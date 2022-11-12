Restaurant header imageView gallery

Annie D's

275 Reviews

$

123 N Broad St

Buena Vista, GA 31803

Breakfast

Country Fried Steak

$7.99

Seafood Breakfast

$7.99

Eggs & Sausages

$5.49

Eggs & Pork Chops

$8.99

Eggs & Bacon

$6.29

3 Wings

$8.49

Ham Omelette

$6.79

Sausage Omelette

$6.79

Bacon Omelette

$7.25

Loaded Omelet

$7.79

Veggie Omelet

$5.99

Cheese Omelet

$5.19

Chicken & Waffles

$7.49

Two Pancakes with...

French Toast with...

Waffle with...

1 Pancake

$1.50

2 Pancakes

$2.99

1pc Bacon

$1.00

1pc Country Fried Steak

$2.79

1pc filet

$3.79

1pc Liver

$2.79

1pc Patty Sausage

$0.75

1pc Pork Chop

$2.79

1pc Tilapia

$2.59

1pc Wing

$1.79

2 Pieces of Toast

$0.65

5pc Shrimp

$6.99

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Cheese .5

$0.50

Bacon (2pc)

$1.99

Biscuit

$0.85

Cheese Grits

$1.95+

Egg

$0.75

French Toast

$2.99

Grits

$1.74+

Hashbrowns

$1.74+

Sausage Gravy Biscuits 2pc

$3.75

Sausage Links (2pc)

$1.99

Sausage Patties (2pc)

$1.50

Waffle

$2.99

Breast

$2.09

Leg

$1.19

Thigh

$1.19

2 Eggs

$1.50

1 pc Toast

$0.33

1 Link

$0.75

Breakfast Bowl

$4.85

Hashbrown Casserole

$1.95+Out of stock

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$3.59

Bacon Biscuit

$2.59

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.49

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.09

BLT

$3.99

BLT w/ Egg

$4.79

Egg Biscuit

$1.49

Grill Cheese Toast

$1.99

Sausage & Egg Biscuit

$2.99

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$3.69

Patty Sausage Biscuit

$2.49

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.29

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Steak biscuit

$4.99

2 Scram Eggs Sandwich

$2.25

Link Sausage Biscuit

$2.69

Steak, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$5.09

Links On Toast

$2.99

Patties Sandwich

$2.99

Fried Egg Sandwich

$1.79

Chicken Biscuit

$4.29

Pork Chop Biscuit

$4.29

Bacon & Egg Biscuit

$2.99

Lunch & Dinner

Fried Chicken Dinner

$7.89

Baked Chicken Dinner

$7.89

Veggie Plate

$5.50

1 pc Pork Chop Meal

$8.99

2 Pc Pork Chop Dinner

$10.99

1 pc Country Fried Steak Meal

$7.99

2 Pc Country Fried Steak Dinner

$9.99

1 pc Liver & Onions Meal

$7.20

2 Pc Grilled Liver & Onions Dinner

$9.99

Beef Tips Dinner

$11.99Out of stock

1 pc Hamburger Steak Meal

$8.99

2 Pc Hamburger Steak Dinner

$10.99

Neckbones Dinner

$8.99Out of stock

2 pc Baked Turkey Wings

$11.99Out of stock

Pigfeet

$8.99

Meatloaf

$8.99Out of stock

Ribeye

$12.99Out of stock

1 pc Baked Turkey Wing

$9.99Out of stock

Roast Beef

$11.99Out of stock

Baked Chicken Legs

$7.89Out of stock

1 pc Hamhock Dinner

$8.99Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$7.89Out of stock

Roasted Turkey

$8.99Out of stock

2 pc BBQ Turkey Wings

$9.99Out of stock

1 pc BBQ Turkey Wing

$7.99Out of stock

Rib Plate

$10.00Out of stock

2 Pc Hamhocks Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Slider Meal

$7.99Out of stock

Grilled Breast Filet 2pc

$9.99Out of stock

Veggie Stir Fry

$5.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$8.99

Shrimp Stir Fry

$9.99

Chicken & Shrimp Stir Fry

$13.99

Spaghetti Dinner

$8.25Out of stock

mac n cheese

$1.95+

rice & gravy

$1.95+

Steamed Broccoli

$1.95+

Yams

$1.95+

Fried Okra

$1.95+

Cheese Grits

$1.95+

Collard Greens

$1.95+

Potato Salad

$1.95+Out of stock

Fries

$1.74+

Light Bread (2)

$0.65

Cole Slaw

$1.95+

green beans

$1.95+

Mashed Potatoes

$1.95+Out of stock

Cabbage

$1.95+Out of stock

Lima Beans

$1.74+Out of stock

Black-Eyed Peas

$1.95+Out of stock

rice plain

$1.95+

Hush Puppies (2)

$0.75

Cornbread

$0.65

Tots

$1.74+

Grits

$1.74+

Onions Rings

$2.50+

Texas Toast

$0.85

Roll

$0.65

Large Cup Brown Gravy

$1.00

Small Cup Brown Gravy

$0.50

Small Cup Sausage Gravy

$0.85

Field Peas

$1.95+Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$1.95+Out of stock

Dressing

$1.95+Out of stock

Dressing w/gravy

$1.95+Out of stock

Turnip Greens

$1.95+Out of stock

Broccoli Casserole

$1.95+Out of stock

Squash Casserole

$1.95+Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.50

Sweet Peas

$1.95+Out of stock

Baked Beans

$1.95+Out of stock

Rutabagas

$1.95Out of stock

Hashbrown Casserole

$1.95+Out of stock

Yellow Watermelon

$2.95Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.99Out of stock

Fried Corn

$1.74+Out of stock

Yellow Rice

$1.95+Out of stock

Hamburger

$3.50+

Cheesebuger

$3.75+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.25+

Patty Melt

$4.75+

Tilapia Filet Sandwich

$3.75

Catfish Filet Sandwich

$5.00

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$4.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$4.99

Ham Club Sandwich

$4.99

Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich

$5.75

Pork Chop Sandwich

$5.99

Chic Filet sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

White Meat Sandwich

$3.75

Dark Meat Sandwich

$3.09

Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.50

Grilled Liver Sandwich

$3.44

Rib Sandwich

$4.99Out of stock

Whole Catfish Sandwich

$7.50

Whiting Sandwhich

$3.75

Lunch Special

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Hamburger

$3.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.25

Kids 2 Pc Chicken Tender Meal

$4.50

1pc Country Fried Steak

$2.79

1pc Liver

$2.79

1pc Pork Chop

$2.79

Add Cheese

$0.50

Turkey Wing

$2.90Out of stock

Pigfeet

$3.50

1 pc Hstk

$2.79Out of stock

Neckbones

$3.50Out of stock

Meatloaf

$3.50Out of stock

1 Hamhock

$3.75Out of stock

Beef Tips

$6.00Out of stock

Roasted Turkey

$2.79Out of stock

1 pc BBQ Turkey Wing

$2.90Out of stock

Side Of Ribs

$3.50Out of stock

Baked Chicken Breast Filet

$2.79Out of stock

Baked Ham

$3.50Out of stock

Roast Beef Order

$3.50Out of stock

1 Pc Whole Catfish

$6.16

1 Piece Whiting

$2.59Out of stock

Baked Spaghetti

$4.00Out of stock

Fish

2 Pc Catfish Filet Meal

$11.99

2 Pc Tilapia Meal

$9.99

1 Pc Catfish Filet Meal

$9.99

1 Pc Tilapia Meal

$7.55

1 pc Tilapia

$2.59

1 pc Filet

$3.79

5 shrimp

$6.99

Shrimp Meal

$9.95

Fish & Chicken Meal

$12.99

Catfish & Shrimp Meal

$13.99

2 Piece Whole Catfish Dinner

$18.99

1 Pc Whole Catfish Dinner

$12.99

1pc Whole Catfish

$6.99

3 Piece Whole Catfish Dinner

$24.99

2Pc Whiting Dinner

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Menu

Gallon of Tea

$3.99

Gallon of Lemonade

$3.99

1pc Wing

$1.79

1 pc Breast

$2.15

1 pc Thigh

$1.25

1 pc Leg

$1.25

6pc Wingettes

$5.50

8pc Wingettes

$6.60Out of stock

12pc Wingettes

$8.80Out of stock

2 pc Dark Snack

$3.09

3 Wings & Roll

$5.99

2 pc White Snack

$4.49

3 pc Tender

$3.75

5 pc Tender

$5.60

Chicken Tender

$1.25

8 piece Box

$12.49

12 Piece Box

$18.49

16 Piece Box

$23.49

20 Piece Box

$32.49

8 Piece Meal

$17.99

12 Piece Meal

$23.99

16 Piece Meal

$32.99

20 Piece Meal

$44.99

Soups & Salads

Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Vegetable Beef Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Plate

$5.99Out of stock

Garden Salad

$4.99

Potato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplings

$6.00Out of stock

Sliced Desserts

Slice of Red Velvet Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Pound Cake Slice

$2.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$2.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Key Lime Cake Slice

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$2.00+

Slice of Strawberry Shortcake

$3.50Out of stock

German Chocolate Slice

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Slice

$3.50

Strawberry Cake Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Slice of Lemon Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Slice of Lemon Pound Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Slice of Caramel Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Slice of Coconut Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.50Out of stock

Slice of Pineapple Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Split

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$3.50Out of stock

Slice of Hummingbird

$3.50Out of stock

Cherry Moonshine Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcakes

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Butter Cake A La Mode

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Pie Slice

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Pie A La Mode

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cake A La Mode

$4.50Out of stock

Gingersnap Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.89Out of stock

3 Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

1 Oatmal Raisin Cookie

$0.89Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$2.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$2.50Out of stock

Key Lime Pound Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Yellow Watermelon

$2.95Out of stock

A La Carte

1 Pancake

$1.50

2 Pancakes

$2.99

Waffle

$2.99

French Toast

$2.99

Patty Sausage Biscuit

$2.49

Sausage & Egg Biscuit

$2.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.29

Bacon Biscuit

$2.59

Bacon & Egg Biscuit

$2.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.49

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$3.69

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$3.59

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.09

BLT

$3.99

BLT w/ Egg

$4.79

Sausage Gravy Biscuits 2pc

$3.75

1pc Patty Sausage

$0.75

1pc Bacon

$1.00

1pc Pork Chop

$2.79

1pc Liver

$2.79

1pc Country Fried Steak

$2.79

Add Cheese

$0.50

1 pc Hamburger Steak

$2.79Out of stock

Roll

$0.65

Cornbread

$0.65

Biscuit

$0.85

Light Bread (2)

$0.65

Hush Puppies (2)

$0.75

Baked Ham

$8.25Out of stock

1 Hamhock

$3.75Out of stock

Drinks

1/2 Sweet/Unsweet

$1.29+

Lemonade

$1.29+

Powerade

$2.00Out of stock

Soda

$1.89

Sweet Tea

$1.29+

Unsweetened

$1.29+

Uptown

$1.29+

Water

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Gallon of Tea (Copy)

$3.99

Gallon of Lemonade (Copy)

$3.99

Coffee

$1.29

Large Coffee

$1.79

Hot Chocolate

$1.79Out of stock

Large Hot Chocolate

$2.49Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.25

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

8 Lb Bag Of Ice

$0.93

Reign Energy Drink

$3.00

Black T-Shirt

Small

$12.00

Medium

$12.00

Large

$12.00Out of stock

XL

$12.00

2X

$15.00Out of stock

3X

$15.00Out of stock

4x

$15.00

Hats

Red Hat

$18.00

Syrup

Cane Patch

$6.00Out of stock

Grey T-Shirt

Small

$12.00

Medium

$12.00Out of stock

Large

$12.00Out of stock

XL

$12.00Out of stock

2X

$15.00Out of stock

3X

$15.00

4x

$15.00

Red T-shirt

Small

$12.00

Medium

$12.00

Large

$12.00

XLarge

$12.00

2X

$15.00Out of stock

3X

$15.00Out of stock

4X

$15.00Out of stock
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
New Hours! Open 9am -8pm Tue-Sat, 11-3pm on Sundays. Closed Every Monday & Second Sundays.

123 N Broad St, Buena Vista, GA 31803

