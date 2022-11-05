Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Annare

review star

No reviews yet

1309 5th st NE

Washington D.C., DC 20002

Box Charge

Box Charge

$0.25

Rich brioche, Neapolitan style, soaked in Rum syrup

Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$2.75Out of stock

Italian donut with hazelnut chocolate crema

Bomboloni x4

Bomboloni x4

$10.00Out of stock

4 Italian donuts with chocolate hazelnut crema

Brutti Ma Buoni

Brutti Ma Buoni

$8.00

Package of Hazelnut Meringue Cookies

Cannoli Siciliani

Cannoli Siciliani

$4.75Out of stock

Classic Sicilian cannoli with ricotta, pistachio, chocolate, and candied orange

Cantucci Bag

Cantucci Bag

$8.00Out of stock

Package of twice baked italian cookies with toasted almond, golden raisin, orange zest

Millefoglie

Millefoglie

$5.75

Puff pastry, vanilla cream, strawberry

Panna cotta

Panna cotta

$5.75Out of stock

Honey panna cotta, cider gelée, roast apples

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.25Out of stock

Mascarpone tiramisu cream, coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers

Baba Au Rhum

Baba Au Rhum

$4.75

Red wine poached pears, almond cream 

SLICE Caprese Cake

SLICE Caprese Cake

$4.50

Slice of Italian chocolate and almond cake (Gluten-Free)

Semifreddo

$4.50

Amaretto Almond Cake

Maritozzi

Maritozzi

$5.75Out of stock

Hazelnut crema, hazelnut, hazelnut crumb

Dulce De Leche Cake

Dulce De Leche Cake

$4.75Out of stock

Pistachio crema, pistachio

Gelo di Melone

Gelo di Melone

$5.75Out of stock

Milk Chocolate spreadable cream "Grandma's Love". Amore di Nonna spreads contain a high percentage of cocoa mass and 45% of Giffoni IGP hazelnut paste. The taste of the creams is strong but pleasant and on the palate they are silky and velvety.

WHOLE CAKES

Advance Order: Caprese Cake

Advance Order: Caprese Cake

$35.00Out of stock

Italian flourless chocolate and almond whole cake (Gluten-Free). Requires at least 48 hours advance notice.

Advance Order: Tiramisu Cake with Cannoli garnish

Advance Order: Tiramisu Cake with Cannoli garnish

$30.00+Out of stock

(Requires 48 hours advance notice. Please schedule within 48 hours of pick-up time.) Mascarpone tiramisu cream nestled with coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers

Advance Order: Millefoglie Cake

$30.00+Out of stock

ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 72 HOURS IN ADVANCE OF PICK-UP TIME. 6" or 8" Millefoglie Layer Cake with puff pastry, citrus pastry cream, toasted coconut, and chocolate chips

EASTER TREATS

Pastiera Napoletana

Pastiera Napoletana

$35.00Out of stock

AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP ONLY ON 4/3 OR 4/4. PLEASE INDICATE PICK-UP TIME AT TIME OF ORDER. Neapolitan Easter cake made with shortcrust pastry, ricotta and candied fruit.

Oliveri Classico Panettone

Oliveri Classico Panettone

$38.00Out of stock

Colomba means dove in Italian and is the symbol of Easter, which is where this cake takes its shape from. This sweet, yeasted bread is made to celebrate the end of winter and the coming of spring with the marriage of natural flavours ensuring your senses are awakened. The difference between Perbellini Colomba and that of others is that we leave out the candied fruit, which the original recipe has. A soft glaze is added on top to ensure the rich sponge remains very soft. Contains wheat, butter, eggs, almonds.

Sogno Toscano Colomba

Sogno Toscano Colomba

$23.00

You’re probably familiar with the sticky, leavened sweetness of panettone or pandoro, but now allow Italian bakery Perbellini to introduce you to its Easter counterpart: the Colomba. It takes its name for the word for dove in Italian – a symbol of the season – and the inspiration for its signature shape. The sweet, almond glaze-topped bread is packed with moreish nutty flavours and filled with fruity apricot confit drops – much like the traditional recipe

Loison Colomba Almond Zaibone

Loison Colomba Almond Zaibone

$38.00Out of stock

Naturally leavened Colomba Serafini with drops of dark chocolate, covered with amaretto glaze and granulated sugar.

Loison Colombo Almond Classico

Loison Colombo Almond Classico

$13.00+Out of stock

Assorted chocolate mini eggs with cream. Contains nuts.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Something you deserve

Website

Location

1309 5th st NE, Washington D.C., DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Annare image
Annare image
Annare image

