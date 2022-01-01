Anne Marie's Pizza Company

- Home
2403n State Road 7
Margate, FL 33063
Pizza
Personal 10" Cheese Pizza
Traditional recipe with homemade Sauce and premium cheese.
MED 14" Cheese Pizza
Traditional recipe with homemade Sauce and premium cheese.
LG 16" Cheese Pizza
Traditional recipe with homemade Sauce and premium cheese.
(GF)12" Gluten Free Pizza
12" Cauliflower Pizza
2 Slice Pizza & SODA
Combo of 2 of our famous "BIG" slices with a soda.
TU-WED 14.95 Special LG Pizza
Specialty Pizza
MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue cheese base with Grande mozzarella cheese , topped with buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese.
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue cheese base with Grande mozzarella cheese , topped with buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese.
MED BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base with Grande mozzarella cheese , topped with crispy breaded chicken and cheddar cheese
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base with Grande mozzarella cheese , topped with crispy breaded chicken and cheddar cheese
MED Hawaiian Pizza
Our classic pizza topped with Deluxe ham, pineapples and crispy bacon.
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Our classic pizza topped with Deluxe ham, pineapples and crispy bacon.
MED Meat Lovers Pizza
Our classic pizza topped with pepperoni, homemade meatballs, and Italian sausage.
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Our classic pizza topped with pepperoni, homemade meatballs, and Italian sausage.
MED Margherita Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce lightly coated with garlic, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and sprinkled with fresh basil.
LG Margherita Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce lightly coated with garlic, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and sprinkled with fresh basil.
MED Soprano White Pizza
Base of our own homemade blend of ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and seasonings , topped with Grande cheese.
LG Soprano White Pizza
Base of our own homemade blend of ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and seasonings , topped with Grande cheese.
MED Meatball Ricotta
A family pizza recipe with homemade meatballs and ricotta cheese
LG Meatball Ricotta
A family pizza recipe with homemade meatballs and ricotta cheese
MED All-Veggies
A healthy blend of spinach, broccoli , Roma tomatoes and seasoned peppers.
LG All-Veggies
a helathy blend of fresh spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and seasoned peppers.
MED Annies Supreme
Our favorite pie served with pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives , seasoned peppers and onions.
LG Annies Supreme
Our favorite pie topped with pepperoni, Italian Sausage, black olives, seasoned peppers and onions.
Sicilian Pizza
Thick crust traditional pizza made with our homemade sauce and melted mozzarella.
Sicilian Supreme
14" Thick crust traditional Sicilian style pizza with pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, seasonal peppers & onions
SM Grandmas Pizza
Grandma's secret recipe thin crust pie with chunky tomato sauce , light mozzarella and parmesan
LG Grandma's Pizza
Grandma's secret recipe thin crust pie with chunky tomato sauce , light mozzarella and parmesan
Appetizers
Caprese Romana
Toasted crostini with garlic oil, Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil , with balsamic glaze.
Toasted Ravioli
Golden crispy fried ravioli bites served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Meatballs & Ricotta
Three large meatballs in homemade sauce with a side of our signature seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese.
Parm Sliders
Homemade garlic rolls stuffed with your choice of chicken, homemade meatballs, Italian sausage or eggplant parmigiana. Served with pomodoro.
Fried Calamari
Calamari tender rings fried to perfection and served with our homemade sauce.
Mussels De La Nonna
Steamed mussels prepared in a garlic white wine or marinara. Served with foccacia.
APP Lobster Ravioli
Three large, homemade raviolis stuffed with chunks of Maine lobster, topped with a goat cheese lobster cream sauce.
Phil's Phat Rolls
Half dozen garlic baked with Grande mozzarella and pomodoro.
Grandma's Cheesy Bread
Annie's famous pizza bread covered in cheese and garlic. Served with Marinara dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy golden mozzarella sticks served with homemade Marinara sauce.
Appetizer Sampler
Two fried ravioli, two chicken tenders, two mozzarella sticks in a basket of parm basil waffle fries .
6 Garlic Rolls
1/2 dozen of freshly baked garlic rolls.
12 Garlic Rolls
Full dozen of freshly baked garlic rolls.
12x Jerry's Bank Rolls
Our famous dough stuffed, rolled then baked fresh. Sauce included. Choose between Three Cheese, Spinach Feta or Pepperoni Mozzarella
3x Jerry's Bank Rolls
Our famous dough stuffed, rolled then baked fresh. Sauce included. Choose between Three Cheese, Spinach Feta or Pepperoni Mozzarella
6x Jerry's Bank Rolls
Our famous dough stuffed, rolled then baked fresh. Sauce included. Choose between Three Cheese, Spinach Feta or Pepperoni Mozzarella
Calzones
Strombolis
Chicken Wings
Soups
Pasta Entrees
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo Shrimp, fresh garlic, lemon, herbs & white wine butter sauce.
Lobster Ravioli
Ricotta & lobster stuffed ravioli, fresh garlic, Maine lobster, goat cheese cream sauce.
Chicken Francese
White wine, lemon and parsley sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Mushroom, red onion, garlic in a creamy Marsala wine reduction.
Chicken Picatta
Penne Ala Vodka
AMP's Francese (Shrimp)
Lightly battered and fried shrimp, white wine, lemon and parsley.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Smoked gouda, Gruyere, Maine lobster claws cooked in garlic butter and baked to perfection.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded cutlet, classic pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.
Beef Rigatoni
Pasta Alfredo
Butter, parmesan and a touch of heavy cream.
Lasagna
Grandma's recipe made with layers of pasta, ricotta, & ground beef.
Baked Ziti
Penne baked in Marinara sauce with ricotta, parmesan and melted mozzarella.
Spaghetti Meatballs
Pasta in our homemade sauce with two large homemade meatballs.
Shrimp Alla Vodka
Perfectly cooked shrimp and penne pasta in our homemade marinara vodka cream sauce.
Eggplant Parmesan
hand breaded eggplant, pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella & parmesan.
Cheese Ravioli
Served with our traditional Pomodoro.
Pasta Primavera
Green and red bell peppers, broccoli, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms, garlic and white wine sauce served on top of your favorite pasta.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, gruyere, cheddar cheese, melted mozzarella, toasted breadcrumbs. Specialty options and toppings a la carte.
Salads
Annie's House
Roma tomato, cucumber, red onion, black & green olives, broccoli, carrot, pepperoncini, croutons.
Summer Salad
Strawberries, candied walnut, Roma tomato, cucumber, red onion, with a choice of feta, goat or blue cheese.
Cobb Salad
Hass avocado, crispy bacon, Roma tomato, cucumber, egg.
Greek Salad
Roma tomato, cucumber, red onion, black & green olives, feta, oregano, pepperonicini.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, homemade croutons & shaved parmigiano reggiano.
Subs & Sandwiches
Philly Cheese
Loaded steak or grilled chicken philly style sandwich.
Luca Brasi / Meatballs
Homemade meatballs smothered in pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, and grated parmesan.
Brooklyn / Chicken
Our famous chicken cutlet topped with pomodoro, melted mozzarella and grated parmesan.
Little Italy Egplnt
Hand breaded eggplant with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella and grated parmesan.
Shrimp Parm
Crispy shrimp covered in our signature pomodoro sauce with melted mozzarella on a hoagie roll.
Burger
Kids Menu (Drink included)
Bambino Pizza
Kids Mac & Cheese
Small portion of penne baked in marinara sauce with ricotta, parmesan and melted mozzarella served with garlic knots.
Kids Pasta & Tomato Sauce
Our traditional homemade dish but for the bambinos.
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries (2 pcs)
2 Golden crispy tenders served with steak-cut fries.
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries ( 4pcs)
Kids Grilled Chicken & Fries
Seasonal Veggies or Fruit
Wings 4 And Fries
Desserts
Strawberry-Nutella Pizza
Perfect mix of nutella, fresh strawberries and powder sugar on fluffy dough.
Mini Cannoli (2 PCs)
Same classic dessert only less guilt.
Cannoli
Classic Italian cookie shell stuffed with a sweet ricotta and chocolate chip cream topped with powder sugar.
Zeppolis (6)
Golden fried dough covered in powdered sugar.
Zeppolis (12)
Golden fried dough covered in powdered sugar.
Brownie (Fresh Baked)
Grandma's favorite dessert brought to your home.
Tiramisu (Home Made)
Traditional Italian dessert made with coffee marinated cookies and a sweet cream of mascarpone.
Cheesecake
Classic New York style cheesecake.
Mixberry & cream
N/A BEV
20 oz Fountain Soda
Coke, Diet Coke , Sprite , Orange Fanta, Root Beer, Pink Lemonade , sweet tea, unsweet tea.
2 Liter Soda
Coke, Diet Coke , Sprite
Bottle Of Water | Zephyrhills, 16.9 oz.
Coke Can
Sprite Can
Diet Coke Can
Zero Coke Can
Dr. Brown's Cream Soda Can
Dr. Brown's Black Cheery Can
Dr. Browns Root Beer Can
Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale
Dr. Brown's Black Cheery Diet Can
Watermelon Can
Jupina Can
Iron Man Soda
Materva Can
Simply Lemonade | 11.5 oz.
Simply Orange Juice | 11.5 oz.
Tropicana Apple Juice | 10 oz.
Tropicana Cranberry Juice | 10 oz.
Hot Tea
Beer
BECKS | 12 oz. Bottle
4.8% ABV. Beck's is a German pilsner (a type of pale lager), sharp, crisp, flavorfull, and is not filling. Beck's uses roasted hops and has a more bitter earthy flavor with much less foam.
Michelob AMBERBOCK | 12 oz. Bottle
3.8% ABV. Smoothness, deep-dark color and a roasted malt taste that finishes clean are the hallmarks of this distinctive beer. Brewed using 100-percent malt—including dark-roasted black and caramel malts and all-imported hops.
Michelob ULTRA | 12 oz. Bottle
4.2% ABV. Michelob ULTRA is the Superior Light Beer brewed with the perfect balance of Herkules hops and wholesome grains, producing a light citrus aroma and a crisp, refreshing finish.
Budweiser | 12 oz. Bottle
5% ABV. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties.
Bud Light Platinum | 12 oz. Bottle
6% ABV. With a sleek new look and the same smooth, slightly sweet finish, it's time to kick your night off the right way. The Platinum way.
Stella 0% Alc. Bottle
Heineken 0% Alc. | 11.2 oz. Bottle
Heineken® 0.0 has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body.
Blue Moon Belgian White | 12oz. Bottle
5.4% ABV. Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
Corona Extra | 12 oz. Bottle
4.6% ABV. With a refreshing, smooth taste balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beer, Corona Extra is an even-keeled cerveza made for the beach, the backyard, or whatever you’re feeling.
Miller Lite | 12 oz. Bottle
4/2% ABV. Miller Lite beer has a hop-forward flavor and solid malt character. It’s smooth with a light to medium body and a crisp, clean finish.
Peroni Beer | 11 oz. Bottle
5.1% ABV. Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s uplifting taste is full of life – and is designed to release the passion in all of us. It’s been brewed in Italy to the original recipe since 1963.
Yuengling Traditional Lager | 12 oz. Bottle
4.5% ABV. Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor, with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character. Born from a historic recipe that was resurrected in 1987, Yuengling Traditional Lager is a true American classic.
Bottle Wine
Impero - Cabernet Sauvignon
Impero - Merlot
From the region of Northern Italy , this wine features an elegant and aromatic body with hints of herbs and red fruits , perfect to pair with pastas, red meats and lamb.
La Linda Malbec
7 Moons - Red Blend
Banfi - Chianti
Authentic Italian Chianti made from Sangiovese, fresh cherries, strawberries and red plum aromas.
Villa Antinori - Rosso
Blazon - Pinot Noir
Clos De Los Siete - Red Blend
Flavors of blackberries, blueberries, crushed violets and dried herbs. full bodied with a structure tannins, great acidity drive and a medium chewy finish exuding charm and finesse.
Josh - Cabernet Sauvignon
Aromas of ripe black currant, smoke and saddle. flavors of dark cherry and ripe plum with a hint of vanilla and cocoa. a firm and approachable structure with a balanced long finish.
Juggernaut - Cabernet Sauvignon
Impero - Pinot Grigio
Impero - Chardonnay
Landmark - Chardonnay 350ml
C&B - Chardonnay
Murphy Goode - Sauvignon Blanc 375ml
Seaglass - Sauvignon Blanc
A refreshing and crisp Savignon Blanc with pronounced aromas of lemon, lime , grapefruit and fresh cut grass followed by the flavors of gooseberry and tangerine notes.
Dashwood - Sauvignon Blanc
Glazebrook - Sauvignon Blanc
Pacific Rim - Sweet Riesling
Impero - Rose
Stone Cellars - White Zinfandel
Tropical - Moscato (Mango)
Tropical - Mango Aluminum
Maschio - Prosecco Brut 187ml
Specials
FAMILY PACK - 3 topping LG Pizza + Pasta + 2L Soda + App (Save up to $10)
* 1 Lg Pizza any crust W/ 3 toppings. * Any Pasta Entree * One 2 Liter Soda * Choice of Cheesy bread, 1/2 doz garlic rolls, 1/2 doz zeppoles.
MVP PACK - 1 topping LG Pizza + 12 Wings + 2L Soda + App (Save up to $10)
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA W/1 TOPPING 12 JUMBO WINGS ANY FLAVORS 2LTR SODA CHOICE OF ROLLS, CHEESY BREAD OR ZEPPS
TU-WED Special - LG Pizza + App (Save up to $7)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
2403n State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063