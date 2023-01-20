Restaurant header imageView gallery

Annunziata’s Pizza and Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

111 West Courthouse Square

Cumming, GA 30040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16 inch BYO Cheese Pizza
Garlic Knots
Fried Mozzarella

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$5.50

5 Bread knots topped with garlic oil and parmesan cheese

Brooklyn Bread

$7.50

12 inch pizza crust with garlic and pecorina romano cheese

Seasoned Fries

$6.50

Thick crinkle cut

Fried Mozzarella

$8.50

5 Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara

Fried Raviolis

$8.50

5 Breaded cheese filled ravioli served with Marinara

Side of Meatballs

$8.99

3 Italian meatball served with our Marinara sauce

Heros

Italian Sub

$12.99

Salami, ham, capicola, and provolone cheese with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and italian dressing

Meatball Sub

$13.99

Sliced meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$13.99

Breaded chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$12.99

Breaded eggplant with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$14.99

Shaved ribeye, with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese

Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella and marinara, served on a bed of pasta of your choice

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.99

Breaded eggplant, topped with mozzarella and marinara, served on a bed of pasta of your choice

Classic Spaghetti

$10.99

A bed of pasta of your choice, topped with our homemade marinara sauce and protein of your choice

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed with a creamy parmigiana and garlic butter cream sauce

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

3, 5 or 7 Breaded Pieces of Tenders

Wings

Wings

$13.25

Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Salads

1/2 House

$6.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions with our balsamic house dressing

1/2 Caesar

$6.99

Pecorina romano cheese, croutons and caesar dressing

1/2 Greek

$7.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, fetta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncini with esperanza dressing

1/2 Antipasto

$11.99Out of stock

Loaded with italian meat, fresh mozzarella and vegetables

Full House

$9.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions with our balsamic house dressing

Full Caesar

$9.99

Pecorina romano cheese, croutons and caesar dressing

Full Greek

$10.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, fetta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncini with esperanza dressing

Full Antipasto

$16.99

Loaded with italian meat, fresh mozzarella and vegetables

Calzones and Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese baked inside a crispy dough pocket

Fried Calzone

$11.99

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese fried inside a crispy dough pocket

New York Stromboli

New York Stromboli

$13.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

BYO Stomboli

$10.99

With mozzarella cheese and filled with the toppings you want

Small Pizza (12inch)

12 inch BYO Cheese Pizza

$13.75

Classic New York Style Cheese Pizza

12 inch Bianca (White Pizza)

$15.00

Combination of ricotta, mozzarella and pecorina romano cheese with fresh garlic and basil

12 inch Margherita

$16.00

Fresh marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil and fresh basil

12 inch Primavera

$16.00

Fresh tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, roasted green peppers and spinach

12 inch Mediterranean

$16.00

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, covered in fetta cheese

12 inch Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Breaded eggplant, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, marinara and pecorina romano cheese

12 inch Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, pecorina romano cheese and our marinara sauce

12 inch Brooklyn Deluxe

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, onions and black olives

12 inch Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Ranch base, grilled chicken, mozzarella, pecorina romano cheese and buffalo sauce

12 inch BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh red onions, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese and BBQ sauce

12 inch Carne Amore

$19.00

Pepperoni, sliced italian sweet sausage, ham and sliced meatballs

Large Pizza (16 inch)

16 inch BYO Cheese Pizza

$16.75

Classic New York Style Cheese Pizza

16 inch Bianca (White Pizza)

$19.00

Combination of ricotta, mozzarella and pecorina romano cheese with fresh garlic and basil

16 inch Margherita

$20.00

Fresh marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil and fresh basil

16 inch Primavera

$20.00

Fresh tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, roasted green peppers and spinach

16 inch Mediterranean

$20.00

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, covered in fetta cheese

16 inch Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Breaded eggplant, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, marinara and pecorina romano cheese

16 inch Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, pecorina romano cheese and our marinara sauce

16 inch Brooklyn Deluxe

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, onions and black olives

16 inch Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Ranch base, grilled chicken, mozzarella, pecorina romano cheese and buffalo sauce

16 inch BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh red onions, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese and BBQ sauce

16 inch Carne Amore

$23.00

Pepperoni, sliced italian sweet sausage, ham and sliced meatballs

16 inch Stuffed Meat Pizza

$30.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, fresh capicola, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, stuffed between two layers of pizza crust

X-Large Pizza (20 inch)

20 inch BYO Cheese Pizza

$21.75

Classic New York Style Cheese Pizza

20 inch Bianca (White Pizza)

20 inch Bianca (White Pizza)

$24.00

Combination of ricotta, mozzarella and pecorina romano cheese with fresh garlic and basil

20 inch Margherita

20 inch Margherita

$25.00

Fresh marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil and fresh basil

20 inch Primavera

$25.00

Fresh tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, roasted green peppers and spinach

20 inch Mediterranean

$25.00

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, covered in fetta cheese

20 inch Eggplant Parmigiana

$27.00

Breaded eggplant, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, marinara and pecorina romano cheese

20 inch Chicken Parmigiana

$27.00

Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, pecorina romano cheese and our marinara sauce

20 inch Brooklyn Deluxe

$27.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, onions and black olives

20 inch Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

Ranch base, grilled chicken, mozzarella, pecorina romano cheese and buffalo sauce

20 inch BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh red onions, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese and BBQ sauce

20 inch Carne Amore

$27.00

Pepperoni, sliced italian sweet sausage, ham and sliced meatballs

Dolce

Tiramisu

$6.99

A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream and a rich mascarpone

Lemoncello Cake

$4.99

Fluffy sponge cake layers brushed with Limoncello syrup and frosted with Whipped Limoncello Cream Cheese Frosting

Italian Rainbow Cake

$4.99

This tri-colored cake has colorful layers of almond cake sandwiched together with fruit preserves and covered with a chocolate ganache icing

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Classic New York Stylr recipe of creamy and rich dense cream cheese filling with buttery graham cracker crust

Homemade Cannoli

$6.99

2 Chocolate pastry shells filled with sweetened ricotta

Kids Meals

Kids Pasta with Butter

$5.99

Kids Pasta Marinara

$5.99

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$8.99

Kids Pasta with Chicken

$8.99

Kids Pizza w/ Zeppole

$9.99

8

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

3 Pieces

Side of Fries

$3.50

Kids portion of crinkle cut fries

Side Salad

$3.50

Kids portion of fresh salad

Sodas

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

NA Drinks

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25

Iced Sweet Tea

$2.25

Iced Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Bottled Water

$0.99

Family Size Drinks

2 Liters Coke

$3.99

2 Liters Diet Coke

$3.99

2 Liters Sprite

$3.99

Wine

GLS Pinot Grigio

$5.99

Proverb - California - 2021. 11% Alc/Vol.

BTL Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Proverb - California - 2021. 11% Alc/Vol.

GLS Chardonnay

$5.99

BTL Chardonnay

$18.00

GLS Cabernet Souvignon

$6.99

Canyon Road - California - 2021. 13% Alc/Vol.

BTL Cabernet Souvignon

$20.00

Canyon Road - California - 2021. 13% Alc/Vol.

GLS Pinot Noir

$6.99

BTL Pinot Noir

$20.00

GLS Chianti

$7.99

BTL Chianti

$25.00

Draft Beer

Peroni

$5.99

5.1 Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Michelob Ultra

$5.99

4.2 Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Stella Artois

$5.99Out of stock

5 Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Yuengling

$5.99

4.5 Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Hopsecutioner - IPA

$6.50Out of stock

Terrapin. 7.3% Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Snow Ghost - IPA

$6.50Out of stock

NoFo Brew Co. 7.5% Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Can Beer

Bud Light

$3.99

4.2 Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Miller Lite

$3.99

4.2 Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Lmnade - Sour Ale - IPA

$4.99

Wild Leap Craft Beer. 5.5 Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Chance - India Pale Ale

$4.99

Wild Leap Craft Beer. 6.2 Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Georgia Red - IPA

$4.99

Tucker Brewing Company. 5.4 Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Red and Black - IPA

$4.99

Southern Brewing Co. 4.5 Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Seven Bridges - Oktoberfest Style Lager - IPA

$4.99

Jekyll Brewing of Alpharetta, GA. 5.3 Alc/Vol. 12 Oz.

Hard Seltzer

Bud Light Seltzer Sour - Blue Raspberry

$3.99

5% Vol. 12 oz.

Bud Light Seltzer Sour - Lemon

$3.99

5% Vol. 12 oz.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

This is the place for the Real New York Style pizza! We are a local business located in the heart of Cumming, Georgia, the perfect destination for you to enjoy home made meals and have a memorable experience. Every Pie, Calzone and Stromboli is made from scratch, hand stretched and customized specially for you. We take pride to guarantee fresh ingredients, excellent quality and delicious food. We love not just pizza, try out also our delicious pasta, great wings, amazing heros and salads. Welcome, come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

111 West Courthouse Square, Cumming, GA 30040

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Get Skewers Food Truck -
orange starNo Reviews
433 Canton Road Cumming, GA 30040
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Tequilas - Cumming
orange star4.5 • 789
2155 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Marie's Italian Deli, Bakery & Market
orange starNo Reviews
580 Atlanta Road, Suite 34 Cumming, GA 30040
View restaurantnext
Kani House - Cumming
orange starNo Reviews
1770 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Izumi Cumming
orange starNo Reviews
1510 Market Place Blvd. Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Cubanos ATL - Cumming
orange starNo Reviews
930 Market Place Boulevard Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cumming

Tacos & Tequilas - Cumming
orange star4.5 • 789
2155 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
7 Tequilas Cumming - 5063 Post Rd
orange star4.3 • 594
5063 Post Rd Cumming, GA 30040
View restaurantnext
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill - 770-886-6767 - http://laredosmexicanrestaurant.com
orange star4.2 • 587
3480 Keith Bridge Rd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
SmokeyQ
orange star4.7 • 54
1850 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cumming
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.6 (86 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston