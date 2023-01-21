Anoush To Go
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy the safety and convenience of Anoush To-Go! Feast your eyes on our new To-Go menu available for delivery or pickup perfect for any group large or small.
Location
109 E Harvard Street, Glendale, CA 91205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurant
Octopus Japanese Restaurant Glendale - NEW
No Reviews
112 N Artsakh Ave Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurant
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale
No Reviews
126 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurant
Yifang Fruit Tea - Glendale - YIFang Glendale
No Reviews
251 North Brand Boulevard, Unit A Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Glendale
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurant
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurant