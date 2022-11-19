Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anonymous Eats

review star

No reviews yet

3701 Kirby Dr.

#160

Houston, TX 77098

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pita Wrap
Cafe Latte
Breakfast Croissant

HOT DRINKS

House Blend

$3.25

Single Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Mocha Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Dirty Chai

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.00
Tea

Tea

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Large House Blend

$3.75

TO GO Cappuccino

$4.25

Flat White

$4.00

Large Americano

$3.75

Double Cappuccino

$4.50

Refill

$1.50

COLD DRINKS

Greek Frappe

$4.25

Freddo Espresso

$4.25

Freddo Cappuccino

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.50

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.25

Kids Drink

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.00

Glass Of Milk

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Large Pellegrino

$4.50

OTHER ITEM

OTHER ITEM

BREAKFAST & EXTRAS

Bougatsant

Bougatsant

$10.95

NEW: Bougatsant-a marriage of a traditional Greek pastry called "Bougatsa" that is made with a semolina custard cream and buttery luscious croissant.

The Villager

The Villager

$12.50

The Egg Plate

$15.75

Breakfast Croissant

$7.35
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$11.75

Chicken & Belgian Waffle

$15.75
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$6.75

Tyropita

$5.75
Quiches

Quiches

$7.25

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$8.95

Butter Croissant

$3.95

Hazulnut Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Omelet

$14.95

MORNING PASTRIES

Butter Croissants

$3.75

Hazulnut Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95
Pound Cake

Pound Cake

$4.75

LUNCH & SHARABLES

Lunch Special of the Day

Lunch Special of the Day

$19.95Out of stock

"Kotopita" Greek Style with chicken, veggies and feta cheese baked in layers of crispy phyllo dough served with lemon potatoes and Greek salad.

Souvlaki Plate Chicken

Souvlaki Plate Chicken

$16.95
Souvlaki Plate Pork

Souvlaki Plate Pork

$17.95
Souvlaki Plate Beef

Souvlaki Plate Beef

$21.95
Quiche

Quiche

$7.25
Quiche w/ Soup

Quiche w/ Soup

$13.50

TO GO Chx Salad Snk Box

$9.75

Hummus

$8.95

Pesto Hummus

$8.95
Dolmades Platter

Dolmades Platter

$11.85

Side Order Tzatziki Dip

$3.00
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.50
French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.25
PRE-ORDER Whole Spinach Quiche

PRE-ORDER Whole Spinach Quiche

$29.95Out of stock

Pre-order only.

PRE-ORDER Whole Bacon And Sauage Quiche

PRE-ORDER Whole Bacon And Sauage Quiche

$32.95Out of stock

Pre-order only.

Chips

$2.50

Chicken Souvlaki

$5.75

Pork Souvlaki

$6.25

Beef Tenderloin Souvlaki

$7.95

SALADS & SOUPS

Village Greek

Village Greek

$13.75
American Greek

American Greek

$11.95

"Chicken Salad" Salad

$14.75
Soup of the Day-Bowl

Soup of the Day-Bowl

$6.75

"Fasolada" White Bean Soup with veggies

Chicken Caesar salad

Chicken Caesar salad

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95
Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$14.50

Quinoa, wild greens, red cabbage, cucumbers, fresh mint, fresh basil, parsley, celery, carrots, green onions, bell peppers, lemon vinaigrette.

The Combo Salad

$14.65

SANDWICHES

Pita Wrap

Pita Wrap

$9.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Greek Club

$13.95
Burger

Burger

$10.25
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.95

DESSERTS

Katina's EKMECK Kaitaifi

Katina's EKMECK Kaitaifi

$8.25
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.50Out of stock
Baklava

Baklava

$6.95
Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$8.00
Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$8.25
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.50

Oreo Mousse

$8.00
Apple Pear Hazelnut Cheesecake

Apple Pear Hazelnut Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock
Key Lime Cheesecake And Figs

Key Lime Cheesecake And Figs

$8.50Out of stock

All loaves are 2 pound cakes. Please write in the special instructions box your choice of flavor: Lemon, Vanilla & Cinnamon, Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana Nut, Red Velvet, Lemon Poppyseed, White Chocolate Strawberry, Marble.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$7.50

Bread Pudding

$8.95

Ferrero Chocolate Mousse

$8.25

Ferre Roche Chocolate Mousse with praline bits.

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$8.25Out of stock

Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Tart

$8.25
Greek Cookies

Greek Cookies

Large America's Cookies

Large America's Cookies

$3.25

Macadamia Nut Pie

$8.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$7.95Out of stock

Lemon Strawberry Shortcake

$8.95Out of stock

Galatoboureko

$8.25Out of stock

Black Forest Cake

$8.95Out of stock

Orange Phyllo Syrup Cake

$8.25Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse With Toffee Nut Popcorn

$8.25Out of stock
Whole Katina's EKMECK Kaitaifi

Whole Katina's EKMECK Kaitaifi

$85.00Out of stock

Whole Pound Cake

$25.95Out of stock

KIDS

Simply Eggs

$7.95

Plain Waffle

$7.00

Mini Souviaki Pita

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

OTHER

Large Fruit

$4.95

Half Pint Fruit

$3.95

Half Dozen Dolmades

$6.50

Dozen Dolmades

$12.95
Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500 Ml

Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500 Ml

$12.99
Greek Extra Virgin O!ive Oil 750 Ml

Greek Extra Virgin O!ive Oil 750 Ml

$17.99Out of stock

Elia Pemium Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$21.50

Threpsi Greek Sea Salt

$7.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.50
Greek ORGANIC Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500 Ml

Greek ORGANIC Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500 Ml

$15.99
Kalmata Olives

Kalmata Olives

$6.49

Greek Oregano

$8.50Out of stock

Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3 Liter

$31.99Out of stock

Nutella Tsourekia

$20.00Out of stock

Tsourekia

$18.00Out of stock

Tarama

$11.95Out of stock

Catering Event

$3,150.00Out of stock

THANKSGIVING MENU

Moussaka

$110.00

Avgolemono (quart)

$15.00

Pecan Pie (deep dish)

$35.00

Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

Macadamia Nut Chess

$37.95

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pound Cake (2 lb.)

$25.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Donate meals to hospitals, shelters, soup kitchens, police and fire departments and we'll deliver. Please call us for more information.

Website

Location

3701 Kirby Dr., #160, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

Gallery
Anonymous Eats image
Anonymous Eats image
Anonymous Eats image

Similar restaurants in your area

Goode Company Grocers
orange starNo Reviews
5109 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Kata Robata
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Slowpokes - Richmond
orange star4.6 • 444
2925 Richmond Ave. Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5114 kirby drive houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace
orange starNo Reviews
5015 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Taqueria - Taqueria - Kirby
orange starNo Reviews
4902 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Eunice Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 1,759
3737 Buffalo Speedway Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Avalon Diner Westheimer - 2417 Westheimer
orange star4.2 • 965
2417 Westheimer Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Slowpokes - Richmond
orange star4.6 • 444
2925 Richmond Ave. Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Upper Kirby Bistro - Five Central
orange star4.2 • 412
2736 Virginia Street Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Hobbit Cafe
orange star4.2 • 409
2243 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Howdy Hot Chicken - Montrose
orange star4.0 • 55
3520 S Shepherd dr. Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Northside Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Galleria/Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Energy Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
West Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston