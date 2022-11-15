Restaurant header imageView gallery

Annesso Pizzeria

8484 N. Friant Rd.

Fresno, CA 93720

Pepperoni
Margherita
Spicy Caesar

Gift Cards (To be picked up)

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Physical card to be picked up at take out

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Physical card to be picked up at take out

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Physical card to be picked up at take out

Cocktails To Go (Must be 21)

Firecracker (Serves 2)

$24.00

Tito’s Vodka, St, Germain, lime, habanero simple syrup, mint

Padovana (Serves 2)

$24.00

Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Aperol, Cointreau, grapefruit, lime, agave

Blood Smoke (Serves 2)

$24.00

Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal, Reposado Tequila, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, lime, blood orange, agave

Espresso Martini (Serves 2)

$24.00

vanilla vodka, kahlua, bailey's, espresso, simple syrup, walnut bitters | best enjoyed over crushed ice

Pebbled Ice

$1.00

Daily Lunch Specials

Pepperoni Square Slice (MONDAYS)

tomato sauce, mozz, parm, oregano choice of side

Rosemary + Lemon Square Slice (MONDAYS)

mozzarella, fontina, red onion

Fried Chicken Sandwich (TUESDAYS)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich (TUESDAYS)

pickles, radish, g-sauce, A.P. ranch

Eggplant Parm Sandwich (WEDNESDAYS)

fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozz, ricotta, basil pesto

B & B Burger (THURSDAYS)

gorgonzola, fontina, bacon, balsamic onions, aioli, potato bun

Chicago Style Hot Beef Sandwich (FRIDAYS)

Antipasti

Braised Meatballs

$14.00

polenta

Burrata + Roasted Tomatoes

$16.00

enzo olive oil, basil, sea salt comes with pizzette bread

Jenny's Hot Wings

$14.00

g sauce, radish, cilantro, sesame seeds, AP ranch

Parm Fries

$10.00

fresno chili oil, aioli

Sprouting Cauliflower

$11.00

Rosemary, lemon, calabrian aioli

Spuntino

$6.00

olives, provolone, artichokes, pickled beech mushroom, salami, herbs

Tuscan Soup

$10.00

cannelini beans, sausage, kale, farro, parm add toasted house made bread

Mozz Sticks

$11.00

spicy tomato sauce, parm

Salad

Mista

$9.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, lemon vinaigrette or A.P. Ranch

Tricolore

$12.00

arugula, frisee, endive, shaved parm, lemon vinaigrette, aged balsamic

Spicy Caesar

$13.00

little gem, parm, croutons

Italiano

$13.00

mixed greens, salami, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, provolone, chickpeas, oregano vinaigrette

Romaine Wedge

$13.00

radish, tomato, red onion, smoked prosciutto breadcrumbs, gorgonzola dressing

Kale

$13.00

avocado, seeds and grains, ricotta salata, lemon vinaigrette

Full Size Mista

$12.00

Pizza

Americano

$19.00

vodka sauce, pepperoncini, onion, fontina, mozz, sausage, AP ranch

BBQ

$19.00

mary’s chicken, scamorza, mozz, fresno chilies, red onion, cilantro

Bianca

$18.00

mozz, fontina, gorgonzola, sausage, onion, fennel pollen

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

ricotta cream, black pepper, pecorino

Calzone (available 11am to 4pm)

ricotta cream, mozz, prosciutto cotto, basil, tomato sauce dip

Carbonara (available Sundays)

mozz, fontina, bacon, onions, baked egg, pecorino

Funghi Misti

$18.00

mixed mushrooms, mozz, taleggio, sottocenere, thyme

Margherita

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozz, basil

Marinara

$13.00

tomato sauce, garlic, enzo olive oil

Pepperoni

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozz, oregano

Pepperoni + Jalapeno

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozz, oregano, honey

Pesto + Burrata

$19.00

mozz, prosciutto

Pineapple Pizza

$18.00

spicy tomato sauce, fresno chilies, mozz, smoked prosciutto

Prosciutto Pizzetta (available 11am-4pm)

mozz, parm, arugula, aged balsamic

Scampi

$19.00

Shrimp, prosciutto, garlic, chiles, mozz, parsley, lemon

Verdi

$18.00

artichoke, spinach, ricotta cream, mozz, onion

Sandwiches (available 11am to 4pm)

Meatball Sandwich

tomato sauce, mozz, arugula

Salumi Sandwich

salami, prosciutto cotto, mortadella. provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, onion, lettuce, mayostard

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

free-range chicken. avocado, tomato, arugula, basil pesto aioli

AP Double Stack Burger

Caramelized onions, cheddar, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun

B & B Burger (THURSDAYS)

gorgonzola, fontina, bacon, balsamic onions, aioli, potato bun

Chicago Style Hot Beef Sandwich (FRIDAYS)

Pasta (available dinner only)

Rigatoni

$21.00

spicy vodka sauce

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

tomato sauce, basil, parm

Mafaldine

$23.00

Garlic-butter sauce, shrimp, chilies, lemon, breadcrumbs

Fettuccine Verde Alfredo

$20.00

garlic, cream sauce, parm, black pepper

Piatti

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

tomato sauce, mozz, crispy basil, choice of side

Salmon

$28.00

dill creme fraiche, choice of side

Hanger Steak

$28.00

salsa verde, choice of side

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

garlic, capers, lemon-butter sauce, choice of side

Combo Packages

Pizza Combo

$85.00

Select any 5 pizzas

Antipasti Combo

$95.00

Select any 2 antipasti. These portions are designed to feed 8-10 people.

Pizza + Salad Combo

$150.00

Select any 2 salads + Select any 5 pizzas. Salad portions are designed to feed 8-10 people.

Kids

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti

$10.00

2 Meatballs

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

Crust Dip

AP Ranch

$1.00

Tomato sauce

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Utensils

Utensil Packet

Paper Plate

Soda

Coke

$3.00

12oz can

Mexican Coke

$4.00

12oz bottle

Diet Coke

$3.00

12oz can

Sprite

$3.00

12oz can

Coke

$3.00

Pellegrino

Water

Bottle Water

Pellegrino

Bottled / Canned

2 Towns Bright Cider

Bear Republic Racer 5 IPA

$6.00

Belching Beaver Deftones Phantom Bride IPA

Coors Light

$6.00

Guiness Nitro Stout

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

Peroni Btl

$6.00

Almanac Hazy IPA

Rose / Sparkling by the Bottle

Adriano Adami Bosco BTL

Bollinger Brut Special Cuvee

J Vineyards Cuvee Brutt BTL

Pico Maccario Lavignone Rosato BTL

$44.00

Vigna Dorata BTL

$55.00

Casa Caneval Btl

$40.00

Vignaioli di S. Stefano Moscato d'Asti BTL

$50.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Argiolas Costamolina Vermentino 2018 BTL

$36.00

Feudo Montoni Catarratto 2018 BTL

$48.00

Paul Hobbs Chardonnay BTL

$70.00

Peropan Soave BTL

$40.00

Rombauer Chardonnay 2017 BTL

$65.00

Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$52.00

Tramin Chardonney 2019

$44.00

Tramin Stoan Bianco BTL

$58.00

Trefethen Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Venica BTL

$48.00

Pighin BTL

$44.00

Attems Ramato Pinot Grigio DOC 2019

$32.00

Monte Carbonare Suavia Soave 2018 2018

$50.00

Donnafugata Lighea 2020 BTL

$36.00

Justin Sav Blanc BTL

$48.00

Paso Verde BTL

Red Wine by the Bottle

Alban Patrina Syrah 2019

$52.00

Altesino Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2017

$125.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$100.00

Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico 2018

$55.00

Castillo di Monterinadi Chianti Classico BTL

$58.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Diora LA Petite Pinot Noir BTL

Forge Cellars Pinot Noir Classique 2019

$70.00

Frescobaldi Remole Super Tuscan 2018

$34.00

Ghost Block Cab Btl

$100.00

Le Macchiole Bolgheri Rossi 2018

$62.00

Le Salette I Progni Valpolicella Ripasso 2017

$65.00

Marchesi di Gresy Martinenga Barbersco 2016

$135.00

Masciarelli Maria Cvetic Montepulciano D’ Abruzzo Riserva BTL

$56.00

Masterberadino Radic Taurasi 2018

$98.00

Mastro Schiedt Spezz BTL

$52.00

Mount Peak Rattlesnake Zinfandel 2016

$78.00

My Italian Cousin

$58.00

Oakville Zinfandel BTL

$56.00

Patz + Hall Pinot Noir 2015

$90.00

Pecchenino Nebbiolo

$88.00

Pio Cesare Barbera D'Alba 2019 BTL

$60.00

Saintsbury Caneros Pinot Noir 2017 BTL

$62.00

Sandrone Nebbiolo BTL

$70.00

Sasseti Livio Brunello di Montalcino 2015

$155.00

Selvapania Chianti Rufina BTL

Shannon Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 BTL

$48.00

Sinegal Details Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$64.00

Sinor-Lavallee Syrah BTL

$52.00

Sul Vulcano Rosso DOC 2018 BTL

$40.00

Terredora Di Paolo Fatica Cotadina Taurasi DOCG 2012 BTL

$105.00

Viette Nebbiolo BTL

$72.00

Vietti Barolo 2017 BTL

$80.00

Vignalta Rosso Riserva 2014 BTL

Zenato Amarone Della Valpolicella 2016 BTL

$120.00

San Polo Rubio Super Tuscan BTL

$44.00

Garageland Pinot Noir BTL

$52.00

The Kinker Cabernet BTL

$44.00
Modern Pizza, Old School Technique Annesso is about the art of hand crafted pizza along with warm hospitality in a comfortable, yet vibrant and social atmosphere. We source the best flour we can find, allow our dough to mature over multiple days, and carefully hand form each pizza as it is ordered. Our menu also includes Italian-Inspired antipasti, vibrant salads, and locally sourced seasonal veggie dishes to compliment our pizzas. The Annesso bar program shares the same philosophy as the kitchen with its made-from-scratch cocktails and carefully curated beer and wine lists

8484 N. Friant Rd., Fresno, CA 93720

