Fruit Liqueur line make a great after dinner sipping drink, or mix it with Fox River Bourbon for your own bourbon bramble. This is a holiday favorite so don't wait until T-day to find some. These vanish as quickly as the harvest season itself.

Fox River Michigan Whiskey 350

$28.00

Canned and bottled cocktails

Made with ARBOR Winter Gin, Spaulding's Peppermint Schnapps, Lime and simple syrup, this take on a Gimlet benefits A2ZERO - the City of Ann Arbor's Carbon Neutrality Program. A portion of your purchase supports implementing A2ZERO in low-income neighborhoods
ARBOR Greyhound 4pack/8oz cans

ARBOR Greyhound 4pack/8oz cans

$28.00Out of stock

ARBOR Spring Gin, Grapefruit Juice, Rosemary Syrup

Beery Coco Loco 4pack/8oz cans

$32.00Out of stock

Hawthorne Vodka, dragon fruit syrup, coconut simple and cranberry juice

Eezy Treezy 4pck

$32.00Out of stock

Cucumber Infused Arbor Gin, Mint Simple Syrup and fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

FIXED Barrel Aged Fall Gin Old Fashioned 375ml

$42.00

ARBOR Fall Gin, House Bitters, Simple Syrup. Mixed and aged in a Fox River Bourbon cask.

FIXED Barrel Aged MI-Groni 375ml

$42.00

Hawthorne Revival Gin, Water Hill Aperitivo and Water Hill Cranberry Liqueur mixed and aged for two months in a Fox River Bourbon cask.

FIXED Barrel Aged Revolver 375ml

$45.00

Fox River Michigan Whiskey, Spaulding's Coffee Liqueur, House Orange Bitters. Mixed and aged in Fox River Bourbon Barrels

FIXED Barrel Aged Sazerac 375ml

$45.00

Fox River Michigan Whiskey, Water Hill Absinthe Violette, House Bitters, Simple Syrup. Mixed and aged in Fox River Bourbon Barrels.

Fox River Whiskey Sour 4pack/8oz cans

Fox River Whiskey Sour 4pack/8oz cans

$28.00Out of stock

Fox River Michigan Whiskey, House Citrus Blend, Orange Bitters, Cane Sugar

Fuzzy Antenna (ARBOR Fall Gin, Waterhill Cherry Liqueur, Orange, bitters). Benefitting Leslie Science and Nature Center)

$32.00Out of stock

Proceeds benefit the Leslie Science and Nature Center. Made with ARBOR Fall Gin, Water Hill Cherry Liqueur, Orange juice and orange bitters.

Huron River Watershed Council 4pack/8oz cans (Raspberry Bees Knees)

Huron River Watershed Council 4pack/8oz cans (Raspberry Bees Knees)

$32.00

Raspberry Bees Knees made with Arbor Spring Gin, Arbor Raspberry Liqueur, Honey Syrup, Fresh Lemon and Rosemary. Proceeds benefit the Huron River Watershed Council

Lavandula Dorsata 4pck

$29.00Out of stock

Lavender infused Fall Gin, Lavander Simple Syrup and fresh squeezed lemonade

Pinata Party 4pack/8oz cans

$32.00Out of stock

ARBOR Wheat Vodka, Water Hill Cherry Liqueur, vanilla-infused simple syrup and pineapple juice.

Solar Rise 4pack/8oz cans

$32.00Out of stock

Made with ARBOR Winter Gin, Spaulding's Peppermint Schnapps, Lime Juice and Simple Syrup. This twist on a classic Gimlet supports the City of Ann Arbor A2ZERO Carbon Neutrality efforts. A portion of your purchase supports implementing A2ZERO in low-income neighborhoods.

Twist 4pack/8oz cans

$32.00Out of stock

Twist is a coffee martini with a twist of lemon. Made from ARBOR Wheat Vodka, Spaulding's Coffee Liqueur and a twist of fresh lemon. A portion of your purchase supports the Ann Arbor Film Festival.

UMAISE 4pack/8oz cans (Blueberry Watermelon Lemonade)

$32.00Out of stock

ARBOR Wheat Vodka, house made lemonade, watermelon juice, blueberry acacia flower simple syrup. Proceeds benefit the University of Michigan Adaptive & Inclusive Sports Experience

Merchandise

Baseball Hat

$20.00

Campfire Mug

$20.00

Champ Hoodie

$48.00

Crewneck

$45.00

Flask

$20.00

Fox River Mug

$15.00

Knit Hat

$20.00

Patch

$5.00

Rocks Glass

$12.00

Sticker

$2.00

Petal Pusher Bouquet

$15.00

Tshirt

$27.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Ann Arbor Distilling Company is an artisanal distiller creating handmade spirits from amazing resources across the State of Michigan

Location

220 Felch St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

