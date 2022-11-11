Restaurant header imageView gallery

Annex Kitchen 2257 W. Shaw Ave

2257 W. Shaw Ave

Fresno, CA 93711

Butternut Squash Agnolotti
Arancini
Mezze Rigatoni

Cocktails To Go

Negroni (Serves 2)

$26.00

plymouth gin, campari, carpano antica sweet vermouth

Firecracker (Serves 2)

$26.00

tito’s vodka, st, germain, lime, habanero simple syrup, mint

Blood Orange Cosmo (Serves 2)

$26.00

luskasowa vodka, cointreau, blood orange, lime, simple syrup

Bicycle Built For Two (Serves 2)

$26.00

redemption bourbom + rye, lemon, orgeat, simple syrup, lemon bitters

Starters

Marinated Olives

$6.00

castelveltrano, nicoise, picholine

Arancini

$11.00

crispy risotto balls with mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato sauce

Burrata with Eggplant Caponata

$17.00

smoked prosciutto, toasted hazelnuts, herbs, pickled fresno chilies

Meatballs

$18.00

tomato sauce, grilled bread

Truffle Fries

$10.00

aioli, parmigiano

Pane Bianco

$6.00

garlic, sea salt

Salad

Arugula Small

$12.00

radicchio, shaved parmigiano, lemon vinaigrette

Arugula Large

$18.00

radicchio, shaved parmigiano, lemon vinaigrette

Butter Lettuce Small

$13.00

bacon, avocado, gorgonzola vinaigrette, walnuts, onions

Butter Lettuce Large

$19.00

bacon, avocado, gorgonzola vinaigrette, walnuts, onions

Kale Small

$13.00

pecorino, almonds, caesar

Kale Large

$19.00

pecorino, almonds, caesar

Simple Mixed Greens

$8.00

arugula, radicchio, lemon vinaigrette

Pizza

Margherita

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Pepperoni

$19.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, oregano

Mixed Mushroom

$19.00

mozzarella, fontina, truffled cheese, thyme

Smoked Prosciutto

$20.00

mozzarella, fontina, goat cheese, caramelized onion

Diavola

$21.00

spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata, sausage, bacon, roasted red pepper

Carbonara

$21.00

mozzarella, fontina, bacon, onions, baked egg, parmigiano

Spicy Soppresatta

$20.00

mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, red onion, calabrian honey

Potato + Nduja

$21.00

truffled cheese, egg, rosemary

Pasta

Butternut Squash Agnolotti

$23.00

crispy sage, aged balsamic, amaretti cookie

Bucatini

$23.00

spicy tomato sauce, pancetta, red onion, pecorino

Mezze Rigatoni

$25.00

sausage ragu

Fusilli

$25.00

roasted chicken, pancetta, mushrooms, marsala, herbs

Tagliolini

$29.00

thin ribbon noodles, spicy tomato sauce, shrimp, crab, arugula

Gluten Free Fusilli

$24.00

Plates

Braised Beef Short Rib

$39.00

polenta, horseradish

Hearth

Mary's Free Range Chicken

$32.00

salsa verde

Salmon

$31.00

lemon, arugula

Sliced Hanger Steak 8 oz

$34.00

aged balsamic

Ribeye 14 oz

$52.00

porcini rub

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Polenta

$8.00

enzo extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano

Potatoes

$9.00

Grilled Broccolini

$9.00

Simple Mixed Greens Salad

$7.00

arugula, radicchio, lemon vinaigrette

Side of Anchovies

$3.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.50

Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Aged Balsamic

$1.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Small Salad

$4.00

Kids Veggies

$4.00

Noodles With Butter + Parm

$8.00

Noodles With Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Two Meatballs

$7.00

Dessert

"Brutti Ma Buoni" Cookies

$5.00

almond meringue

Chocolate Budino

$10.00

candied hazelnut, jacobsen sea salt, enzo olive oil, whipped cream

Zeppole

$12.00

ricotta doughnuts, amaretti, caramel and chocolate sauces

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
