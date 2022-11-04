- Home
- Boston
- Back Bay
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center
Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center
61 Reviews
$$
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127
Boston, MA 02199
Regular Burritos (10")
Regular Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Regular Carnitas Burrito
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶
Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers
Regular Chile Verde Burrito 🌶🌶🌶
Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Regular Steak Burrito
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Regular Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
Regular Birria Burrito
Super Burritos (12")
Super Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
Super Bean & Rice Burrito
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Super Carnitas Burrito
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Super Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶
Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers
Super Chile Verde Burrito 🌶🌶🌶
Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Veggies Burrito
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Super Steak Burrito
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
Super Birria Burrito
Super Super Burritos (12"+12")
Super Super Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
Super Super Bean & Rice Burrito
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Super Super Carnitas Burrito
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Super Super Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶
Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers
Super Super Chile Verde Burrito 🌶🌶🌶
Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers
Super Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Super Grilled Veggies Burrito
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Super Super Steak Burrito
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Super Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
Super Super Birria Burrito
Regular Quesadillas (10")
Regular Al Pastor Quesadilla
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
Regular Bean & Rice Quesadilla
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Regular Carnitas Quesadilla
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Chile Verde Quesadilla 🌶🌶🌶
Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers
Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Grilled Veggies Quesadilla
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Regular Ranchero Quesadilla 🌶🌶
Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers
Regular Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
Regular Birria Quesadilla
Super Quesadillas (12")
Super Al Pastor Quesadilla
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
Super Bean & Rice Quesadilla
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Super Carnitas Quesadilla
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Super Ranchero Quesadilla 🌶🌶
Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers
Super Chile Verde Quesadilla 🌶🌶🌶
Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers
Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Super Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Super Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce