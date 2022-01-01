Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Anna's Pizza - Buckroe - Buckroe Shopping Center

review star

No reviews yet

1979 E Pembroke Avenue

Hampton, VA 23663

Popular Items

Meat Lover's
Steak Philly
Large-8 Slices

Subs

All of our Philly Subs are dressed with mayo, lettuce, & tomato. All of our Cold Cut Subs are dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & raw onion
Steak Philly

Steak Philly

$8.99+

Sautéed steak, melted white American, mayo, lettuce, & tomato with our signature house dressing on the side.

Chicken Philly
$8.99+

Chicken Philly

$8.99+

Chopped chicken, melted white American, mayo, lettuce, & tomato with our signature house dressing on the side

Chicken Surf and Turf Philly
$9.99+

$9.99+

Chopped chicken, sautéed shrimp, melted white American, mayo, lettuce, & tomato with our signature house dressing on the side

Steak Surf and Turf Philly
$9.99+

$9.99+

Chopped steak, sautéed shrimp, melted white American, mayo, lettuce, & tomato with our signature house dressing on the side

Chicken Parmigiana
$9.99+

Chicken Parmigiana

$9.99+

Strips of chicken cutlets smothered in our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana
$9.99+

$9.99+

Battered eggplant cutlets smothered in our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmigiana
$9.99+

$9.99+

Sliced meatballs smothered in our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

The Godfather

$9.99+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Provolone; Dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Roast Beef & Cheese
$9.99+

$9.99+

Seasoned Roast Beef & Provolone; Dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Turkey Club

$9.99+

Turkey, Ham, Bacon & Provolone; Dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$9.99+

Fried Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, White American Cheese; Dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Italian

$9.99+

The Original: Ham, Salami, Provolone; Dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Turkey & Cheese
$9.99+

$9.99+

Smoked Turkey & Provolone; Dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Franco's Favorite
$10.99+

$10.99+

Smoked Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Bacon & Provolone; Dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Ham & Cheese

$9.99+

Ham & Provolone; Dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Appetizers

Anna's Wings

Anna's Wings

$9.49+

Breaded wings tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, or Carolina Tangy. Dipping Sauces .79 Each

Fried Pickles
$9.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Tangy pickle chips dipped in a smooth flavorful batter and fried till crispy golden brown; Served with honey tomato sauce

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$9.99+

Homemade dough tossed with chopped garlic, herbs & olive oil

Mozzarella Sticks
$8.89

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.89

Served with marinara

Cheesy Garlic Bread
$8.89

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.89

Toasted loaf with herbed garlic butter and mozzarella; Served with homemade marinara

Bacon Cheese Fries
$8.99+

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99+

Crisp fries topped with chopped bacon and shredded cheddar & mozzarella

Salads

Anna's House Salad

$13.99+

Chef's Salad

$16.99+

Caesar Salad

$11.99+

Chopped Antipasto Salad

$16.99

Chicken Garden Salad

$16.99

Anna's Greek Salad

$15.99+

CYO Pizza

Small-6 Slices

$12.89
Medium-6 Slices

Medium-6 Slices
$14.89

$14.89

Large-8 Slices

$17.89

Extra Large-12 Slices

$19.89

Specialty Pizza

Please, no substitutions on specialty pizzas
Anna's Combination
$13.99+

Anna's Combination

$13.99+

Please no substitutions

Meat Lover's

Meat Lover's

$13.99+

Please, no substitutions

Fresh Garden

$13.99+

Please, no substitutions

White Pizza

White Pizza

$13.99+

Please, no substitutions

Calzone/Stromboli

Jerry's Calzone
$15.99

$15.99
Cheese Calzone
$12.99

Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Philly Steak Stromboli

$24.99

Combination Stromboli

$24.99

Cheese Stromboli

$16.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

Penne

Fettuccine

Stuffed Shells

$16.99

Baked Ziti

$18.99+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99+

Baked Spaghetti

$21.99+

Baked Lasagna

$17.89

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99+

Tortellini Alfredo

$18.99

Dessert

Zeppole

$8.99+

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Cheesecake-Plain

$6.99

Cannoli

$4.99
Cheesecake-Donut Raspberry
$7.99

Cheesecake-Donut Raspberry

$7.99

Creamy raspberry and donut-flavored cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream

Kid Menu

Kid Tender Platter

$6.99

Kid Pasta

$7.99

Sides

Side Fry

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$5.99

Single Meatball With Marinara

$1.99

Pizza Slices

Slice of Pizza

$2.99

WINE & BEER

Coors Light Single

$3.25

White Zinfandel Glass

$6.00

White Moscato Glass

$6.00

Roscato Bottle

$16.99

Bud Light 6 Pack

$13.99

Coors Light 6 Pack

$13.99

White Zinfandel Bottle 1.5 Liters

$25.99

White Moscato Bottle 1.5 Liters

$27.99

Sangria Pouch 16 oz

$8.00

DRESSINGS

Ranch

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

House Dressing

$0.99

1000 Island

$0.99

Honey Tomato

$0.99

Caesar

$0.99

SAUCES

BBQ Sauce 2oz

$0.99

Buffalo Sauce 2oz

$0.99

Garlic Butter Sauce 2oz

$0.99

Marinara 4oz

$0.99

Meat Sauce 8oz

$2.99

PIZZA CONDIMENTS

Parmesan Cheese 2oz

$1.29

Crushed Red Pepper 2oz

$0.99

Garlic Powder 2oz

$0.99

Oregano 2oz

$0.99

Garlic Butter 2oz

$0.99

SUB CONDIMENTS

Hot Peppers

$0.99

Sweet Peppers

$0.99

Banana Peppers

$0.99

Catering Pasta Pans

Serving Size: 15-20 people Approx

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$180.00

Baked Ziti Meat Sauce

$160.00

Baked Ziti Marinara Sauce

$155.00

Lasagna

$200.00

Catering Salad Pans

House Salad Pan

$120.00

Greek Salad Pan

$150.00

Antipasto Salad Pan

$160.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Anna's Pizza - Buckroe image
Anna's Pizza - Buckroe image
Anna's Pizza - Buckroe image

