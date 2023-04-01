Main picView gallery

Annie's Pizza

2524 Florida 7

Margate, FL 33063

Popular Items

Plain Cheese (16in)
Chicken Wings
6 Freshly Baked Garlic Rolls

Food

Appetizers & Sides

Sausage

$8.25
Chicken Fingers

$11.50

Served with French Fries

Onion Rings

$6.25
French Fries

$5.75
6 Freshly Baked Garlic Rolls

$4.75

6 Garlic Rolls W/Cheese

$6.45
12 Freshly Baked Garlic Rolls

12 Freshly Baked Garlic Rolls

$7.25

12 Garlic Rolls W/Cheese

$8.75
Fried Calamari

$12.95
Jalapeño Poppers

$9.95
Homemade Fried Mozzarella

$10.00
Fried Mushrooms

$10.00
Homemade Meatballs

$8.75

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.75

Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Honey Garlic or Teriyaki. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch & Celery

Chicken Wing Party Package

$58.95

40 Chicken Wings, 1 Dozen Garlic Rolls & 2 liter soda. Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Honey Garlic or Teriyaki. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch & Celery

Gourmet Salads

Antipasto Salad

$13.50

Served with Ham, Salami & Provolone with Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Black Olives & 2 Garlic Rolls

Greek Salad

$12.25

Crisp Romaine lettuce with Black Olives. Green Peppers, feta cheese, Cucumbers, tomato, onions & oregano

Chef Salad

$13.50

Served with Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Mozzarella Cheese. Black Olives, Onions Green Peppers. Cucumbers. Tomatoes. Home baked Croutons & egg

Small Garden Salad

$5.75

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Large Garden Salad

$9.75

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Tuna Platter

$13.75

Solid White Tuna over a Large Garden Salad with Provolone Cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.75

Romaine Lettuce. Parmesan Cheese home baked croutons

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$10.75

Spinach Calzone

$11.20

Chicken, Cheddar & Broccoli Calzone

$11.50

Strombolis

Stuffed Stromboli

$11.75

Spinach Stromboli

$12.20

Steak Stromboli

$13.50

Stuffed with Green Peppers and Onions

Mexi Roll Stromboli

$13.50

Chicken, Cheddar & Broccoli Stromboli

$12.50

Pasta Dinners

Lasagna

$16.25
Cheese Ravioli

$14.25

Baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce

Baked Ziti

$14.25

With ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.75
Penne Vodka

$15.75
Spaghetti

$13.75
Ziti

$14.25

With broccoli sauteed in garlic & olive oil

Pasta Combo

$16.25

Lasagna, manicotti & stuffed shells

Stuffed Shells

$14.25
Manicotti

$14.25

Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95
Eggplant Rollatini Parmigiana

$19.45

Ham & ricotta, rolled in Eggplant

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$18.45
Sausage & Peppers Parmigiana

$17.25

Annie's Madness

$20.25

Chicken & eggplant parm with a side of baked ziti

Chicken Franchese

$19.45

Cold Subs

Italian Combo

$9.95

Ham, Salami, Capicola & Provolone

Ham & Cheese

$9.95
Salami & Cheese

$9.95
Turkey & Cheese

$9.95

Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.95

Turkey, Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.95

Roast Beef, Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$9.95
Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$9.95
Tuna & Cheese

$11.50

Solid White Tuna only

Veggie Sub

$9.95

Hot Subs

Meatball Parm

$9.95
Sausage Parm

$9.95
Meatball & Sausage Parm

$9.95
Chicken Parm

$9.95
Eggplant Parm

$9.95
Chicken & Cheese

$9.95

Toppings available upon request

Pepper & Eggs

$9.95
B.L.T.

$11.50

Served with your choice of cheese. Toppings available upon request

Philly Cheese Sub

$11.50

turkey, chicken or cheese steak. Served with Grilled Onions, Green Peppers or Mushrooms

Gyros

Gyro

$11.25

Fluffy Pita Bread Gyro Meat. Onions. Lettuce, Tomatoes, reta cheese & Cucumber Sauce

Chicken Gyro

$11.25

Fluffy pita Bread, chicken Gyro, Onions, Lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese & Cucumber Sauce

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.75

Served with two home baked garlic rolls

Desserts

6 Zeppolis

$5.25

with powdered sugar

12 Zeppolis

$7.75

with powdered sugar

Cannoli

$5.45
Cheesecake

$5.75
Oreo Cheesecake

$7.45
Tiramisu

$5.75
Chocolate Cake

$6.95
Brownie

$3.95

Slice Specials

1 Slice Of Pizza & Soda

$5.25
2 Slices Of Pizza & Soda

$8.25

Pizza

12in Pizza

Plain Cheese (12in)

$13.95
Caprese Pizza (12in)

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella & tomatoes with basil, garlic & oil drizzled on top

Margherita Pizza (12in)

$18.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & garlic

Hawaiian Pizza (12in)

$18.00

Bacon, ham & pineapple

White Pizza (12in)

$18.00

Fresh ricotta, garlic & mozzarella

Mexican Pizza (12in)

$18.50

Ribeye steak, onions, cheddar & salsa topped with fresh tomatoes, black olives & lettuce

Meat Lovers (12in)

$18.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & meatballs

Veggie Lovers (12in)

$18.50

Spinach, onion, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

14in Pizza

Plain Cheese (14in)

$15.95
Caprese Pizza (14in)

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella & tomatoes with basil, garlic & oil drizzled on top

Margherita Pizza (14in)

$21.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & garlic

Hawaiian Pizza (14in)

$21.00

Bacon, ham & pineapple

White Pizza (14in)

$21.00

Fresh ricotta, garlic & mozzarella

Mexican Pizza (14in)

$22.00

Ribeye steak, onions, cheddar & salsa topped with fresh tomatoes, black olives & lettuce

Meat Lovers (14in)

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & meatballs

Veggie Lovers (14in)

$22.00

Spinach, onion, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

16in Pizza

Plain Cheese (16in)

$18.95
Caprese Pizza (16in)

$24.00

Fresh mozzarella & tomatoes with basil, garlic & oil drizzled on top

Margherita Pizza (16in)

$24.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & garlic

Hawaiian Pizza (16in)

$24.00

Bacon, ham & pineapple

White Pizza (16in)

$24.00

Fresh ricotta, garlic & mozzarella

Mexican Pizza (16in)

$25.50

Ribeye steak, onions, cheddar & salsa topped with fresh tomatoes, black olives & lettuce

Meat Lovers (16in)

$25.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & meatballs

Veggie Lovers (16in)

$25.50

Spinach, onion, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

Crusty Cheese

$18.95

14° x 10" Detroit Style Pizza baked in a pan

Sicilian (16x16)

$23.00

Slice & GF Pizza

Regular Slice

$4.25
Cauliflower Pizza GF (10in)

$13.50
Cauliflower Pizza GF (12in)

$15.50

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.80
Canned Soda

$1.80