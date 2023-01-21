Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anoush To Go

review star

No reviews yet

109 E Harvard Street

Glendale, CA 91205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Mediterranean (8-10)
Memorial Package (8-10 people)

Packages

Best of Both Worlds (12-15)

Best of Both Worlds (12-15)

$410.00Out of stock

Signature Package and Millennial Munchies. (Bread not included)

Classic Mediterranean (8-10)

Classic Mediterranean (8-10)

$325.00

The Anoush favorite for decades (almost 4... to be exact). (Bread not included)

Anoush Crave (4-5)

Anoush Crave (4-5)

$110.00Out of stock

5 Appetizers + 3 Main Entrees + 2 Side Dishes

Millennial Munchies (4-5)

Millennial Munchies (4-5)

$105.00Out of stock

Our twist on California classics.

Something New (4-5)

Something New (4-5)

$250.00Out of stock

4 appetizers + 4 salads + 4 main entrees.

Appetizers

BabagAnoush

BabagAnoush

$8.00

Fire-roasted eggplant dip. An Anoush Classic...

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.00

Greek Yogurt Dip with cucumbers and garlic.

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Traditional chickpea & tahini spread.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.00Out of stock

Fried to perfection, offered with a variety of flavors.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Seasoned to perfection.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Romaine hearts, arugula, ciabatta croutons, shaved Parmesan & cilantro dressing.

Golden Beet Salad

Golden Beet Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Goat cheese crumbles, toasted almonds & shallot with honey dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, olives, feta.

Sliders

Anoush© Crispy Chicken Sliders

Anoush© Crispy Chicken Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Fried, breaded organic chicken breast served on Hawaiian rill with pickles and Honey-Srirachi Aioli.

Short Rib Sliders

Short Rib Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Cabernet-braised short rib, cheddar, relish, Hawaiian Roll.

Main Entrées

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

$17.00Out of stock

Oven-roasted salmon filet with teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds.

BBQ Plate

BBQ Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Choice of beef or chicken BBQ. Served with Rice, Grilled Tomatoes & Peppers.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$21.00Out of stock

Served with Rice, Grilled Tomatoes & Peppers.

Beef Lule

Beef Lule

$13.00Out of stock

Served with Rice, Grilled Tomatoes & Peppers.

BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$25.00Out of stock

Includes Beef Lule, Beef and Chicken BBQ. Served with Rice, Grilled Tomatoes & Peppers.

Wasabi Rice and Shrimp

Wasabi Rice and Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Oven-roasted shrimp presented on wasabi rice.

Truffle Mac and Cheese

Truffle Mac and Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Elevated take on the classic mac and cheese. Luxurious and rich, topped with truffle cheese and buttery bread crumbs.

Specialty Items

Memorial Package (8-10 people)

Memorial Package (8-10 people)

$315.00

15 appetizer + 2 entrees + 3 Side Dishes. (Bread not included)

Memorial Entrees Only (8-10)

Memorial Entrees Only (8-10)

$200.00

2 Entrees + 3 Side Dishes. (Bread not included)

Mediterranean Appetizers (8-10 people)

Mediterranean Appetizers (8-10 people)

$200.00

15 Appetizers. (Bread not included)

Mediterranean Entrees Only (8-10 people)

$210.00

Trays

Keto-Friendly

Cheese Turnovers (10 pieces)

$20.00
Beef Filet BBQ Tray (20 pieces)

Beef Filet BBQ Tray (20 pieces)

$40.00

Beef Lule (10 pieces)

$35.00
Lamb Chops Tray (10 pieces)

Lamb Chops Tray (10 pieces)

$56.00
Chicken BBQ Tray (20 pieces)

Chicken BBQ Tray (20 pieces)

$37.00

Chicken Lule (10 pieces)

$35.00
Pork BBQ Tray (20 pieces)

Pork BBQ Tray (20 pieces)

$38.00
Baked Salmon Tray (10 pieces)

Baked Salmon Tray (10 pieces)

$57.00
Trout Tray (10 pieces)

Trout Tray (10 pieces)

$54.00

Rice

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy the safety and convenience of Anoush To-Go! Feast your eyes on our new To-Go menu available for delivery or pickup perfect for any group large or small.

Website

Location

109 E Harvard Street, Glendale, CA 91205

Directions

Gallery
Anoush To-Go image
Anoush To-Go image
Anoush To-Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant Glendale - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
112 N Artsakh Ave Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
126 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Yifang Fruit Tea - Glendale - YIFang Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
251 North Brand Boulevard, Unit A Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Bacari Glendale at The Americana
orange starNo Reviews
757 Americana Way Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Steak - BSLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glendale

Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Steak - BSLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Burger Bar - BBBLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Massis Kabob - Galleria Glendale
orange star4.2 • 1,490
1132 Galleria Way Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Chick Next Door - L.A. - 1600 E Chevy Chase Dr
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1600 E Chevy Chase Dr Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glendale
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston