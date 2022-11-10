Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Another Bite Rogers Park

review star

No reviews yet

6632 N Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60626

Order Again

Popular Items

Extra Plain French Toast (2 Wedges)
P.E.B x3

Another Bite Specialties

A Bite of Everything

$12.95

A pancake, a slice of French toast, an egg, a slice of bacon, a sausage patty, and some hashbrowns.

Fruity Bowl

Fruity Bowl

$8.99

A bowl filled with grapes, bananas, strawberries, & blueberries. Topped off with greek yogurt, chia seeds, and granola.

P.E.B

P.E.B

$8.99

2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, and Bacon.

P.E.B x3

$11.99

2 pancakes, 3 eggs, & 3 pieces of bacon.11.99

John's Everything Omelette

John's Everything Omelette

$11.99

Our fluffy omelette features ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. Trust us... it's delicious!

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$10.99

1 golden waffle with 2 pieces of fried chicken wings

Big Bite Burger w/ Fries

Big Bite Burger w/ Fries

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Pickles, Fried Egg, & Bacon. Comes with a side of fries.

Big Bite Sandwich

Big Bite Sandwich

$7.99

Two eggs fried to your preference on two pieces of buttery toast. Make it your own by adding your choice of fresh toppings.

2 Eggs Any Style

$5.99

2 Eggs w/ Meat Choice

$7.99

2 Eggs w/ Bacon, Ham, and Sausage

$9.99

Waffle Flight

$12.99

A selection of our seasonal favorites!

French Toast Flight

$12.99

A selection of our seasonal favorites!

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

A hearty salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, fried chicken strips, boiled egg & ranch.

Yummy Omelettes

John's Everything Omelette

$11.99

ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions mushrooms and cheddar cheese.

Cheesy Omelette

Cheesy Omelette

$6.99

You pick the cheeses, we make the omelette.

Meat-Lovers Omelette

Meat-Lovers Omelette

$10.99

Our fluffy omelette featuring bacon, sausage, ham, & cheddar cheese.

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$9.99

Our fluffy omelet featuring spinach, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, & cheddar cheese.

Mexican Omelette

Mexican Omelette

$9.99Out of stock

Our fluffy omelette featuring chorizo, onion, jalapeños, tomato, pepper-jack cheese.

Farmers Omelette

Farmers Omelette

$8.99

Our fluffy omelette featuring green peppers, onions, ham, & cheddar.

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$6.99

Our fluffy omelet is built to perfection featuring your choice of cheese, veggies, and/or meat options.

Sweet Signatures (Pancakes, Waffles or French Toast)

Banana Caramel Bite

Banana Caramel Bite

$10.99

Ingredients: bananas, caramel, & pecans.

Fruity Pebble

Fruity Pebble

$10.99

Ingredients: fruity pebble cereal, vanilla icing, & whip cream.

Verry Berry Bliss

$10.99

Ingredients: strawberries, blueberries, & raspberry syrup.

Red Velvet

$10.99

PB&J

$10.99

Delight-full Pancakes

Oreo Pancakes

Oreo Pancakes

$8.99

3 stacked fluffy Oreo pancakes, filled with frosting & topped with whip cream and oreo crumbs.

Custom Pancakes

Custom Pancakes

$9.99

pick your own toppings & fillings for your own 3 stacked pancakes.

Plain Golden Pancakes (3)

Plain Golden Pancakes (3)

$6.99

3 stacked fluffy golden pancakes.

Banana Pancakes

$8.99

3 stacked fluffy golden pancakes, topped with bananas.

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

3 fluffy golden pancakes filled with blueberries.

Fantastic French Toast

Banana French Toast

Banana French Toast

$8.99

4 buttery wedges of French toast-filled with bananas.

Blueberry French Toast

Blueberry French Toast

$8.99

4 buttery wedges of French toast filled with blueberries.

Chocolate Chip French Toast

Chocolate Chip French Toast

$8.99

4 buttery wedges of French toast filled with chocolate chips.

Nutella French Toast

Nutella French Toast

$8.99

4 buttery wedges of French toast filled with nutella.

Oreo French Toast

Oreo French Toast

$8.99

4 buttery wedges of French toast filled with oreos.

PB + J French Toast

PB + J French Toast

$8.99

4 buttery wedges of French toast filled with peanut butter & jelly.

Pecan French Toast

Pecan French Toast

$8.99

4 buttery wedges of French toast filled with pecans.

Strawberry French Toast

Strawberry French Toast

$8.99

4 buttery wedges of French toast filled with strawberries.

Custom French Toast

Custom French Toast

$9.99

pick your own toppings & fillings for your own 4 wedged french toast.

Plain French Toast (4)

Plain French Toast (4)

$8.99

4 plain buttery wedges.

French Toast Flight

$12.99

A selection of our seasonal favorites!

Wonderfull Waffles

Banana Waffles

Banana Waffles

$8.99

2 golden waffles filled with bananas.

Blueberry Waffles

Blueberry Waffles

$8.99

2 golden waffles filled with blueberries.

Chocolate Chip Waffles

Chocolate Chip Waffles

$8.99

2 golden waffles filled with chocolate chips.

Nutella Waffles

Nutella Waffles

$8.99

2 golden waffles filled with nutella.

Oreo Waffles

Oreo Waffles

$8.99

2 golden waffles filled with oreos.

Waffle Flight

$12.99

A selection of our seasonal favorites!

PB + J Waffles

PB + J Waffles

$8.99

2 golden waffles filled with peanut butter & jelly.

Pecan Waffles

Pecan Waffles

$8.99

2 golden waffles filled with pecans.

Strawberry Waffles

Strawberry Waffles

$8.99

2 golden waffles filled with strawberries.

Custom Waffles

Custom Waffles

$9.99

pick your own toppings & fillings for your own 2 golden, stacked waffles.

Plain Waffles (2)

Plain Waffles (2)

$6.99

2 plain golden waffles.

Skillets

Kitchen Sink Skillet

$11.99

ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions mushrooms and cheddar cheese.

Classic Skillet

$9.99

your choice of meat, egg, cheddar cheese and potatoes.

Meat Lover's Skillet

$10.99

bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese.

Veggie Skillet

$9.99

spinach, green pepper, onions, tomato, mushrooms.

Mexican Skillet

$10.99

chorizo, onion, jalapeños, tomato, pepper jack cheese.

Farmer's Skillet

$9.99

green peppers, onions, ham, and cheddar cheese.

Build Your Own Skillet

$10.99

your choice of cheese, meat, and veggie options.

Breakfast Tacos

3 customizable breakfast tacos in a buttery tortilla with your choice of protein, cheese, and veggies.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Tacos

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Tacos

$9.99

3 tortillas filled with ground sausage, scrambled egg, and your choice of cheese.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Tacos

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Tacos

$9.99

3 tortillas filled with chopped bacon, scrambled egg and your choice of cheese.

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Tacos

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Tacos

$9.99

3 tortillas filled with chorizo, scrambled egg, and your choice of cheese.

Egg & Cheese Tacos

$9.99

3 tacos filled with egg and your choice of cheese.

Veggie Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Tacos

$11.99Out of stock

Breakfast Burritos

a customizable breakfast burrito in a buttery tortilla with your choice of protein, cheese, and veggies.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

1 big tortilla filled with ground sausage, scrambled egg, your choice of cheese and wrapped.

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

1 big tortilla, filled chopped bacon, scrambled egg, your choice of cheese, and wrapped.

Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

$9.99Out of stock

1 big tortilla, filled chorizo & scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese and wrapped.

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

1 big tortilla filled with scrambled egg, your choice of cheese and wrapped.

Veggie Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

$11.99

Breakfast Quesadillas

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Crispy bacon with egg and a choice of cheese on your choice of bread.

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Sausage patty with eggs and a choice of cheese and bread

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Ham, egg, and choice of cheese and bread

Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Chorizo, egg, and choice of cheese and bread

Kids Menu

2 Mini Waffles

2 Mini Waffles

$5.00

2 of our mini waffles

Grilled Cheese w/ French Fries

Grilled Cheese w/ French Fries

$5.00

2 buttery toasts filled with American cheese and a side of french fries.

Quesadilla

$4.20

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50

Honest Juice Box

$0.95

Tasty Sides

Toast

Toast

$2.25

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.50

Side of Diced Potatoes

$3.50
Grits

Grits

$3.50
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$3.50

3 slices of crispy bacon deliciousness.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.50

A fresh and changing daily assortment of strawberries, bananas, pineapples, apples, oranges and grapes.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.99
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$1.99

Kristin's Yogurt

$5.50

A serving of Greek yogurt drizzled with honey and granola.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.99

A buttered slice of toast with carefully sliced avocado, everything seasoning, and tomato!

Extra Plain Pancake (1)

Extra Plain Pancake (1)

$3.25
Extra Plain Waffle (1)

Extra Plain Waffle (1)

$4.25
Extra Plain French Toast (2 Wedges)

Extra Plain French Toast (2 Wedges)

$4.25

2 wedges of our classic French Toast, topped with powdered sugar.

An Extra Egg

An Extra Egg

$2.25

Throw in an extra egg or two. Cooked any way you like.

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side of Sourcream

$0.99

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Sausage Patties

$3.50

Side of Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Side of Ham

$3.50

Side of Sausage Links

$3.50

Side of Andouille Sausage

$3.50

Side of Vegan Sausage

$3.50

Yogurt Parfait

$6.99

Yogurt with mixed berries, strawberry, grapes, granola, and an optional honey drizzle.

Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.99Out of stock

Cold, juicy and delicious apple juice!

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.99Out of stock
Coffee

Coffee

$1.99+
Coke

Coke

$1.99

20 oz Bottle of Coke.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99Out of stock

20 oz bottle of Diet Coke!

Sprite

Sprite

$1.99

20 oz Bottle of Sprite.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

You could always drink more water.

Honest Kids Organic Juice Box

Honest Kids Organic Juice Box

$0.95

Assorted flavors of organic, no sugar added juice boxes. Choose a flavor and enjoy!

Iced Tea

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Bottled Coldbrew Coffee

$7.00

Tropical Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie

$6.99

Piña Colada Smoothie

$6.99Out of stock

Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie

$6.99

Blueberry Banana

$6.99

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$2.99

1 slice of plain cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Oreo + Chocolate Cheesecake

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

All burgers served with fries and your choice of cheese.

Quarter Pounder Burger

$8.50Out of stock

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50Out of stock

½ Pound Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50Out of stock

½ Pound Double Cheeseburger

$11.50Out of stock

Beyond Plant Based Burger

$11.50Out of stock

Turkey Burger

$8.50Out of stock

Bacon Avocado Burger

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

B.L.T.

$7.50

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake

$2.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Brunch and American classics in the heart of Rogers Park serving Lincoln Park, Lake View, Edgewater and Evanston!

Location

6632 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60626

Directions

Gallery
Another Bite image
Another Bite image
Another Bite image
Another Bite image

