Annunziata’s Pizza and Pasta

Restaurant info

This is the place for the Real New York Style pizza! We are a local business located in the heart of Cumming, Georgia, the perfect destination for you to enjoy home made meals and have a memorable experience. Every Pie, Calzone and Stromboli is made from scratch, hand stretched and customized specially for you. We take pride to guarantee fresh ingredients, excellent quality and delicious food. We love not just pizza, try out also our delicious pasta, great wings, amazing heros and salads. Welcome, come in and enjoy!

Website