Another Round Pizza & Beer
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Another Round is your destination for specialty pizzas with unique ingredients and fresh flavor combinations!
Location
2540 Promenade Way, Portage, IN 46368
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Gyros Bar and Grill - 391 W US Highway 6
No Reviews
391 W US Highway 6 Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurant