Mexican & Tex-Mex

Anna's Cocina Devil’s Lake

review star

No reviews yet

210 Hwy 2 West suite 6

Devils Lake, ND 58301

Appetizers

Mucho Nacho

$12.00

Nachos Fajita

$13.00

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Queso Dip

$4.00+

Guacamole

$4.00+

Bean Dip

$5.00

Shrimp & Fries

$11.00

16 Onzas Large Queso

$12.00

2 Shrimp Skewers

$11.00

Camarones Gratinados

$12.00

Camarones Gratinados Loaded

$15.00

Fresh Made Guacamole

$11.00

Soups

Chicken Soup

$5.00

Frijoles Charros

$5.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$12.00

Grill Salad

$12.00

Fajita Style

$13.00

Taquitos Salad

$11.00

Guacamole Salad

$6.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch 1

$11.00

Lunch 2

$11.00

Lunch 3

$11.00

Lunch 4

$11.00

Lunch 5

$11.00

Lunch 6

$11.00

Lunch Fajita

$11.00

Lunch Chimichanga

$11.00

Lunch Chori-Pollo

$11.00

Lunch Nacho Cheese Bto

$11.00

Burritos

Burrito Supreme

$14.00

Burrito Grande

$16.00

Blanco Fajito

$14.00

Nacho Cheese

$14.00

Burrito Special

$14.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas al Carbon

$14.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.00

Enchiladas verdes

$14.00

Street Tacos

Street Tacos Chicken

$15.00

Street Tacos Steak

$17.00

Street Tacos Chorizo

$14.00

Street Tacos One of Each

$19.00

Street Tacos Shrimp

$19.00

Street Tacos MAHI-MAHI

$19.00

Street tacos carnitas

$17.00

Steaks

Carne Azada

$20.00

Steak & Shrimp

$22.00

Steak Ranchero

$19.00

Cazuela

$42.00

Cazuela X 2

$42.00

Especialidades

Pollo en Chipotle

$16.00

Chori-Pollo

$16.00

Anna's Especial

$18.00

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.00

Flautas

$14.00

Carnitas

$15.00

Chile Verde

$17.00

Chimichanga

$14.00

Chipotle Pork Chops

$16.00

Pollo Azado

$13.00

Pollo Ranchero

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktel

$17.00

Birria de Res

$16.00

Pollo Azado

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

House Specials

Fajitas

$16.00

Fajitas for 2

$28.00

Parrillada

$22.00

Parrillada for 2

$37.00

Trio Shrimp

$24.00

Al Ajillo

$15.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.00

A la Ranchera

$20.00

Camarones Rancheros

$20.00

Combinations

Combo 1

$14.00

Combo 2

$14.00

Combo 3

$14.00

Combo 4

$15.00

Combo 5

$15.00

Combo 6

$15.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Veggie Enchiladas

$15.00

Veggie Chimichanga

$15.00

Veggie Fajita

$15.00

A La Carte

Junto @

Taco

$4.00

Enchilada

$4.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Chalupa

$4.00

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Tamal

$5.00

Taco Azada

$5.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Burrito

$5.00

Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Chiles Toreados

$2.00

Salsa Sm

$1.50

Salsa Lg

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Tortillas

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Shredded cheese

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.50

Crema

$1.50

Pico

$1.50

Tomato

$1.50

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Bag Of Chips

$4.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Tomatillo Salsa

$7.00

16 Oz Salsa

$4.00

Tortillas De Maiz

$1.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Cebolla Y Cilantro

$1.50

Bowl Of Shredded Chicken

$13.00

Hongos Ala Plancha

$2.00

Nopal

$3.00

Kids

Kids C

$7.00

Chicken Tenders Adultos

$10.00

Mac & Chesse

$7.00

Kids Taco

$7.00

Kids Q

$7.00

Kids E

$7.00

Kids B

$7.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

$8.00

Especial Del Dia

Quesa birria

$17.00

Camarones Momia

$20.00

Tilapia Empanizada

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Anna's Cocina means Anna's Kitchen. This is the place where our family comes together to cook for each other and show our love for one another. We invite you to share in our family's traditional foods and flavors, and enjoy the love that comes from Anna's Kitchen!

Website

Location

210 Hwy 2 West suite 6, Devils Lake, ND 58301

Directions

