Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

2,573 Reviews

$$

28 E KING ST

Lancaster, PA 17602

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts, herbed croutons, shaved Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.30

Baby spinach / goat cheese / strawberries / pineapple pico / toasted coconut / toasted almonds / lemon vinaigrette

The Cobb

The Cobb

$13.00

Romaine, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, plum tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, chipotle ranch dressing

Shared

Firecracker Cauliflower

Firecracker Cauliflower

$12.00

Flash Fried Cauliflower, Gochujang aioli, crushed peanuts, scallions, lime, toasted sesame

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Served w/ Sriracha honey mustard and Harp Lager beer cheese.

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.00

shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, American cheese, marinara sauce, chipotle ranch

Irish Bread Basket

Irish Bread Basket

$6.00

house-made Irish soda break & brown bread, whipped Jameson honey butter

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$14.00

waffle fries or tortilla chips, house-smoked pulled pork, scallions, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, Harp Irish Lager beer cheese, sour cream, ranch

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served w/ pita and tortilla chips.

Pesto Ricotta

Pesto Ricotta

$10.00

orange sage cranberry chutney, toasted pepitas, grilled Thoms sourdough

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Wings

$16.00Out of stock

BONE- IN JUMBO WINGS 10 House marinated & fried , bleu cheese, celery ...MILD :: HOT :: HONEY SRIRACHA :: BBQ :: HOUSE BBQ DRY RUB

hot honey brussels

$12.00

Sunday Wings

$1.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Served w/ steak fries.
Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$16.00

buttermilk-fried chicken breast, Sriracha aioli, house pickles, coleslaw, pepperjack, Le Bus roll

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Daiya vegan cheese, bibb lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, vegan/gluten-free roll

King Street Burger

$17.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

house smoked pulled pork , cheddar jack , pickled red onion , queso blanco , fresh homemade salsa , flour tortilla ;

Irish

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$17.00

pan-fried Irish Sausages, caramelized onions, Guinness gravy, chive-whipped potatoes

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

roasted chicken, carrots, celery, leeks, sweet peas, diced potatoes, fresh herbs, creamy chicken gravy, topped w/ a butter pie crust topping

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$23.00

ale-battered haddock, steak fries, remoulade sauce

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

ground lamb, ground beef, vidalia onion, corn, carrots, sweet peas, fresh herbs, chive-whipped potato crust

Veggie Shepherd's Pie

Veggie Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

mushrooms, lentils, zucchini, butternut squash, sweet corn, peas, vegetable herb gravy, chive-whipped potato crust

Large

Filet tenderloin tips, sauteed onions ,roasted mushrooms , jameson dijon peppercorn demi glace , lydia's’ focaccia bread

Chef's Cut

$30.00

Call the Restaurant for Tonight's Feature

Chicken & BISCUITS

$18.00

Marinated & fried chicken breast / buttermilk biscuit / creamy Andouille sausage creole country gravy / pan seared baby snip top carrots / chive whipped potatoes

Fish DeJour

$26.00
Smoked Meatloaf

Smoked Meatloaf

$23.00

house-smoked meatloaf, blackberry chipotle glaze, chive-whipped potatoes, baby carrots, frizzled onion

Tips on Toast

$22.00

Vegan Bowl

$17.00

PORK SCHNITZEL

$20.00

Sides & Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

homemade almond cheesecake / slivered almonds / graham cracker crust

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.50

Chive Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Vegetable of The Day

$3.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

S'mores Chocolate Tart

$9.00

FRENCH APPLE CAKE

$8.00

TFB Cares

Donate a Meal

Donate a Meal

$8.00

TFB Hospitality proudly announces the launch of TFB Cares, a community nourishment program that's dedicated to providing meals to those in need in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While our teams from Annie Bailey's Irish Public House, Per Diem, or Conway Social Club and TFB Catering will be handling food preparation and delivery, the Lancaster dining community at large is invited to help support by adding a community meal to their takeout order at either Annie Bailey's or Per Diem. Businesses interested in supporting the program can reach out to tfbcares@tfbhospitality.com for more info.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

This is a pub for all ages, anchored by a seasonally-changing menu offering a mix of traditional Irish Fare alongside modern American cuisine. The award-winning beer selection, shelves-on-shelves of whiskeys, weekend brunch, & daily drink specials!

Website

Location

28 E KING ST, Lancaster, PA 17602

Directions

