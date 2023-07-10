Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Annie B's Pizzeria

12 Reviews

$$$

38 S Main St

Coalville, UT 84017

FOOD

Salads

Chopped Salad (Single)

$12.99

Mixed salad greens, salami, capicola, pepperoni, shaved red onion, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, black olives, artichoke hearts and pepperoncini, tossed in a house made vinaigrette. Served with a breadstick.

Garden Salad (Single)

$9.99

Mixed Salad Greens, fresh tomatoes, shredded carrots, black-olives, artichoke hearts, bell peppers served with a house made vinaigrette and breadstick.

Caesar Salad (Single)

$9.99

Classic. Romaine hearts, fresh tomatoes, black olives, fresh parmesan cheese and house made dressing. served with house made croutons.

House Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Wings

6pc wings

$9.99

12pc wings

$17.99

24pc Wings

$32.99

6pc Apple Smoked Wings

$9.99Out of stock

12pc Apple Smoked WIngs

$17.99Out of stock

24pc Apple Smoked Wings

$32.99Out of stock

6 pc Huli Wings

$9.99Out of stock

12 pc Huli Wings

$17.99Out of stock

24 pc Huli Wings

$32.99Out of stock

Dollar Wings

$1.00

Bread

Garlic bread Loaf

$6.99

Cheesy bread

$9.99

Meatball

$3.00

Half Loaf\dough ball

$3.99

Pizza

10" Pizza

$10.99

14" Pizza

$14.99

16" Pizza

$16.99

(10") BBQ Chix

$12.99

(14") BBQ Chix

$18.99

(16") BBQ Chix

$21.99

(10") BLTPizza

$12.99

(14") BLTPizza

$18.99

(16") BLTPizza

$21.99

(10") BuffaloChix

$12.99

(14") BuffaloChix

$18.99

(16") BuffaloChix

$21.99

(10") Hawaiin

$11.99

(14") Hawaiin

$17.99

(16") Hawaiin

$20.99

(10") Layla

$12.99

(14") Layla

$18.99

(16") Layla

$21.99

(10") Luca

$12.99Out of stock

(14") Luca

$18.99Out of stock

(16") Luca

$21.99Out of stock

(10") Lucille

$12.99Out of stock

(14") Lucille

$18.99Out of stock

(16") Lucille

$21.99Out of stock

(10") Margherita

$12.99Out of stock

(14") Margherita

$18.99Out of stock

(16") Margherita

$21.99Out of stock

(10") Meatballer

$13.99

(14") Meatballer

$19.99

(16") Meatballer

$22.99

(10") PestoChix

$13.99

(14") PestoChix

$19.99

(16") PestoChix

$22.99

(10") Porkapalooza

$13.99

(14") Porkapalooza

$19.99

(16") Porkapalooza

$22.99

(10") The G.O.A.T

$13.99

(14") The G.O.A.T

$19.99

(16") The G.O.A.T

$22.99

(10") VeggieFest

$12.99

(14") VeggieFest

$18.99

(16") VeggieFest

$21.99

(10') AnniesDeluxe

$13.99

(14') AnniesDeluxe

$19.99

(16') AnniesDeluxe

$22.99

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Slice Combo

$2.00

Extra Dressings

Xtra Ranch

$1.00

Xtra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Xtra Balsamic Vin

$1.00

Xtra Red Wine Vin

$1.00

Xtra Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Xtra Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Xtra Jalapeno-lime Crema

$1.00

Xtra Chipotle Salsa

$1.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$14.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$15.99

Buffalo Chix Sub

$15.99

Crispy Chix Sandwich

$5.99

($2off)Meatball Sub

$12.99

(S$2off) Chix Parm Sub

$13.99

($2off) Buffalo Chix Sub

$13.99

Fries Combo

$3.00

Side Salad Combo

$3.00

($5) Crispy Chix Sandwich

$5.00

$1 Add Buffalo

$1.00

$1 Add Parmigiana

$1.00

Italian Sub

$16.99

Entrees

2pc Fish-n-Chips Friday

$12.99

3pc Fish-n-Chips Friday

$15.99

2pc Fish Taco Tuesday

$12.99

3pc Fish Taco Tuesday

$15.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$14.99

Chicken Parm & Spaghetti

$15.99

3pc Fish Taco

$17.99

2pc Fish Taco

$14.99

3pc Fish N Chips

$17.99

2pc Fish N Chip

$14.99

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.99

Kids Spag & Meatball

$6.99

Chips-N-Salsa

$3.99

Calzones

3-Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Sausage-Meatball Calzone

$11.99

Build Your own Calzone

$12.99

Soup

Clam Chowdah (cup)

$3.99Out of stock

Add 1/2 Loaf

$2.00Out of stock

Minestrone (Bowl)

$5.99Out of stock

Chili (Cup)

$3.99Out of stock

Chili (Bowl)

$5.99Out of stock

Clam Chowder (Bowl)

$5.99Out of stock

Minestrone (cup)

$3.99Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake Slice

$4.99

Large Cannoli

$4.99

Mini Cannoli (2)

$4.99

Whole Cheesecake

$48.00Out of stock

Olive Oil Cake Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Whole Olive oil Cake

$64.00Out of stock

Gift Certificates

Gift Certificate

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50.00 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

Merchandise

Tshirt

Red tshirt

$20.00

Orange tshirt

$20.00

Black tshirt

$20.00

Grey tshirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
