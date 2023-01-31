  • Home
A map showing the location of Anointed Cuisine Inc. 3140 Lee Trevino Dr

Anointed Cuisine Inc. 3140 Lee Trevino Dr

No reviews yet

3140 Lee Trevino Dr

El Paso, TX 79936

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Appetizer

Milo 400g

$8.99

Amstel Can

$2.50

Digestive 400g

$6.99

Meat Pie

$3.00

Meat Pie (S)

$2.00

Moin-Moin

$2.50

Scotch Egg

$2.50

Rice Dishes

Jollof Rice

Brown Rice

Fried Rice (African)

Plain Rice

Coconut Rice

Wakye Rice

Pep Soups

Goat Pep Soup

$20.00

Chicken Pep Soup

$12.99

Tilapia Pep Soup

$12.99

Catfish Pep Soup

$17.99

Vegetables Pep Soup

$8.99

Assorted Pep Soup

$18.99

Specialty Dishes

Ewa Goin (Honey Beans With Plantain)

Asaro (Yam Porridge)

African Noodles (Indomie)

White Yam & Stew

Plantain & Stew

Meat Options

Fried Or Stewed Fish

$12.99

Fried Beef

$13.99

Fried Chicken

$9.99

Fried Fish

$12.99

Fried Goat

$20.00

Stewed Goat

$20.00

Jerk Seasoned Chicken

$9.99

African Red Stew Beef

$13.99

African Red Stew Chicken

$12.99

African Red Stew Fish

$13.99

Assorted Meat

$18.99

Horsetail (cow)

$15.99

Goat Soup

$18.99

Stew Beef

Yam Dishes

Boiled Yam + Fried Egg Or Stew

$14.99

Fried Yam + Fried Egg Or Stew

$16.99

Yam Porridge + Fish Or Beef

$15.99

Any Swallows

Fufu (Potato Flour)

Eba (Cassava Flour)

Amala (Yam Flour)

Semolina (Ground Mape)

Oatmeal (Ground Oatmeal)

Wheat (Ground Whole Wheat)

Banku (Salted Corn Flour)

Ugali (Corn Flour)

Fufu ( Side Order)

$2.50

Soup Options

Efo Riro

$14.99

Egusi

$15.99

Okro

$14.99

Ogbono

$14.99

Goat Pepper Soup

$20.00

Cat Fish Soup

$17.99

Side of Soup

$5.75

Kids Meals

Chicken Nuggets/fries

$5.99

Jollof Rice/chicken

$5.99

Indomie Fried Egg

$5.99

Plantain & Stew With Chicken

$5.99

Plain Rice

$5.99

Fried Rice/Beef

$5.99

Stews

Red Stew

$13.99

Designer Stew

$15.99

Mackerel Stew

$14.99

Snail Stew

$20.00

Stew Goat Full Tray

$280.00

Stew Goat Half Tray

$140.00

Finger Food

Puce. Pufe

Buns

Chinchin

Plantan

Akara

Retail

Kelewele Spices

$7.99

De Rica Tomato Small

$2.99

Elex Peanuts

$11.99

Exter Corned Beef

$6.50

Fanta

$1.50

Red Snipper

$35.94

Jolly Jolly Bread

$4.99

Maggi Shrimp Crevette

$6.99

Maame Yaa Banku

$25.00

Titus Sardine

$1.99

Jamaican Ginger Bear

$4.00

Plantain

$2.59

Arizona Tea

$2.99

Earthen Pot Asanka Small

$18.99

Chinchin

$8.99

Puff Puff

$3.00

Aboniki

$3.99

Robb

$3.99

Kulikuli

$6.99

Kuli Kuli(obiji)

$10.99

Dakwua

$6.99

Schweppes

$2.58

Afang Full Tray

$250.00

Asaro(Yam Porridge) - Full Tray(-2)

$120.00

Assorted Meat - Full Tray

$250.00

Assorted Okro Soup With Goat, Beef, Fish - Full Tray

$220.00

Baked/Fried Beef - Full Tray

$130.00

Baked/Fried Cat Fish - Full Tray

$160.00

Baked/Fried Chicken - Full Tray

$80.00

Baked Or Fried Fish Tilapia - Full Tray

$130.00

Baked/Fried Hard Chicken(Hen) - Full Tray

$140.00

Baked/Fried Catfish - Full Tray

$160.00

Beans & Yam - Full Tray

$90.00

Stew Hen Gallinita

$7.00

Platain Fufu

$5.50

Jacob's Cracker

$3.25

Geisha

$3.00

Suya Spice

$5.99

McVities Shortbread

$4.50

Peak Milk 900g

$18.99

Milo 1.5 Kg

$23.99

Cerelac 1kg

$15.99

Ginger Juice African Herbal Drink

$4.00

Gracy's Ga Kenkey

$3.99

Water Small

$1.50

Ola Ola 18.5

$58.99

Zomi Palm Oil ( 2ltr)

$20.99

Caritino Palm Oil (4.5kg)

$27.99

Carotino Palm Oil (3.3L)

$20.99

Carotino Palm Oil (1.1L)

$14.99

Zomi Palm Oil (0.5 Ltr)

$5.50

Zomi Palm Oil ( 1ltr)

$10.99

Mimi ( Village Palm Oil) - 1L

$7.99

OLOYE ( Premium Palm Oil ) - 17oz(0.5)

$4.50

Salsa Tomato Paste (210 g)

$1.99

De Rica (70g)

$1.99

Salsa Tomato Paste (210g)

$3.99

Jerk Seasoning (280g)

$5.99

Fried Pepper Sauce ( Koto Pepper Sauce)

$9.99

Lucozade (900ml)

$7.99

Anointed Shito Sauces (small)

$7.99

Golden Morn ( Maize & Soya Protein)

$5.99

Dry Okazi ( Leafs)

$18.99

Ribena (850ml)

$8.99

Raw Peanut

$4.49

Ever Sheen Cocoa Butter

$22.99

Organic Honey

$18.99

Bitter Leaf

$5.00

Abacha

$7.99

Dettol

$7.00

Kaolinite For Face

$9.99

Shea Butter

$5.99

Organic Honey (0.5 Ltr)

$9.99

Wala Kenkey

$6.00

Ultra Set

$9.99

Toothbrush Wisdom

$5.00

Toothbrush Smoker

$5.00

Cassava Flour

$11.99

Farinab

$7.99

Ugali Nguvu

$7.99

Ghana Rice

$9.99

White Corn Meal

$5.99

Egusi

$55.99

Gari

$11.99

Semolina

$11.99

Beach Cliff Sardine

$1.99

Brown Rice & Quinst

$2.50

Maggi Shrimp Crevette Full Pack

$6.99

Peak Milk 400g

$8.99

Ovaltine 800g

$15.99

Peak Milk ,2500g

$41.99

Heinz Beans

$2.99

African King Sardine

$1.99

Rummo Spaghetti

$1.99

Red Palm Oil

$27.99

CDC Palm Oil (5 L)

$35.99

TOBOGI Oil

$14.99

Mackroni

$3.99

CM Supreme Palm Oil (3 L)

$18.99

Zomi Palm Oil (1L)

$7.99

Knorr Maggi

$6.99

Ruker Shito (420g)

$12.99

De Rica (850g)

$5.99

Vita Malt Coconut and Hibiscus ( 6 Pack )

$13.99

Power Malt Extra Energy

$7.99

Oloye Ogi-Akamu-Koko-Pap

$3.99

Kool-Aid Jammers

$1.50

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

Yam

$140.00

Half Box

$70.00

Stock Fish ( Norwegian Stockfish)

$35.00

Curry Powder (Salt Free)

$7.99

Tasty Tom (400g)

$4.25

De Rica (400g)

$5.99

Nestle Milo ( 400g)

$8.99

Tropiway Plantain Fufu Flour (680g)

$5.50

Mamas Choice Fufu Mix ( Cocoyam) 624g

$5.50

Mamas Choice Fufu Mix (Plantain) 624gzq

$5.50

Akanozo ( Roasted Soya Beans Four) 1kg

$8.50

Birds Custard Powder (600g)

$10.50

Raw Peanut (unpeeled)

$7.99

Blanched Peanuts ( Peeled ) White

$15.99

Bread Jolly Jolly

$4.99

Kuli Kuli

$7.99

Yam

$20.16

Akeza ( Peanut Flour)

$8.99

Anointed Shitto (510g)

$24.99

Don Simon

$7.50

Puff Puff Mix

$5.99

Hausa Koko

$8.50

Robb

$3.99

Lucozade

$7.99

Power Ade

$1.75

Schweppes Ginger

$2.58

Ginger Beer ( Kojo) - Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Akcnc Ginger

$8.50

Tartina

$9.99

Amstel Malta

$2.75

Star Kist Tuna Flakes

$4.99

De Rica 30 oz/850g

$6.99

Kool-Aid

$1.50

LaRuche Brand Stockfish Bits

$12.99

Montana ( Jute Plant)

$2.50

Curry Powder Lion

$3.99

Ducros Dried Thyme

$1.75

Oloye Pounded -yam

$11.99

Supreme Red Oil

$18.99

Short Bread 200g

$4.50

Maame -Yaa Plantain Fufu

$25.00

Goat Meat Pack

$18.99

Jamaican Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mama's Choice Fufu

$33.00

Praise Palm Oil

$4.75

SODA

Arizona Tea

$2.50

Bottle Coke

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.00

Fanta

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Schweppes

$2.59

Maltina Classic Drink

$2.75

Jamaica Pineapple Ginger

$4.00

Malta Guinness

$2.75

MALT Drinks

Amstel

$2.75

Classic Vila Malt

$2.55

Ginger Drink

$4.00

Malta Guiness

$2.75

Maltex

$2.55

Maltina

$2.70

Power Malt

$2.55

Vital Malt

$2.55

Vital Milk

$2.50

Main Dishes

Assorted Meat

$300.00+

Beef Meat (Fried)

$200.00+

Beans - Ewa Agoin/Stewed

$100.00+

Beef Meat (In Stew)

$220.00+

Chicken (In Stew)

$100.00+

Efo Egusi

$150.00+

Fried Plantain

$80.00+

Fried Rice

$80.00+

Fried Fish

$120.00+

Goat Meat (Fried)

$300.00+

Goat Meat ( In Stew)

$300.00+

Jolloff Rice

$60.00+

Ofada Stew

$250.00+

Rice & Beans w/shitto

$150.00+

Stewed Fish

$120.00+

Vegetable (Afang)

$120.00+

Vegetable w/Melon(Edikaikon)

$180.00+

Yam Portage (Asaro)

$120.00+

Finger Food

Akara

$70.00+

Beef Suya

$150.00+

Beef Stick Meat

$200.00+

Buns

$70.00+

Chin-Chin

$120.00+

Chicken Suya

$150.00+

Chicken Stick Meat

$150.00+

Meat Pie

$110.00+

Moi-Moii

$60.00+

Puff-Puff

$60.00+

Sausage Rolls

$120.00+

Scotch Eggs

$150.00+

Wheat Solid

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3140 Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

