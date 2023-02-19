- Home
- Smithfield
- Anna's Ristorante Pasta Vino Pizza
Anna's Ristorante Pasta Vino Pizza
1810 S Church St
Smithfield, VA 23430
Main Menu
Appetizers
Tuna Bites
Breaded & flash-fried, w/garlic aioli sauce
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil oil, balsamic reduction
Anna's Italian Meatballs
Two beef meatballs with house tomato sauce topped with baked mozzarella cheese
Ravioli iFritte
Flash fried, four cheese blend, served with a side of tomato sauce
Mozzarella Garlic Knots
Fresh garlic, olive oil, and melted mozzarella cheese, seasoned and served with side of tomato sauce
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Italian loaf bread basted with herb-infused butter, topped with Parmesan & provolone cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Traditional fried cheese
Arancini
Italian style rice balls stuffed with beef & peas, served with tomato sauce
Anna's Mussels
Farm-raised, choice of marinara sauce or garlic white wine sauce
Zucchini Fritte
Batter dipped, flash-fried, served with tomato sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
House-made bread crumbs, Genoa salami
Calamari Fritte
Fresh, flash-fried served with tomato sauce
Brushetta
Fresh chopped Roma tomatoes, dressed with olive oil, fresh basil, herbs & spices over crispy Italian bread
Romano & Garlic Fries
Anna's house crinkle fries with Romano Cheese, Garlic, and spies.
Vinny's Focaccia Chips
Herbs, spies, and olive oil over a pizza flatbread served with pesto cream sauce.
Soups/Salads
House Italian Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Red Onions, Cherry Tomato, Black Onions.
House Caesar
Romain lettuce, parmigiana cheese and croutons
Giadinera
Mesclun mixed greens, Genoa Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Provolone Cheese, onions and pickled marinate pepperoncini, carrots, celery, cauliflower, and sound-dried tomatoes
Seasonal Soup
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and red onions
Portobello Griglia
Grilled mushroom cap, a side of mesclun mixed greens drizzled with oil and balsamic reduction
Submarines
Italian Sub
Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing
House Cheesesteak Sub
Thinly shaved grilled sirloin and melted mozzarella cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing
Chicken Philly Sub
Thinly shaved slice of chicken breast and melted mozzarella cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing
Roast Beef & Cheese Sub
Thinly sliced roast-beef and provolone cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing
R-Beef-Turkey-Chz Sub
Thinly sliced meats and provolone cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing
Turkey-Bacon-Ham-Chz Sub
Thinly sliced meats and provolone cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing
Canadian Bacon & Chz Sub
Canadian bacon and provolone cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing
Vegetarian Sub
Provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives toasted and served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing
Pastrami & Chz Sub
Lean, grilled pastrami and mozzarella cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Italian dressing
Ham & Cheese
Ham and Provolone Cheese served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, banana peppers, and Italian Dressing
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Turkey and Provolone Cheese served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, banana peppers, and Italian Dressing
Turkey-Ham-Cheese
Turkey-Ham-Provolone Cheese served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, banana peppers, and Italian Dressing
Meatball Parm Sub
Beef meatballs served on a toasted Italian bread with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded flash-fried chicken on toasted Italian bread with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Italian Sausage Parm Sub
Sweet Italian Sausage served on toasted Italian bread served with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parm Sub
Fresh breaded eggplant flash-fried and toasted on Italian bread with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Sausage & G-Peppers Parm Sub
Grilled Sausage & Green Peppers toasted on Italian bread with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Pasta
Meatsauce
House-made Meatsauce
Meatballs Sauce
House made Beef Meatballs over your choice of pasta with tomato sauce
Sausage Sauce
Italian Sausage made with tomato sauce with a choice of pasta
Anna's Pasta Speciale
Petite portions of Manicotti, Lasagna, Baked Ziti al Forno, Cannelloni, Spaghetti, & Ravioli
Tomato Sauce
Anna's House smooth tomato sauce with choice of pasta
Capelli Marinara
House-made loose chunky tomato sauce
Capelli Tre Funghi
Portobello, porcinis, and house mushrooms tossed in angel hair pasta, topped with marinara sauce
Spaghetti Aglio & Olio
Fresh garlic and olive oil, garnished with pepperoncinis
Sausage & Green Peppers Pasta
Sautéed sweet Italian sausage, and green peppers, topped with tomato sauce
Alfredo
House-made Alfredo cream sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta mixed in a meat, ricotta and mozzarella cheese blend, topped with tomato sauce
Lasagna
Baked layered pasta made with of mix of Ground beef, Italian sausage & mushrooms, and ricotta with mozzarella and tomato sauce.
Gnocchi Bolognese
Fresh potato dumpling pasta blended in Anna's famous meat sauce
Manicotti
Baked ricotta cheese stuffed into tubular shells, topped in tomato sauce , and mozzarella cheese
Mezzaluna
Half shaped Ravioli stuffed with braised beef in chianti, topped with butter sauce
Pasta Primavera
Pasta blended with a roasted vegetable medley
Ravioli Quattro
Fontina, gorgonzola, mozzarella, and Romano cheese stuffed ravioli, topped with tomato sauce
Tortellini Panna
Ring cheese filled pasta with Prosciutto di Parma in a white cream sauce
Entree`
Clams Linguini
Sautéed Little Neck Clams and fresh garlic, with your choice of a white wine broth or red marinara sauce
Grilled Tuna
Fresh garlic and olive oil sauce served with angel hair pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed in garlic and lemon butter sauce, served over angel hair pasta
Shrimp & Scallop Arrabiatai
Angel hair pasta topped with sautéed shrimp, baby scallops, and spicy tomato sauce
Penne Con Pollo Pesto
Sautéed penne pasta in a cream basil pesto, topped with diced chicken breast and Romano cheese
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breasts topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta
Chicken Francese
Lightly battered chicken breasts sautéed in a lemon white wine, served over capellini pasta
Pollo Cardinale
Sautéed chicken breast over pasta, topped with artichoke hearts, red onions, and a white cream sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Italian style breaded veal cutlet, flash fried then baked, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta with tomato sauce
Veal Picatta
Veal medallions sautéed in a lemon caper white wine sauce, served with side of pasta
Veal Marsala
Veal scaloppini medallions with mushrooms and sweet marsala wine, served with choice of pasta with tomato sauce
Ribeye
14oz cut Ribeye served with garlic butter
Pork Chop
Pan seared and oven baked with a wine balsamic reduction served with fresh vegetables medley
A Little Americana
Sides/A la Carte
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed with garlic and olive oil
Sautéed Brocoli
Veggie Medley
Salmon
Tuna
Chicken
4oz Tomato Sauce on side
8oz Tomato Sauce on side
8oz MeatSauce on Side
8oz Alfredo Sauce on Side
8oz Marinara Sauce on Side
Bread on the side
1 Meatball on the Side
1 Sausage Link on the Side
2oz cup of crushed red pepper flakes
2oz cup of Romano Cheese
Kids
Pizza
Traditional Round Pizza
Personal Specialty Pizza
Personal Al Fresco
Fresh mozzarella topped with chopped Roma tomatoes marinated in fresh garlic, virgin olive oil and spices
Personal Gardened
Pizza sauce, crumbled eggplant, mushroom, spinach leaves, Roma tomatoes, and artichokes
Personal Mediterranean
Pizza sauce, house meatballs, black olives, red onions, gorgonzola cheese and mozzarella
Personal Bianca
Roma tomatoes, ricotta cheese, mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil
Personal Margherita
Anna's pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh basil
Personal Smithfield
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, bacon, and mozzarella
Personal Spinach Mushroom
Roma tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese
Personal Spicy Scallop & Artichoke
Seasoned Scallops, artichoke, fontina and mozzarella cheeses drizzled with chili olive oil
Personal Philly Cheesesteak
Pizza sauce with onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
Personal Natale's Quattro
Fontina, gorgonzola, fresh whole mozzarella, and pecorino cheeses
LG Specialty Pizza
LRG Al Fresco
Fresh mozzarella topped with chopped Roma tomatoes marinated in fresh garlic, virgin olive oil and spices
LRG Gardened
Pizza sauce, crumbled eggplant, mushroom, spinach leaves, Roma tomatoes, and artichokes
LRG Mediterranean
Pizza sauce, house meatballs, black olives, red onions, gorgonzola cheese and mozzarella
LRG Bianca
Roma tomatoes, ricotta cheese, mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil
LRG Margherita
Anna's pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh basil
LRG Smithfield
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, bacon, and mozzarella
LRG Spinach Mushroom
Roma tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese
LRG Spicy Scallop & Artichoke
Seasoned Scallops, artichoke, fontina and mozzarella cheeses drizzled with chili olive oil
LRG Philly Cheesesteak
Pizza sauce with onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
LRG Natale's Quattro
Fontina, gorgonzola, fresh whole mozzarella, and pecorino cheeses
Stromboli & Calzones
Small Stromboli
Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large Stromboli
Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Small Calzone
Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce
Large Calzone
Pizza dough folded over and stuffed with ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato sauce
Sicilian Squares
Red Wine
Chianti
Cabernet Sauvigon
Pinot Noir
Interesting Reds
905 Olianas Cannonau
755 Flechas De Los Andes
575 Malvasia Di Casorzo Dolce
753 Castello Di Uviglie
408 Terrilogio Toscana
754 Campo Buri Camenere
763 Valpolicella Ripasso Classico
760 O`lillo! Rosso
804 Finimondo
752 Romeo from Verona
Brotte, Esprit Barvill Cotes Du Rhone
751 Loggiato Corte A`lla Flora
800 Colin Barollet Savigny-Les-Beaune (Red Burgundy)
732 Bois De La Croix
401 Albeisa Barolo
Margarett’s Vineyard Romer
White Wine
Chardonnay
Interesting White
Sparkling
Retail
Dressings Bottles To Go
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Anna's Ristorante Pasta Vino Pizza serving since 1978 here in Smithfield. Anna's features a unique wine list, salads, pastas, submarines and stone hearth baked pizzas.
1810 S Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430