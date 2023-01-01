  • Home
A map showing the location of Anonymous Burger 215 Trade StreetView gallery

Anonymous Burger 215 Trade Street

No reviews yet

215 Trade Street

Greer, SC 29651

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Burgers

Apollo Burger

$7.00

Single Smash Burger with Area 51 Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Duck Fat Carmalized Onions

Big Brother Burger

$11.50

Double Smash Burger with Area 51 Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Duck Fat Carmalized Onions

Sasquatch Burger

$13.00

Triple Smash Burger with Area 51 Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Duck Fat Carmalized Onions

Birds

$8.50

Sides

French Fries Basket

$4.00

Side of French Fries

Pops Secret Seasoned Fried

$4.00

Moon Fries

$11.00

Pops Secret Fries, Star Dust, Chopped Patty, Cheese Sauce, Duck Fat Carmalized Onions

X-Fries

$9.00

Pops Seasoned Fries, Star Dust, Cheese, Sauce & Bacon

Side 51

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Salads

Grassy Knoll Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, House Dressing

Flat Earth Salad

$12.00

Extras

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry

Beverages

$2.00

Cheerwine, Diet Coke, Coke, Starry, Gold Peak Tea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 Trade Street, Greer, SC 29651

Directions

