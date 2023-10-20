Drinks Menu

Coffee

Latte
$4.15+

Espresso and steamed milk

Breve
$4.75+

Espresso and steamed half and half

Cappuccino
$4.75

Espresso with frothy steamed milk

Caramel Macchiato
$5.25

Stacked Latte-from the bottom up, vanilla, choice of milk, espresso and caramel drizzle

Cinnamon Dolce
$5.25

White chocolate cinnamon latte

Crème Brulee
$5.25

Like the decadent dessert crème brulee latte is a crowd pleaser with raw sugar and caramel

Honeymoon Latte
$5.75+

Lavender, honey, and white chocolate latte

Humble Bee
$6.00

Oat milk latte with a dash of honey and orange

Mama Bear
$5.25

Oat milk latte with blackberry and honey

Mocha
$5.25

Mocha Latte

Sunset
$5.25

Honey and Cinnamon Latte

White chocolate mocha
$5.25

White chcocolate Latte

KP Americano
$5.00

Caramel, vanilla, and milk

Cortado
$4.00

Espresso with a dash of steamed milk

Americano
$3.50

Espresso with hot water

Affogato
$6.25

Small batch Area 51 vanilla ice cream drowned in a double shot of espresso

Drip Brew Coffee
$3.00+
Iced Coffee
$4.00
Cold brew
$4.75
Café Au Lait
$3.75
Red Eye
$5.50
Pour Over
$5.25
Bullet Proof
$5.00
CxBlack/B&W Pour Over
$6.00

Coffee Shots

Double Dutch
$3.50

Two shots of espresso

Milk

Cup of Milk
$2.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.75
Steamer
$3.75

Steamed milk with syrup of choice

Cider

Central Cider
$5.00

House made cider with notes of apple and chai

Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade
$5.50
Lemonade
$4.50
Lotus Energy Lemonade
$6.00

Plant based Lotus. Made from green coffee bean extract. Available as a house made soda or lemonade

Soda

Lotus Energy Soda
$6.00

Plant based Lotus. Made from green coffee bean extract. Available as a house made soda or lemonade

Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Diet Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Water
$3.00
Sparkling Ice
$2.50
Perrier Water
$3.00
Core Power Protein
$4.00
Chobani Yogurt Drink
$2.50
Energy
$3.75

Frappe

Vanilla Frappe
$6.00

Blended iced coffee like a milkshake

Caramel Frappe
$6.00

Blended iced coffee like a milkshake

WCM Frappe
$6.00

Blended iced coffee like a milkshake

Oreo Frappe
$6.50

Blended iced coffee like a milkshake

Mocha Frappe
$6.00

Blended iced coffee like a milkshake

Tea

Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Sunrise Refresher
$6.00
Chi Tea Latte
$4.35

`

Mint Green Tea
$3.85
Coconut Almond
$3.85
Earl Grey
$3.85
English Breakfast
$3.85
Chamomile
$3.85
London Fog
$4.75
Lavender London Fog
$5.00
ImmuniTEA
$5.00
Matcha Latte
$5.00
Pomegranate Tea
$3.85
Matcha Lemonade
$5.00
Hibiscus
$3.85
Turmeric Ginger
$3.85

Smoothe

Pineapple Smoothe
$7.00

Non-GMO, gluten free, no sugar added and organic

Berry Smoothe
$7.00

Non-GMO, gluten free, no sugar added and organic

Green Smoothe
$7.00

Non-GMO, gluten free, no sugar added and organic

Seasonal Drink

Coconut Hilo
$6.50
Rose Buzz
$6.00
Prim and Proper
$6.75
Spring Spritz
$6.00
Honeysuckle Hibscus Tea
$6.00
Irish Blessing
$5.75
Forbidden Fruit
$6.25
Purple Emperor
$6.25
PB&J Latte
$6.75
Scorched Earth
$6.75

Catering

Boxed Coffee
$30.00

Food Menu

Scone

Scone
$3.75

Muffin

Muffins
$3.50

Pastry

Puff Pastry
$5.25

Crossant

Sourdough Chocolate Crossant
$6.50
Large Chocolate Croissant
$6.00

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake
$4.00

Acai

Build a bowl
$9.00
Banana Bowl
$12.75
Berry Bowl
$12.75
Elvis Bowl
$12.75
Aloha Bowl
$13.75
Hippie Bowl
$13.75
Oats and Apple Bowl
$12.25
All American Acai Bowl (SB,BB,Coconut)
$12.25

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg, Potato Breakfast Wrap
$7.25
Vegan Sausage Breakfast Wrap
$8.25
Sausage and Cheese Balls
$5.85
Slice of Quiche
$8.00
House Made Greek Yogurt Parfait
$6.28
Breakfast Casserole
$5.25
Bacon, Egg, and Gouda
$5.25
Egg Bites
$3.95
Hard Boiled Eggs
$2.00
Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant
$5.75
Breakfast Bagel
Breakfast Bagel
$5.75

Bagel with bacon, egg, & cheese

Pancake Sausage Sandwich
$5.75

Toast/ Bagel

Avocado Toast
$7.25

Cream cheese and sea salt

Hummus Toast- Cucumber and Tomato
$9.75

Our house made hummus topped with cucumber, tomato, olive oil and sea salt

Build your own bagel
$3.75
Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Sandwich
$7.00
Elvis Toast
$6.25

Peanut butter, banana, and honey on your choice of bread toasted

Nutella Berry Toast
$6.25
TGIF Turkey Gouda Egg and Cream Cheese
$8.00
The Buffalo Bagel
$8.75
Snshine Toast
$7.25
Strawberry Bruschetta Toast
$7.25

Healthy

Fruit Cup
$5.50
Yogurt Parfait
$4.50
Protein Ball
$2.75

Lunch

Grilled Cheese
$8.95

Cookie

Seasonal Cookie
$3.15