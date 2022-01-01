Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Anne Marie's Pizza Company

No reviews yet

2403n State Road 7

Margate, FL 33063

Pizza

New York Style thin crust pizza with all homemade ingredients.
Personal 10" Cheese Pizza

Personal 10" Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Traditional recipe with homemade Sauce and premium cheese.

MED 14" Cheese Pizza

MED 14" Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Traditional recipe with homemade Sauce and premium cheese.

LG 16" Cheese Pizza

LG 16" Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Traditional recipe with homemade Sauce and premium cheese.

(GF)12" Gluten Free Pizza

(GF)12" Gluten Free Pizza

$14.95

12" Cauliflower Pizza

$16.95
2 Slice Pizza & SODA

2 Slice Pizza & SODA

$8.95

Combo of 2 of our famous "BIG" slices with a soda.

TU-WED 14.95 Special LG Pizza

$14.95

Specialty Pizza

Custom Pizzas straight from our Pizzaolo's imagination.
MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza

MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Blue cheese base with Grande mozzarella cheese , topped with buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese.

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.95

Blue cheese base with Grande mozzarella cheese , topped with buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese.

MED BBQ Chicken Pizza

MED BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.45

BBQ sauce base with Grande mozzarella cheese , topped with crispy breaded chicken and cheddar cheese

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.95

BBQ sauce base with Grande mozzarella cheese , topped with crispy breaded chicken and cheddar cheese

MED Hawaiian Pizza

MED Hawaiian Pizza

$23.45

Our classic pizza topped with Deluxe ham, pineapples and crispy bacon.

LG Hawaiian Pizza

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$26.95

Our classic pizza topped with Deluxe ham, pineapples and crispy bacon.

MED Meat Lovers Pizza

MED Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.45

Our classic pizza topped with pepperoni, homemade meatballs, and Italian sausage.

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$26.95

Our classic pizza topped with pepperoni, homemade meatballs, and Italian sausage.

MED Margherita Pizza

MED Margherita Pizza

$22.95

Homemade pizza sauce lightly coated with garlic, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and sprinkled with fresh basil.

LG Margherita Pizza

LG Margherita Pizza

$24.95

Homemade pizza sauce lightly coated with garlic, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and sprinkled with fresh basil.

MED Soprano White Pizza

MED Soprano White Pizza

$23.45

Base of our own homemade blend of ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and seasonings , topped with Grande cheese.

LG Soprano White Pizza

LG Soprano White Pizza

$26.95

Base of our own homemade blend of ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and seasonings , topped with Grande cheese.

MED Meatball Ricotta

MED Meatball Ricotta

$23.45

A family pizza recipe with homemade meatballs and ricotta cheese

LG Meatball Ricotta

LG Meatball Ricotta

$26.95

A family pizza recipe with homemade meatballs and ricotta cheese

MED All-Veggies

MED All-Veggies

$24.95

A healthy blend of spinach, broccoli , Roma tomatoes and seasoned peppers.

LG All-Veggies

LG All-Veggies

$26.95

a helathy blend of fresh spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and seasoned peppers.

MED Annies Supreme

MED Annies Supreme

$25.95

Our favorite pie served with pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives , seasoned peppers and onions.

LG Annies Supreme

LG Annies Supreme

$27.95

Our favorite pie topped with pepperoni, Italian Sausage, black olives, seasoned peppers and onions.

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$22.95

Thick crust traditional pizza made with our homemade sauce and melted mozzarella.

Sicilian Supreme

$33.95

14" Thick crust traditional Sicilian style pizza with pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, seasonal peppers & onions

SM Grandmas Pizza

SM Grandmas Pizza

$15.95

Grandma's secret recipe thin crust pie with chunky tomato sauce , light mozzarella and parmesan

LG Grandma's Pizza

LG Grandma's Pizza

$22.50

Grandma's secret recipe thin crust pie with chunky tomato sauce , light mozzarella and parmesan

Appetizers

Caprese Romana

Caprese Romana

$9.95

Toasted crostini with garlic oil, Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil , with balsamic glaze.

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$8.95

Golden crispy fried ravioli bites served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Meatballs & Ricotta

Meatballs & Ricotta

$8.95

Three large meatballs in homemade sauce with a side of our signature seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese.

Parm Sliders

Parm Sliders

$11.95

Homemade garlic rolls stuffed with your choice of chicken, homemade meatballs, Italian sausage or eggplant parmigiana. Served with pomodoro.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Calamari tender rings fried to perfection and served with our homemade sauce.

Mussels De La Nonna

Mussels De La Nonna

$12.95

Steamed mussels prepared in a garlic white wine or marinara. Served with foccacia.

APP Lobster Ravioli

$12.95

Three large, homemade raviolis stuffed with chunks of Maine lobster, topped with a goat cheese lobster cream sauce.

Phil's Phat Rolls

$7.50

Half dozen garlic baked with Grande mozzarella and pomodoro.

Grandma's Cheesy Bread

Grandma's Cheesy Bread

$10.95

Annie's famous pizza bread covered in cheese and garlic. Served with Marinara dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Crispy golden mozzarella sticks served with homemade Marinara sauce.

Appetizer Sampler

$12.95

Two fried ravioli, two chicken tenders, two mozzarella sticks in a basket of parm basil waffle fries .

6 Garlic Rolls

6 Garlic Rolls

$4.75

1/2 dozen of freshly baked garlic rolls.

12 Garlic Rolls

12 Garlic Rolls

$7.25

Full dozen of freshly baked garlic rolls.

12x Jerry's Bank Rolls

12x Jerry's Bank Rolls

$36.00

Our famous dough stuffed, rolled then baked fresh. Sauce included. Choose between Three Cheese, Spinach Feta or Pepperoni Mozzarella

3x Jerry's Bank Rolls

3x Jerry's Bank Rolls

$12.00

Our famous dough stuffed, rolled then baked fresh. Sauce included. Choose between Three Cheese, Spinach Feta or Pepperoni Mozzarella

6x Jerry's Bank Rolls

6x Jerry's Bank Rolls

$20.00

Our famous dough stuffed, rolled then baked fresh. Sauce included. Choose between Three Cheese, Spinach Feta or Pepperoni Mozzarella

Calzones

Folded pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella and our signature blend of ricotta, parmesan and Italian seasonings.
Calzone

Calzone

$14.95

Folded pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella and our signature blend of ricotta, parmesan and Italian seasonings.

Strombolis

Rolled pizza dough stuffed with your favorite toppings, and baked to perfection.
Stromboli

Stromboli

$14.95

Rolled pizza dough stuffed with your favorite toppings, and baked to perfection.

Chicken Wings

Golden crispy wings covered in your favorite sauces.
6 Jumbo Wings

6 Jumbo Wings

$10.95

Golden crispy wings covered in your favorite sauces

12 Jumbo Wings

12 Jumbo Wings

$18.95

Golden crispy wings covered in your favorite sauces.

18 Jumbo Wings

18 Jumbo Wings

$24.95

Golden crispy wings covered in your favorite sauces.

Soups

Made from scratch in house from grandma's secret recipe.
Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$4.25+

Traditional bean & vegetable medley soup with pasta, served with fresh garlic rolls .

Italian Wedding

Italian Wedding

$4.25+

Traditional blend of vegetables, orzo pasta, and baby meatballs served with garlic rolls.

Veggie soup

Veggie soup

$4.25+

Vegetable medley soup made using grandma's secret recipe.

Pasta Entrees

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Jumbo Shrimp, fresh garlic, lemon, herbs & white wine butter sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$24.95

Ricotta & lobster stuffed ravioli, fresh garlic, Maine lobster, goat cheese cream sauce.

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$20.95

White wine, lemon and parsley sauce.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Mushroom, red onion, garlic in a creamy Marsala wine reduction.

Chicken Picatta

$21.95

Penne Ala Vodka

$18.95

AMP's Francese (Shrimp)

$23.95

Lightly battered and fried shrimp, white wine, lemon and parsley.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.95

Smoked gouda, Gruyere, Maine lobster claws cooked in garlic butter and baked to perfection.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$20.95

Breaded cutlet, classic pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.

Beef Rigatoni

$21.95

Pasta Alfredo

$17.95

Butter, parmesan and a touch of heavy cream.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.95

Grandma's recipe made with layers of pasta, ricotta, & ground beef.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$17.95

Penne baked in Marinara sauce with ricotta, parmesan and melted mozzarella.

Spaghetti Meatballs

$17.95

Pasta in our homemade sauce with two large homemade meatballs.

Shrimp Alla Vodka

Shrimp Alla Vodka

$22.95

Perfectly cooked shrimp and penne pasta in our homemade marinara vodka cream sauce.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.95

hand breaded eggplant, pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella & parmesan.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$18.95

Served with our traditional Pomodoro.

Pasta Primavera

$20.95

Green and red bell peppers, broccoli, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms, garlic and white wine sauce served on top of your favorite pasta.

Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.95

Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, gruyere, cheddar cheese, melted mozzarella, toasted breadcrumbs. Specialty options and toppings a la carte.

Salads

Annie's House

Annie's House

$9.95

Roma tomato, cucumber, red onion, black & green olives, broccoli, carrot, pepperoncini, croutons.

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$12.95

Strawberries, candied walnut, Roma tomato, cucumber, red onion, with a choice of feta, goat or blue cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Hass avocado, crispy bacon, Roma tomato, cucumber, egg.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.95

Roma tomato, cucumber, red onion, black & green olives, feta, oregano, pepperonicini.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine, homemade croutons & shaved parmigiano reggiano.

Subs & Sandwiches

Philly Cheese

Philly Cheese

$10.95

Loaded steak or grilled chicken philly style sandwich.

Luca Brasi / Meatballs

Luca Brasi / Meatballs

$10.95

Homemade meatballs smothered in pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, and grated parmesan.

Brooklyn / Chicken

Brooklyn / Chicken

$10.45

Our famous chicken cutlet topped with pomodoro, melted mozzarella and grated parmesan.

Little Italy Egplnt

Little Italy Egplnt

$10.45

Hand breaded eggplant with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella and grated parmesan.

Shrimp Parm

$11.95

Crispy shrimp covered in our signature pomodoro sauce with melted mozzarella on a hoagie roll.

Burger

$10.95

Kids Menu (Drink included)

Bambino Pizza

$7.95
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Small portion of penne baked in marinara sauce with ricotta, parmesan and melted mozzarella served with garlic knots.

Kids Pasta & Tomato Sauce

Kids Pasta & Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Our traditional homemade dish but for the bambinos.

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries (2 pcs)

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries (2 pcs)

$8.50

2 Golden crispy tenders served with steak-cut fries.

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries ( 4pcs)

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries ( 4pcs)

$10.95

Kids Grilled Chicken & Fries

$7.95

Seasonal Veggies or Fruit

$4.95

Wings 4 And Fries

$10.95

Desserts

Strawberry-Nutella Pizza

Strawberry-Nutella Pizza

$9.95

Perfect mix of nutella, fresh strawberries and powder sugar on fluffy dough.

Mini Cannoli (2 PCs)

Mini Cannoli (2 PCs)

$3.95

Same classic dessert only less guilt.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.95

Classic Italian cookie shell stuffed with a sweet ricotta and chocolate chip cream topped with powder sugar.

Zeppolis (6)

Zeppolis (6)

$5.95

Golden fried dough covered in powdered sugar.

Zeppolis (12)

Zeppolis (12)

$8.95

Golden fried dough covered in powdered sugar.

Brownie (Fresh Baked)

Brownie (Fresh Baked)

$4.95

Grandma's favorite dessert brought to your home.

Tiramisu (Home Made)

Tiramisu (Home Made)

$5.95

Traditional Italian dessert made with coffee marinated cookies and a sweet cream of mascarpone.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Classic New York style cheesecake.

Mixberry & cream

$4.95

N/A BEV

20 oz Fountain Soda

20 oz Fountain Soda

$1.95

Coke, Diet Coke , Sprite , Orange Fanta, Root Beer, Pink Lemonade , sweet tea, unsweet tea.

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$3.95

Coke, Diet Coke , Sprite

Bottle Of Water | Zephyrhills, 16.9 oz.

Bottle Of Water | Zephyrhills, 16.9 oz.

$1.95
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.95
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.95
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.95
Zero Coke Can

Zero Coke Can

$1.95
Dr. Brown's Cream Soda Can

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda Can

$1.95
Dr. Brown's Black Cheery Can

Dr. Brown's Black Cheery Can

$1.95
Dr. Browns Root Beer Can

Dr. Browns Root Beer Can

$1.95
Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale

Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale

$1.95
Dr. Brown's Black Cheery Diet Can

Dr. Brown's Black Cheery Diet Can

$1.95
Watermelon Can

Watermelon Can

$1.95
Jupina Can

Jupina Can

$1.95
Iron Man Soda

Iron Man Soda

$1.95
Materva Can

Materva Can

$1.95
Simply Lemonade | 11.5 oz.

Simply Lemonade | 11.5 oz.

$2.95
Simply Orange Juice | 11.5 oz.

Simply Orange Juice | 11.5 oz.

$2.95
Tropicana Apple Juice | 10 oz.

Tropicana Apple Juice | 10 oz.

$2.95
Tropicana Cranberry Juice | 10 oz.

Tropicana Cranberry Juice | 10 oz.

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.00

Beer

BECKS | 12 oz. Bottle

BECKS | 12 oz. Bottle

$3.95

4.8% ABV. Beck's is a German pilsner (a type of pale lager), sharp, crisp, flavorfull, and is not filling. Beck's uses roasted hops and has a more bitter earthy flavor with much less foam.

Michelob AMBERBOCK | 12 oz. Bottle

Michelob AMBERBOCK | 12 oz. Bottle

$3.95

3.8% ABV. Smoothness, deep-dark color and a roasted malt taste that finishes clean are the hallmarks of this distinctive beer. Brewed using 100-percent malt—including dark-roasted black and caramel malts and all-imported hops.

Michelob ULTRA | 12 oz. Bottle

Michelob ULTRA | 12 oz. Bottle

$3.95

4.2% ABV. Michelob ULTRA is the Superior Light Beer brewed with the perfect balance of Herkules hops and wholesome grains, producing a light citrus aroma and a crisp, refreshing finish.

Budweiser | 12 oz. Bottle

Budweiser | 12 oz. Bottle

$3.95

5% ABV. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties.

Bud Light Platinum | 12 oz. Bottle

Bud Light Platinum | 12 oz. Bottle

$3.95

6% ABV. With a sleek new look and the same smooth, slightly sweet finish, it's time to kick your night off the right way. The Platinum way.

Stella 0% Alc. Bottle

Stella 0% Alc. Bottle

$3.95
Heineken 0% Alc. | 11.2 oz. Bottle

Heineken 0% Alc. | 11.2 oz. Bottle

$3.95

Heineken® 0.0 has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body.

Blue Moon Belgian White | 12oz. Bottle

Blue Moon Belgian White | 12oz. Bottle

$4.95

5.4% ABV. Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.

Corona Extra | 12 oz. Bottle

Corona Extra | 12 oz. Bottle

$4.95

4.6% ABV. With a refreshing, smooth taste balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beer, Corona Extra is an even-keeled cerveza made for the beach, the backyard, or whatever you’re feeling.

Miller Lite | 12 oz. Bottle

Miller Lite | 12 oz. Bottle

$3.95

4/2% ABV. Miller Lite beer has a hop-forward flavor and solid malt character. It’s smooth with a light to medium body and a crisp, clean finish.

Peroni Beer | 11 oz. Bottle

Peroni Beer | 11 oz. Bottle

$4.95

5.1% ABV. Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s uplifting taste is full of life – and is designed to release the passion in all of us. It’s been brewed in Italy to the original recipe since 1963.

Yuengling Traditional Lager | 12 oz. Bottle

Yuengling Traditional Lager | 12 oz. Bottle

$3.95

4.5% ABV. Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor, with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character. Born from a historic recipe that was resurrected in 1987, Yuengling Traditional Lager is a true American classic.

Bottle Wine

Impero - Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.95

Impero - Merlot

$19.95

From the region of Northern Italy , this wine features an elegant and aromatic body with hints of herbs and red fruits , perfect to pair with pastas, red meats and lamb.

La Linda Malbec

$20.95

7 Moons - Red Blend

$22.95
Banfi - Chianti

Banfi - Chianti

$23.95

Authentic Italian Chianti made from Sangiovese, fresh cherries, strawberries and red plum aromas.

Villa Antinori - Rosso

$24.95

Blazon - Pinot Noir

$25.95
Clos De Los Siete - Red Blend

Clos De Los Siete - Red Blend

$27.95

Flavors of blackberries, blueberries, crushed violets and dried herbs. full bodied with a structure tannins, great acidity drive and a medium chewy finish exuding charm and finesse.

Josh - Cabernet Sauvignon

Josh - Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.95

Aromas of ripe black currant, smoke and saddle. flavors of dark cherry and ripe plum with a hint of vanilla and cocoa. a firm and approachable structure with a balanced long finish.

Juggernaut - Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.95

Impero - Pinot Grigio

$19.95

Impero - Chardonnay

$19.95

Landmark - Chardonnay 350ml

$14.95

C&B - Chardonnay

$21.95

Murphy Goode - Sauvignon Blanc 375ml

$17.95
Seaglass - Sauvignon Blanc

Seaglass - Sauvignon Blanc

$23.95

A refreshing and crisp Savignon Blanc with pronounced aromas of lemon, lime , grapefruit and fresh cut grass followed by the flavors of gooseberry and tangerine notes.

Dashwood - Sauvignon Blanc

$26.95

Glazebrook - Sauvignon Blanc

$26.95

Pacific Rim - Sweet Riesling

$22.95

Impero - Rose

$19.95

Stone Cellars - White Zinfandel

$14.95

Tropical - Moscato (Mango)

$21.95

Tropical - Mango Aluminum

$10.00

Maschio - Prosecco Brut 187ml

$7.95

Specials

FAMILY PACK - 3 topping LG Pizza + Pasta + 2L Soda + App (Save up to $10)

FAMILY PACK - 3 topping LG Pizza + Pasta + 2L Soda + App (Save up to $10)

$49.95

* 1 Lg Pizza any crust W/ 3 toppings. * Any Pasta Entree * One 2 Liter Soda * Choice of Cheesy bread, 1/2 doz garlic rolls, 1/2 doz zeppoles.

MVP PACK - 1 topping LG Pizza + 12 Wings + 2L Soda + App (Save up to $10)

MVP PACK - 1 topping LG Pizza + 12 Wings + 2L Soda + App (Save up to $10)

$39.95

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA W/1 TOPPING 12 JUMBO WINGS ANY FLAVORS 2LTR SODA CHOICE OF ROLLS, CHEESY BREAD OR ZEPPS

TU-WED Special - LG Pizza + App (Save up to $7)

$14.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2403n State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063

Directions

Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate image
Banner pic
Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate image

