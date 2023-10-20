Another Sip Cafe Inc. 164 Union Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Another Sip Café serves locally roasted specialty coffee in an upscale, modern, and energetic environment. We also offer baked goodies, breakfast & lunch sandwiches. Try our monthly around-the-world brew, and it is one not to miss. Give a boost to your day, and grab a coffee at Another Sip Café and accompany it with a delicious pastry.
Location
164 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103
Gallery
