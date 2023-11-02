An’s canteen 989 Franklin St Ste B
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
We are selling Northern Chinese breakfast of champions known as jian bing — egg-wrapped crepe brushed with soybean paste and chili sauce, then stuffed with fried dough sticks and pickled mustard stems. We’re also selling wonton soup, tea eggs, and house-made soy milk.
989 Franklin St Ste B, Oakland, CA 94607
