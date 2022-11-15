Annesso Pizzeria
8484 N. Friant Rd.
Fresno, CA 93720
Popular Items
Cocktails To Go (Must be 21)
Firecracker (Serves 2)
Tito’s Vodka, St, Germain, lime, habanero simple syrup, mint
Padovana (Serves 2)
Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Aperol, Cointreau, grapefruit, lime, agave
Blood Smoke (Serves 2)
Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal, Reposado Tequila, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, lime, blood orange, agave
Espresso Martini (Serves 2)
vanilla vodka, kahlua, bailey's, espresso, simple syrup, walnut bitters | best enjoyed over crushed ice
Pebbled Ice
Daily Lunch Specials
Pepperoni Square Slice (MONDAYS)
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, oregano choice of side
Rosemary + Lemon Square Slice (MONDAYS)
mozzarella, fontina, red onion
Fried Chicken Sandwich (TUESDAYS)
Spicy Chicken Sandwich (TUESDAYS)
pickles, radish, g-sauce, A.P. ranch
Eggplant Parm Sandwich (WEDNESDAYS)
fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozz, ricotta, basil pesto
B & B Burger (THURSDAYS)
gorgonzola, fontina, bacon, balsamic onions, aioli, potato bun
Chicago Style Hot Beef Sandwich (FRIDAYS)
Antipasti
Braised Meatballs
polenta
Burrata + Roasted Tomatoes
enzo olive oil, basil, sea salt comes with pizzette bread
Jenny's Hot Wings
g sauce, radish, cilantro, sesame seeds, AP ranch
Parm Fries
fresno chili oil, aioli
Sprouting Cauliflower
Rosemary, lemon, calabrian aioli
Spuntino
olives, provolone, artichokes, pickled beech mushroom, salami, herbs
Tuscan Soup
cannelini beans, sausage, kale, farro, parm add toasted house made bread
Mozz Sticks
spicy tomato sauce, parm
Salad
Mista
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, lemon vinaigrette or A.P. Ranch
Tricolore
arugula, frisee, endive, shaved parm, lemon vinaigrette, aged balsamic
Spicy Caesar
little gem, parm, croutons
Italiano
mixed greens, salami, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, provolone, chickpeas, oregano vinaigrette
Romaine Wedge
radish, tomato, red onion, smoked prosciutto breadcrumbs, gorgonzola dressing
Kale
avocado, seeds and grains, ricotta salata, lemon vinaigrette
Full Size Mista
Pizza
Americano
vodka sauce, pepperoncini, onion, fontina, mozz, sausage, AP ranch
BBQ
mary’s chicken, scamorza, mozz, fresno chilies, red onion, cilantro
Bianca
mozz, fontina, gorgonzola, sausage, onion, fennel pollen
Cacio E Pepe
ricotta cream, black pepper, pecorino
Calzone (available 11am to 4pm)
ricotta cream, mozz, prosciutto cotto, basil, tomato sauce dip
Carbonara (available Sundays)
mozz, fontina, bacon, onions, baked egg, pecorino
Funghi Misti
mixed mushrooms, mozz, taleggio, sottocenere, thyme
Margherita
tomato sauce, mozz, basil
Marinara
tomato sauce, garlic, enzo olive oil
Pepperoni
tomato sauce, mozz, oregano
Pepperoni + Jalapeno
Tomato sauce, mozz, oregano, honey
Pesto + Burrata
mozz, prosciutto
Pineapple Pizza
spicy tomato sauce, fresno chilies, mozz, smoked prosciutto
Prosciutto Pizzetta (available 11am-4pm)
mozz, parm, arugula, aged balsamic
Scampi
Shrimp, prosciutto, garlic, chiles, mozz, parsley, lemon
Verdi
artichoke, spinach, ricotta cream, mozz, onion
Sandwiches (available 11am to 4pm)
Meatball Sandwich
tomato sauce, mozz, arugula
Salumi Sandwich
salami, prosciutto cotto, mortadella. provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, onion, lettuce, mayostard
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
free-range chicken. avocado, tomato, arugula, basil pesto aioli
AP Double Stack Burger
Caramelized onions, cheddar, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun
Pasta (available dinner only)
Piatti
Combo Packages
Utensils
Rose / Sparkling by the Bottle
White Wine by the Bottle
Argiolas Costamolina Vermentino 2018 BTL
Feudo Montoni Catarratto 2018 BTL
Paul Hobbs Chardonnay BTL
Peropan Soave BTL
Rombauer Chardonnay 2017 BTL
Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Tramin Chardonney 2019
Tramin Stoan Bianco BTL
Trefethen Chardonnay BTL
Venica BTL
Pighin BTL
Attems Ramato Pinot Grigio DOC 2019
Monte Carbonare Suavia Soave 2018 2018
Donnafugata Lighea 2020 BTL
Justin Sav Blanc BTL
Paso Verde BTL
Red Wine by the Bottle
Alban Patrina Syrah 2019
Altesino Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2017
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico 2018
Castillo di Monterinadi Chianti Classico BTL
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Diora LA Petite Pinot Noir BTL
Forge Cellars Pinot Noir Classique 2019
Frescobaldi Remole Super Tuscan 2018
Ghost Block Cab Btl
Le Macchiole Bolgheri Rossi 2018
Le Salette I Progni Valpolicella Ripasso 2017
Marchesi di Gresy Martinenga Barbersco 2016
Masciarelli Maria Cvetic Montepulciano D’ Abruzzo Riserva BTL
Masterberadino Radic Taurasi 2018
Mastro Schiedt Spezz BTL
Mount Peak Rattlesnake Zinfandel 2016
My Italian Cousin
Oakville Zinfandel BTL
Patz + Hall Pinot Noir 2015
Pecchenino Nebbiolo
Pio Cesare Barbera D'Alba 2019 BTL
Saintsbury Caneros Pinot Noir 2017 BTL
Sandrone Nebbiolo BTL
Sasseti Livio Brunello di Montalcino 2015
Selvapania Chianti Rufina BTL
Shannon Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 BTL
Sinegal Details Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Sinor-Lavallee Syrah BTL
Sul Vulcano Rosso DOC 2018 BTL
Terredora Di Paolo Fatica Cotadina Taurasi DOCG 2012 BTL
Viette Nebbiolo BTL
Vietti Barolo 2017 BTL
Vignalta Rosso Riserva 2014 BTL
Zenato Amarone Della Valpolicella 2016 BTL
San Polo Rubio Super Tuscan BTL
Garageland Pinot Noir BTL
The Kinker Cabernet BTL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Modern Pizza, Old School Technique Annesso is about the art of hand crafted pizza along with warm hospitality in a comfortable, yet vibrant and social atmosphere. We source the best flour we can find, allow our dough to mature over multiple days, and carefully hand form each pizza as it is ordered. Our menu also includes Italian-Inspired antipasti, vibrant salads, and locally sourced seasonal veggie dishes to compliment our pizzas. The Annesso bar program shares the same philosophy as the kitchen with its made-from-scratch cocktails and carefully curated beer and wine lists
