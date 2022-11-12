- Home
Annie D's
275 Reviews
$
123 N Broad St
Buena Vista, GA 31803
Popular Items
Breakfast
Country Fried Steak
$7.99
Seafood Breakfast
$7.99
Eggs & Sausages
$5.49
Eggs & Pork Chops
$8.99
Eggs & Bacon
$6.29
3 Wings
$8.49
Ham Omelette
$6.79
Sausage Omelette
$6.79
Bacon Omelette
$7.25
Loaded Omelet
$7.79
Veggie Omelet
$5.99
Cheese Omelet
$5.19
Chicken & Waffles
$7.49
Two Pancakes with...
French Toast with...
Waffle with...
1 Pancake
$1.50
2 Pancakes
$2.99
1pc Bacon
$1.00
1pc Country Fried Steak
$2.79
1pc filet
$3.79
1pc Liver
$2.79
1pc Patty Sausage
$0.75
1pc Pork Chop
$2.79
1pc Tilapia
$2.59
1pc Wing
$1.79
2 Pieces of Toast
$0.65
5pc Shrimp
$6.99
Add Cheese
$0.50
Add Cheese .5
$0.50
Bacon (2pc)
$1.99
Biscuit
$0.85
Cheese Grits
$1.95+
Egg
$0.75
French Toast
$2.99
Grits
$1.74+
Hashbrowns
$1.74+
Sausage Gravy Biscuits 2pc
$3.75
Sausage Links (2pc)
$1.99
Sausage Patties (2pc)
$1.50
Waffle
$2.99
Breast
$2.09
Leg
$1.19
Thigh
$1.19
2 Eggs
$1.50
1 pc Toast
$0.33
1 Link
$0.75
Breakfast Bowl
$4.85
Hashbrown Casserole
$1.95+Out of stock
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
$3.59
Bacon Biscuit
$2.59
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
$3.49
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$4.09
BLT
$3.99
BLT w/ Egg
$4.79
Egg Biscuit
$1.49
Grill Cheese Toast
$1.99
Sausage & Egg Biscuit
$2.99
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
$3.69
Patty Sausage Biscuit
$2.49
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
$3.29
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$3.99
Steak biscuit
$4.99
2 Scram Eggs Sandwich
$2.25
Link Sausage Biscuit
$2.69
Steak, Egg, Cheese Sandwich
$5.09
Links On Toast
$2.99
Patties Sandwich
$2.99
Fried Egg Sandwich
$1.79
Chicken Biscuit
$4.29
Pork Chop Biscuit
$4.29
Bacon & Egg Biscuit
$2.99
Lunch & Dinner
Fried Chicken Dinner
$7.89
Baked Chicken Dinner
$7.89
Veggie Plate
$5.50
1 pc Pork Chop Meal
$8.99
2 Pc Pork Chop Dinner
$10.99
1 pc Country Fried Steak Meal
$7.99
2 Pc Country Fried Steak Dinner
$9.99
1 pc Liver & Onions Meal
$7.20
2 Pc Grilled Liver & Onions Dinner
$9.99
Beef Tips Dinner
$11.99Out of stock
1 pc Hamburger Steak Meal
$8.99
2 Pc Hamburger Steak Dinner
$10.99
Neckbones Dinner
$8.99Out of stock
2 pc Baked Turkey Wings
$11.99Out of stock
Pigfeet
$8.99
Meatloaf
$8.99Out of stock
Ribeye
$12.99Out of stock
1 pc Baked Turkey Wing
$9.99Out of stock
Roast Beef
$11.99Out of stock
Baked Chicken Legs
$7.89Out of stock
1 pc Hamhock Dinner
$8.99Out of stock
BBQ Chicken Dinner
$7.89Out of stock
Roasted Turkey
$8.99Out of stock
2 pc BBQ Turkey Wings
$9.99Out of stock
1 pc BBQ Turkey Wing
$7.99Out of stock
Rib Plate
$10.00Out of stock
2 Pc Hamhocks Dinner
$10.99Out of stock
Pulled Pork Slider Meal
$7.99Out of stock
Grilled Breast Filet 2pc
$9.99Out of stock
Veggie Stir Fry
$5.99
Chicken Stir Fry
$8.99
Shrimp Stir Fry
$9.99
Chicken & Shrimp Stir Fry
$13.99
Spaghetti Dinner
$8.25Out of stock
mac n cheese
$1.95+
rice & gravy
$1.95+
Steamed Broccoli
$1.95+
Yams
$1.95+
Fried Okra
$1.95+
Cheese Grits
$1.95+
Collard Greens
$1.95+
Potato Salad
$1.95+Out of stock
Fries
$1.74+
Light Bread (2)
$0.65
Cole Slaw
$1.95+
green beans
$1.95+
Mashed Potatoes
$1.95+Out of stock
Cabbage
$1.95+Out of stock
Lima Beans
$1.74+Out of stock
Black-Eyed Peas
$1.95+Out of stock
rice plain
$1.95+
Hush Puppies (2)
$0.75
Cornbread
$0.65
Tots
$1.74+
Grits
$1.74+
Onions Rings
$2.50+
Texas Toast
$0.85
Roll
$0.65
Large Cup Brown Gravy
$1.00
Small Cup Brown Gravy
$0.50
Small Cup Sausage Gravy
$0.85
Field Peas
$1.95+Out of stock
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$1.95+Out of stock
Dressing
$1.95+Out of stock
Dressing w/gravy
$1.95+Out of stock
Turnip Greens
$1.95+Out of stock
Broccoli Casserole
$1.95+Out of stock
Squash Casserole
$1.95+Out of stock
Chili Cheese Fries
$5.99Out of stock
Side Salad
$3.50
Sweet Peas
$1.95+Out of stock
Baked Beans
$1.95+Out of stock
Rutabagas
$1.95Out of stock
Hashbrown Casserole
$1.95+Out of stock
Yellow Watermelon
$2.95Out of stock
Fried Green Tomatoes
$3.99Out of stock
Fried Corn
$1.74+Out of stock
Yellow Rice
$1.95+Out of stock
Hamburger
$3.50+
Cheesebuger
$3.75+
Bacon Cheeseburger
$4.25+
Patty Melt
$4.75+
Tilapia Filet Sandwich
$3.75
Catfish Filet Sandwich
$5.00
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
$4.00
Turkey Club Sandwich
$4.99
Ham Club Sandwich
$4.99
Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich
$5.75
Pork Chop Sandwich
$5.99
Chic Filet sandwich
$6.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$4.00Out of stock
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$6.50
White Meat Sandwich
$3.75
Dark Meat Sandwich
$3.09
Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich
$4.50
Grilled Liver Sandwich
$3.44
Rib Sandwich
$4.99Out of stock
Whole Catfish Sandwich
$7.50
Whiting Sandwhich
$3.75
Lunch Special
$7.99Out of stock
Kids Hamburger
$3.75
Kids Cheeseburger
$4.25
Kids 2 Pc Chicken Tender Meal
$4.50
1pc Country Fried Steak
$2.79
1pc Liver
$2.79
1pc Pork Chop
$2.79
Add Cheese
$0.50
Turkey Wing
$2.90Out of stock
Pigfeet
$3.50
1 pc Hstk
$2.79Out of stock
Neckbones
$3.50Out of stock
Meatloaf
$3.50Out of stock
1 Hamhock
$3.75Out of stock
Beef Tips
$6.00Out of stock
Roasted Turkey
$2.79Out of stock
1 pc BBQ Turkey Wing
$2.90Out of stock
Side Of Ribs
$3.50Out of stock
Baked Chicken Breast Filet
$2.79Out of stock
Baked Ham
$3.50Out of stock
Roast Beef Order
$3.50Out of stock
1 Pc Whole Catfish
$6.16
1 Piece Whiting
$2.59Out of stock
Baked Spaghetti
$4.00Out of stock
Fish
2 Pc Catfish Filet Meal
$11.99
2 Pc Tilapia Meal
$9.99
1 Pc Catfish Filet Meal
$9.99
1 Pc Tilapia Meal
$7.55
1 pc Tilapia
$2.59
1 pc Filet
$3.79
5 shrimp
$6.99
Shrimp Meal
$9.95
Fish & Chicken Meal
$12.99
Catfish & Shrimp Meal
$13.99
2 Piece Whole Catfish Dinner
$18.99
1 Pc Whole Catfish Dinner
$12.99
1pc Whole Catfish
$6.99
3 Piece Whole Catfish Dinner
$24.99
2Pc Whiting Dinner
$8.99Out of stock
Chicken Menu
Gallon of Tea
$3.99
Gallon of Lemonade
$3.99
1pc Wing
$1.79
1 pc Breast
$2.15
1 pc Thigh
$1.25
1 pc Leg
$1.25
6pc Wingettes
$5.50
8pc Wingettes
$6.60Out of stock
12pc Wingettes
$8.80Out of stock
2 pc Dark Snack
$3.09
3 Wings & Roll
$5.99
2 pc White Snack
$4.49
3 pc Tender
$3.75
5 pc Tender
$5.60
Chicken Tender
$1.25
8 piece Box
$12.49
12 Piece Box
$18.49
16 Piece Box
$23.49
20 Piece Box
$32.49
8 Piece Meal
$17.99
12 Piece Meal
$23.99
16 Piece Meal
$32.99
20 Piece Meal
$44.99
Soups & Salads
Sliced Desserts
Slice of Red Velvet Cake
$3.50Out of stock
Pound Cake Slice
$2.50Out of stock
Sweet Potato Pie Slice
$2.50Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cookies
$2.50Out of stock
Key Lime Cake Slice
$3.50
Banana Pudding
$2.00+
Slice of Strawberry Shortcake
$3.50Out of stock
German Chocolate Slice
$3.75Out of stock
Chocolate Cake Slice
$3.50
Strawberry Cake Slice
$3.50Out of stock
Slice of Lemon Cake
$3.50Out of stock
Slice of Lemon Pound Cake
$3.00Out of stock
Slice of Caramel Cake
$3.50Out of stock
Slice of Coconut Cake
$3.75Out of stock
Blackberry Cobbler
$3.50Out of stock
Slice of Pineapple Cake
$3.50Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$3.50Out of stock
Banana Split
$4.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler
$3.50Out of stock
Slice of Hummingbird
$3.50Out of stock
Cherry Moonshine Cake
$3.00Out of stock
Red Velvet Cupcakes
$3.00Out of stock
Chocolate Butter Cake A La Mode
$4.50Out of stock
Apple Pie Slice
$2.50Out of stock
Apple Pie A La Mode
$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Cake A La Mode
$4.50Out of stock
Gingersnap Cookies
$2.50Out of stock
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies
$2.50Out of stock
1 Chocolate Chip Cookie
$0.89Out of stock
3 Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
$2.50Out of stock
1 Oatmal Raisin Cookie
$0.89Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie
$2.50Out of stock
Pecan Pie
$2.50Out of stock
Key Lime Pound Cake
$3.00Out of stock
Yellow Watermelon
$2.95Out of stock
A La Carte
1 Pancake
$1.50
2 Pancakes
$2.99
Waffle
$2.99
French Toast
$2.99
Patty Sausage Biscuit
$2.49
Sausage & Egg Biscuit
$2.99
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
$3.29
Bacon Biscuit
$2.59
Bacon & Egg Biscuit
$2.99
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
$3.49
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
$3.69
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$3.99
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
$3.59
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$4.09
BLT
$3.99
BLT w/ Egg
$4.79
Sausage Gravy Biscuits 2pc
$3.75
1pc Patty Sausage
$0.75
1pc Bacon
$1.00
1pc Pork Chop
$2.79
1pc Liver
$2.79
1pc Country Fried Steak
$2.79
Add Cheese
$0.50
1 pc Hamburger Steak
$2.79Out of stock
Roll
$0.65
Cornbread
$0.65
Biscuit
$0.85
Light Bread (2)
$0.65
Hush Puppies (2)
$0.75
Baked Ham
$8.25Out of stock
1 Hamhock
$3.75Out of stock
Drinks
1/2 Sweet/Unsweet
$1.29+
Lemonade
$1.29+
Powerade
$2.00Out of stock
Soda
$1.89
Sweet Tea
$1.29+
Unsweetened
$1.29+
Uptown
$1.29+
Water
Milk
$1.99
Orange Juice
$1.99
Gallon of Tea (Copy)
$3.99
Gallon of Lemonade (Copy)
$3.99
Coffee
$1.29
Large Coffee
$1.79
Hot Chocolate
$1.79Out of stock
Large Hot Chocolate
$2.49Out of stock
Bottled Water
$1.25
Cup Of Ice
$0.50
8 Lb Bag Of Ice
$0.93
Reign Energy Drink
$3.00
Black T-Shirt
Hats
Grey T-Shirt
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
New Hours! Open 9am -8pm Tue-Sat, 11-3pm on Sundays. Closed Every Monday & Second Sundays.
Location
123 N Broad St, Buena Vista, GA 31803
Gallery
