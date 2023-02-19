Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anna's Ristorante Pasta Vino Pizza

No reviews yet

1810 S Church St

Smithfield, VA 23430

Main Menu

Appetizers

Tuna Bites

$10.00

Breaded & flash-fried, w/garlic aioli sauce

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil oil, balsamic reduction

Anna's Italian Meatballs

$7.95

Two beef meatballs with house tomato sauce topped with baked mozzarella cheese

Ravioli iFritte

$8.00

Flash fried, four cheese blend, served with a side of tomato sauce

Mozzarella Garlic Knots

$6.95

Fresh garlic, olive oil, and melted mozzarella cheese, seasoned and served with side of tomato sauce

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.95

Italian loaf bread basted with herb-infused butter, topped with Parmesan & provolone cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Traditional fried cheese

Arancini

$8.50

Italian style rice balls stuffed with beef & peas, served with tomato sauce

Anna's Mussels

$12.00

Farm-raised, choice of marinara sauce or garlic white wine sauce

Zucchini Fritte

$8.00

Batter dipped, flash-fried, served with tomato sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.95

House-made bread crumbs, Genoa salami

Calamari Fritte

Calamari Fritte

$11.00

Fresh, flash-fried served with tomato sauce

Brushetta

Brushetta

$6.00

Fresh chopped Roma tomatoes, dressed with olive oil, fresh basil, herbs & spices over crispy Italian bread

Romano & Garlic Fries

$7.00

Anna's house crinkle fries with Romano Cheese, Garlic, and spies.

Vinny's Focaccia Chips

$6.00

Herbs, spies, and olive oil over a pizza flatbread served with pesto cream sauce.

Soups/Salads

House Italian Salad

House Italian Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Red Onions, Cherry Tomato, Black Onions.

House Caesar

$6.00+

Romain lettuce, parmigiana cheese and croutons

Giadinera

Giadinera

$13.00

Mesclun mixed greens, Genoa Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Provolone Cheese, onions and pickled marinate pepperoncini, carrots, celery, cauliflower, and sound-dried tomatoes

Seasonal Soup

$3.95+

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Baby spinach, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and red onions

Portobello Griglia

$9.00

Grilled mushroom cap, a side of mesclun mixed greens drizzled with oil and balsamic reduction

Submarines

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.00+

Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

House Cheesesteak Sub

House Cheesesteak Sub

$11.00

Thinly shaved grilled sirloin and melted mozzarella cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

Chicken Philly Sub

$11.00

Thinly shaved slice of chicken breast and melted mozzarella cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

Roast Beef & Cheese Sub

$9.00+

Thinly sliced roast-beef and provolone cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

R-Beef-Turkey-Chz Sub

$10.00+

Thinly sliced meats and provolone cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

Turkey-Bacon-Ham-Chz Sub

$10.00+

Thinly sliced meats and provolone cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

Canadian Bacon & Chz Sub

$9.00+

Canadian bacon and provolone cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

Vegetarian Sub

$9.00+

Provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives toasted and served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

Pastrami & Chz Sub

$9.00+

Lean, grilled pastrami and mozzarella cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

Ham & Cheese

$9.00+

Ham and Provolone Cheese served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, banana peppers, and Italian Dressing

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.00+

Turkey and Provolone Cheese served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, banana peppers, and Italian Dressing

Turkey-Ham-Cheese

$10.00+

Turkey-Ham-Provolone Cheese served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, banana peppers, and Italian Dressing

Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.00+

Beef meatballs served on a toasted Italian bread with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.95+

Breaded flash-fried chicken on toasted Italian bread with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Italian Sausage Parm Sub

$9.00+

Sweet Italian Sausage served on toasted Italian bread served with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.95+

Fresh breaded eggplant flash-fried and toasted on Italian bread with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Sausage & G-Peppers Parm Sub

$11.00

Grilled Sausage & Green Peppers toasted on Italian bread with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Pasta

Meatsauce

$13.00

House-made Meatsauce

Meatballs Sauce

Meatballs Sauce

$13.00

House made Beef Meatballs over your choice of pasta with tomato sauce

Sausage Sauce

$13.00

Italian Sausage made with tomato sauce with a choice of pasta

Anna's Pasta Speciale

$18.00

Petite portions of Manicotti, Lasagna, Baked Ziti al Forno, Cannelloni, Spaghetti, & Ravioli

Tomato Sauce

$11.95

Anna's House smooth tomato sauce with choice of pasta

Capelli Marinara

$13.00

House-made loose chunky tomato sauce

Capelli Tre Funghi

$16.00

Portobello, porcinis, and house mushrooms tossed in angel hair pasta, topped with marinara sauce

Spaghetti Aglio & Olio

$14.00

Fresh garlic and olive oil, garnished with pepperoncinis

Sausage & Green Peppers Pasta

$15.00

Sautéed sweet Italian sausage, and green peppers, topped with tomato sauce

Alfredo

$14.00

House-made Alfredo cream sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Breaded eggplant layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Penne pasta mixed in a meat, ricotta and mozzarella cheese blend, topped with tomato sauce

Lasagna

$14.00

Baked layered pasta made with of mix of Ground beef, Italian sausage & mushrooms, and ricotta with mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Gnocchi Bolognese

$15.00

Fresh potato dumpling pasta blended in Anna's famous meat sauce

Manicotti

$14.00

Baked ricotta cheese stuffed into tubular shells, topped in tomato sauce , and mozzarella cheese

Mezzaluna

$17.00

Half shaped Ravioli stuffed with braised beef in chianti, topped with butter sauce

Pasta Primavera

$15.00

Pasta blended with a roasted vegetable medley

Ravioli Quattro

$15.00

Fontina, gorgonzola, mozzarella, and Romano cheese stuffed ravioli, topped with tomato sauce

Tortellini Panna

$15.00

Ring cheese filled pasta with Prosciutto di Parma in a white cream sauce

Entree`

Clams Linguini

Clams Linguini

$17.00

Sautéed Little Neck Clams and fresh garlic, with your choice of a white wine broth or red marinara sauce

Grilled Tuna

$22.00

Fresh garlic and olive oil sauce served with angel hair pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Sautéed in garlic and lemon butter sauce, served over angel hair pasta

Shrimp & Scallop Arrabiatai

$20.00

Angel hair pasta topped with sautéed shrimp, baby scallops, and spicy tomato sauce

Penne Con Pollo Pesto

$16.95

Sautéed penne pasta in a cream basil pesto, topped with diced chicken breast and Romano cheese

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.50

Breaded chicken breasts topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta

Chicken Francese

$16.95

Lightly battered chicken breasts sautéed in a lemon white wine, served over capellini pasta

Pollo Cardinale

$17.50

Sautéed chicken breast over pasta, topped with artichoke hearts, red onions, and a white cream sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$18.50

Italian style breaded veal cutlet, flash fried then baked, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta with tomato sauce

Veal Picatta

$19.50

Veal medallions sautéed in a lemon caper white wine sauce, served with side of pasta

Veal Marsala

$19.50

Veal scaloppini medallions with mushrooms and sweet marsala wine, served with choice of pasta with tomato sauce

Ribeye

$27.00

14oz cut Ribeye served with garlic butter

Pork Chop

$26.00

Pan seared and oven baked with a wine balsamic reduction served with fresh vegetables medley

A Little Americana

Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.25

Mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomato, and pickles

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.00

Cheddar Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Chips

$0.65

Sides/A la Carte

Sautéed Spinach

$6.50

Sautéed with garlic and olive oil

Sautéed Brocoli

$5.50

Veggie Medley

$5.50

Salmon

$8.00

Tuna

$9.00

Chicken

$4.00

4oz Tomato Sauce on side

$0.95

8oz Tomato Sauce on side

$1.95

8oz MeatSauce on Side

$3.95

8oz Alfredo Sauce on Side

$3.95

8oz Marinara Sauce on Side

$3.95

Bread on the side

$1.00

1 Meatball on the Side

$1.95

1 Sausage Link on the Side

$1.95

2oz cup of crushed red pepper flakes

$0.50

2oz cup of Romano Cheese

$0.95

Kids

K Spaghettini Meatball

$6.00

K Spaghettini Meatsauce

$6.00

K Pasta Tomato Sauce

$5.00

K Spaghettini W/ Butter

$5.00

K Chicken Tenders

$6.95

K Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.50

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.00
Chocolate Tower Cake

Chocolate Tower Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$8.50

Cannoli

$3.50

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Pizza

Traditional Round Pizza

10" Personal Cheese

$9.95

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Med Cheese

$13.95

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

16" Lrg Cheese

$15.95

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

24" Grande Chz

$28.00

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Specialty Pizza

Personal Al Fresco

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella topped with chopped Roma tomatoes marinated in fresh garlic, virgin olive oil and spices

Personal Gardened

$13.00

Pizza sauce, crumbled eggplant, mushroom, spinach leaves, Roma tomatoes, and artichokes

Personal Mediterranean

$14.00

Pizza sauce, house meatballs, black olives, red onions, gorgonzola cheese and mozzarella

Personal Bianca

$13.00

Roma tomatoes, ricotta cheese, mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil

Personal Margherita

Personal Margherita

$12.00

Anna's pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh basil

Personal Smithfield

$14.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, bacon, and mozzarella

Personal Spinach Mushroom

Personal Spinach Mushroom

$13.00

Roma tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

Personal Spicy Scallop & Artichoke

$15.00

Seasoned Scallops, artichoke, fontina and mozzarella cheeses drizzled with chili olive oil

Personal Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Pizza sauce with onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

Personal Natale's Quattro

$14.00

Fontina, gorgonzola, fresh whole mozzarella, and pecorino cheeses

LG Specialty Pizza

LRG Al Fresco

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella topped with chopped Roma tomatoes marinated in fresh garlic, virgin olive oil and spices

LRG Gardened

$20.00

Pizza sauce, crumbled eggplant, mushroom, spinach leaves, Roma tomatoes, and artichokes

LRG Mediterranean

$20.00

Pizza sauce, house meatballs, black olives, red onions, gorgonzola cheese and mozzarella

LRG Bianca

$19.00

Roma tomatoes, ricotta cheese, mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil

LRG Margherita

$20.00

Anna's pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh basil

LRG Smithfield

$23.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, bacon, and mozzarella

LRG Spinach Mushroom

$21.00

Roma tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

LRG Spicy Scallop & Artichoke

$24.00

Seasoned Scallops, artichoke, fontina and mozzarella cheeses drizzled with chili olive oil

LRG Philly Cheesesteak

$21.00

Pizza sauce with onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

LRG Natale's Quattro

$20.00

Fontina, gorgonzola, fresh whole mozzarella, and pecorino cheeses

Stromboli & Calzones

Small Stromboli

$10.75

Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Stromboli

$12.95

Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small Calzone

$10.75

Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce

Large Calzone

$12.95

Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce

Sicilian Squares

12" Sicilian Square

$12.25

Thick pan pizza with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Sicilian Square

$15.50

Thick pan pizza with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Mr Pibbs

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

San Pelegrino

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95
Cappuccio

Cappuccio

$3.25

Cafe A Latte

$3.25

Espresso

$1.95

2 Liter D-Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Coke

$3.00

Red Wine

Chianti

Villa Corti

$20.00

650 Villa Corti Chianti

$20.00

902 Gellina Chianti Classico

$30.00

901 Capraia Chianti Classico

$30.00

904 Borgo Salcetino

$32.00

762 Tomaiolo Chianti Classico

$25.00

900 Terre di Bo`

$25.00

903 San Crispino

$22.00

Cabernet Sauvigon

728 901 Summit

$25.00

725 McNab Ridge

$27.00

409 Alto Tierruca Reserva

$19.00

727 Lowry Hill Alexander Valley

$45.00

726 La Cappuccina

$23.00

731 Zonta

$49.00

729 Steele Canyon Cellars (North Coast)

$21.00

730 Varvara

$60.00

761 Monte Degli Angeli

$19.00

Siema Cab

$20.00

Merlot

764 Terra Unica Reserva

$19.00

600 Oakwood Merlot

$23.00

375 La Lecciaia Merlot

$23.00

Pinot Noir

810 Belles Eaux Velvet Label

$23.00

550 Famiglia Castellani Pinot Noir

$25.00

810 Bourgogne

$33.00

810 Combre D`Argent

$22.00

Sangiovese

812 Monte Degli Angeli Sangiovese

$13.00

525 Famiglia Castellani Sangiovese

$25.00

Interesting Reds

905 Olianas Cannonau

$24.00

755 Flechas De Los Andes

$65.00

575 Malvasia Di Casorzo Dolce

$20.00

753 Castello Di Uviglie

$45.00

408 Terrilogio Toscana

$18.00

754 Campo Buri Camenere

$41.00

763 Valpolicella Ripasso Classico

$28.00

760 O`lillo! Rosso

$35.00

804 Finimondo

$30.00

752 Romeo from Verona

$21.00

Brotte, Esprit Barvill Cotes Du Rhone

$18.00

751 Loggiato Corte A`lla Flora

$32.00

800 Colin Barollet Savigny-Les-Beaune (Red Burgundy)

$48.00

732 Bois De La Croix

$20.00

401 Albeisa Barolo

$37.00

Margarett’s Vineyard Romer

$19.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

275 Siema Chardonnay

$20.00

404 Clos Anais

$34.00

Tramin Sudtirol Alto Adige 2

$22.00

Falesco Tellus

$20.00

Elena Walch Riserva Castle Ringberg

$20.00

Tiefenbrunner, Sudtrirol Alto Adige

$21.00

403 Enate Chardonnay 234

$27.00

Chanson “Vire-Clesse” Macon

$24.00

100 Chateau Montelena

$78.00

Pinot Grigio

250 Siema Pinot Grigio

$19.00

St. Michael-Eppan

$26.00

Villaggio

$13.00

401 Pasco Grion

$16.00

Interesting White

Blanquito Albarino, Rias Baixas

$20.00

402 Masseria Surani Arthemis Fiano

$24.00

500 Dr. Hans Vonmuller

$23.00

550 Mapreco Vinho Verde Rose

$17.00

Mapreco Vinho Verde White

$17.00

Olianas Vermentino

$24.00

Sparkling

Gruet Brut

$20.00

Villa Jolanda Moscato D’Asti (split bottle)

$6.25

Villa JoLanda Holiday Bottle

$18.00

Retail

Dressings Bottles To Go

Bottled House Italian

$8.95

Bottled Anna's Caesar

$8.95

Bottled Anna's Bleu Cheese

$8.95

Bottle Peppercorn Parmesan

$8.95

Dough Ball

Small Dough Ball

$3.95

Large Dough Ball

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Anna's Ristorante Pasta Vino Pizza serving since 1978 here in Smithfield. Anna's features a unique wine list, salads, pastas, submarines and stone hearth baked pizzas.

Website

Location

1810 S Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430

Directions

