- Annie's Pizza
Annie's Pizza
2524 Florida 7
Margate, FL 33063
Food
Appetizers & Sides
Sausage
Chicken Fingers
Served with French Fries
Onion Rings
French Fries
6 Freshly Baked Garlic Rolls
6 Garlic Rolls W/Cheese
12 Freshly Baked Garlic Rolls
12 Garlic Rolls W/Cheese
Fried Calamari
Jalapeño Poppers
Homemade Fried Mozzarella
Fried Mushrooms
Homemade Meatballs
Chicken Wings
Gourmet Salads
Antipasto Salad
Served with Ham, Salami & Provolone with Fence Tomatoes man satismines Greek Peppers, Black Olives & 2 Garlic Rolls
Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce with Black Olives. Green Peppers, feta cheese, Cucumbers, tomato, onions & oregano
Chef Salad
Served with Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Mozzarella Cheese. Black Olives, Onions Green Peppers. Cucumbers. Tomatoes. Home baked Croutons & egg
Small Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Black Olives
Large Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Black Olives
Tuna Platter
Solid White Tuna over a Large Garden Salad with Provolone Cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce. Parmesan Cheese home baked croutons
Strombolis
Pasta Dinners
Lasagna
Cheese Ravioli
Baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce
Baked Ziti
With ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Penne Vodka
Spaghetti
Ziti
With broccoli sauteed in garlic & olive oil
Pasta Combo
Lasagna, manicotti & stuffed shells
Stuffed Shells
Manicotti
Entrees
Cold Subs
Italian Combo
Ham, Salami, Capicola & Provolone
Ham & Cheese
Salami & Cheese
Turkey & Cheese
Roast Beef & Cheese
Turkey, Roast Beef & Cheese
Roast Beef, Ham & Cheese
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham & Cheese
Turkey, Ham & Cheese
Tuna & Cheese
Solid White Tuna only
Veggie Sub
Hot Subs
Meatball Parm
Sausage Parm
Meatball & Sausage Parm
Chicken Parm
Eggplant Parm
Chicken & Cheese
Toppings available upon request
Pepper & Eggs
B.L.T.
Served with your choice of cheese. Toppings available upon request
Philly Cheese Sub
turkey, chicken or cheese steak. Served with Grilled Onions, Green Peppers or Mushrooms
Gyros
Desserts
Pizza
12in Pizza
Plain Cheese (12in)
Caprese Pizza (12in)
Fresh mozzarella & tomatoes with basil, garlic & oil drizzled on top
Margherita Pizza (12in)
Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & garlic
Hawaiian Pizza (12in)
Bacon, ham & pineapple
White Pizza (12in)
Fresh ricotta, garlic & mozzarella
Mexican Pizza (12in)
Ribeye steak, onions, cheddar & salsa topped with fresh tomatoes, black olives & lettuce
Meat Lovers (12in)
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & meatballs
Veggie Lovers (12in)
Spinach, onion, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
14in Pizza
Plain Cheese (14in)
Caprese Pizza (14in)
Fresh mozzarella & tomatoes with basil, garlic & oil drizzled on top
Margherita Pizza (14in)
Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & garlic
Hawaiian Pizza (14in)
Bacon, ham & pineapple
White Pizza (14in)
Fresh ricotta, garlic & mozzarella
Mexican Pizza (14in)
Ribeye steak, onions, cheddar & salsa topped with fresh tomatoes, black olives & lettuce
Meat Lovers (14in)
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & meatballs
Veggie Lovers (14in)
Spinach, onion, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
16in Pizza
Plain Cheese (16in)
Caprese Pizza (16in)
Fresh Mozzarela a romaloes with bast. Garlic a On drizzled on top
Margherita Pizza (16in)
Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & garlic
Hawaiian Pizza (16in)
Bacon, ham & pineapple
White Pizza (16in)
Fresh ricotta, garlic & mozzarella
Mexican Pizza (16in)
Ribeye steak, onions, cheddar & salsa topped with fresh tomatoes, black olives & lettuce
Meat Lovers (16in)
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & meatballs
Veggie Lovers (16in)
Spinach, onion, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
Crusty Cheese
14° x 10" Detroit Style Pizza baked in a pan