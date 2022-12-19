Mexican & Tex-Mex
Anna's Cocina Devil’s Lake
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Anna's Cocina means Anna's Kitchen. This is the place where our family comes together to cook for each other and show our love for one another. We invite you to share in our family's traditional foods and flavors, and enjoy the love that comes from Anna's Kitchen!
Location
210 Hwy 2 West suite 6, Devils Lake, ND 58301
Gallery
More near Devils Lake