Ansonborough Inn
21 Hasell Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Culinary Creations
Breakfast
- Complimentary Continental
Chef’s choice of a locally sourced fresh bakery item, seasonal fruit, and chilled orange juice. Please limit one per hotel guest.
- BYOB Breakfast Sandwich
Think of our fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit as your own blank canvas. Simply follow the prompts to choose from breakfast proteins, farm-fresh eggs, cheeses, and local jams, jellies, and preserves.$4.00
- The Anson
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit, local peach preserves, breakfast sausage, fried egg, house pimento cheese.$10.00
- Veggie Sandwich
English muffin, veggie sausage, egg white, Cheddar.$9.00
- Smoked Croissant
Butter croissant, smoked ham, scrambled egg, smoked Gouda.$9.00
- Quiche$9.00
- Banana Nut Muffin$5.00
- Blueberry Muffin$5.00
- Cinnamon Roll
The ideal morning indulgence! A warm, fresh baked cinnamon roll, with the perfect amount of vanilla icing.$5.00
- Blueberry Scone$5.00
- Apple Cinnamon Scone$5.00
- White Chocolate Raspberry Scone$5.00
- Acai Bowl
Acai Greek yogurt, Strawberries, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Granola, Honey.$8.00
- Power Bowl
Quinoa Pudding, Chia Seed, Oat Milk, Vanilla, Fresh Fruit, Slivered Almonds, Almond Butter, Honey.$9.00
- Yogurt Parfait
Strawberry yogurt, Banana, Blueberry, Granola.$7.00
- Protein Parfait
Greek yogurt, 100% Whey Vanilla Protein powder, Banana, Peanut Butter Granola, Seasonal Berries.$9.00
A la Carte
Scarborough and Squirrel
- Biscuits and BBQ
Two Fresh-baked Buttermilk Biscuits, Pulled Pork, Carolina Gold, Peach Preserve.$16.00
- Carolina BBQ Flatbread
Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Slow-smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Gouda, Onion, Bell Pepper.$18.00
- Charleston Charcuterie
House Pimento Cheese, Prosciutto, Smokra, Pickled Quail Eggs, Peach Preserves, Crostini.$18.00
- Greek Flatbread
Olive Oil, Roasted Garlic, Tomato, Onions, Bell Pepper, Artichoke Heart, Kalamata Olive, Feta.$18.00
- Greek Meze
Hummus, Pita Chips, Cucumber, Feta, Olives, Artichokes, Roasted Roma, Tzatziki.$16.00
- House Pimento Cheese
Ansonborough Famous Pimento Cheese, Firecrackers.$14.00
- She-Crab Dip
Lump Crab Meat, Green Onion, Cream Cheese, Light Cream, Garlic, Sherry, Crostini.$17.00
Signature Cocktails
- Palmetto Punch
Meyers Dark Jamaican Rum, Fresh Orange And Pineapple Juice, Roses Grenadine, With A Dash Of Angostura Bitters.$16.00
- The Charleston
Makers Mark Kentucky Bourbon, San Antonio California Maderia and Angostura Bitters$16.00
- Mint Julep
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon, Muddled Fresh Mint With A Splash Of Mint Infused Simple Syrup$16.00
- Sweet Baby
Jim Beam Peach Bourbon, Fresh Lemon, Simple Syrup, Fresh Mint$16.00
- Water Lily
Hendricks Scottish gin, Cointreau Orange liqueur, Creme De Cassis, and Fresh Lemon.$16.00
- Hootie-Who
Maker Mark Cast Strength Bourbon, Absinthe, Roses Grenadine, Fresh Lemon, and Angostura Bitters.$16.00
- Hart Jammer
Hendricks Gin, Italian Cappelletti, Raspberry Maple Shrub, Fresh Citrus Benvolio Prosecco.$16.00
- Peach Bourbon Mule
Jim Beam Peach Bourbon, Peach Schnapps, Fresh Lime and Fever Tree Ginger Beer.$16.00
- Negroni
Bombay Sapphire Gin, Campari, Carpano Formula Antica Sweet Vermouth.$16.30
- Paloma
Monte Lobos Mezcal, Fresh Lime Juice, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Simple Syrup and Seltzer Water.$16.00
- Ramped Up
Amaretto Disaronno, Makers Mark Kentucky Bourbon, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, and Egg White.$16.00
- Carolina Wren
Texas Desert Door Sotol, St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur, Creme De Cassis, Fresh Lime and Fever Tree Ginger Beer.$16.00
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$10.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00
- Bulliet Rye$14.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jim Beam$12.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Makers 46$16.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- DBL Angels Envy$15.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$24.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$21.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$18.00
- DBL Jim Beam$18.00
- DBL Knob Creek$21.00
- DBL Makers 46$24.00
- DBL Makers Mark$21.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$21.00
Scotch
Liqueurs
- Amaretto Di Saronno$10.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chartreuse, Green$10.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Godiva Chocolate$10.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Jagermeister$12.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Lemoncello$8.00
- Mathilde Cassis$10.00
- Molly's Irish Cream$10.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$15.00
- DBL Aperol$12.00
- DBL Campari$12.00
- DBL Cointreau$12.00
- DBL Drambuie$15.00
- DBL Frangelico$15.00
- DBL Godiva Chocolate$15.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$15.00
- DBL Jagermeister$18.00
- DBL Kahlua$15.00
- DBL Lemoncello$12.00
- DBL Mathilde Cassis$15.00
- DBL Molly's Irish Cream$15.00
Beer
Bottles
Draft
- Coast Kolsch
German style beer, soft on the palate with delicate malt flavor$10.00
- Edmunds Oast Something Cold Blonde Ale
Premium Local Blonde Ale, With A Dry Finish Soft Malty Aromas, With Subtle Hints Of Orchard Fruits.$10.00
- Poke The Bear By Revelry Brewing Company
A Pale and Hoppy Ale. Supporting Malt And New World Hops Provide The Beer Balance And Drinkability.$10.00
Wine
Red
- Time And Place Pinot Noir
A Complete And Likable Pinot Noir With An Amazing Nose, That Gives You Floral Infused Raspberry, Dark Cherry, Orange Pekoe Tea And Blood Orange Notes.$18.00
- Harvey And Harriet Red Blend
California. Cabernet, Petite Verdot, Syrah And Malbec With A Touch Of Cab Franc And Grenache, Gives you Aromas Of Cherries, Raspberries, Blue Berries and Rhubarb.$16.00
- Portillo Malbec
Argentina, Uco Valley. Produces This Wine of Black And Red Fruit Notes Including Plum And Raspberry, With Hints of Chocolate and Licorice.$15.00
- The Prisoner Unshackled Cabernet
Truly Unshackled And Delicious. This wine Has Aromas Of Dark Plum, Liquid Cassis. Dark Berries, and Dried Herbs. It Also Surprises With Hinks of Dark Chocolate and Vanilla.$18.00
- Fonseca Bin 27 Port
Portugal. Young Deep Ruby Color, Intense,, Fruity Nose, Full Of Pure Blackberry, Cherry And Plum Aromas.$10.00
- Taylor Fladgate Late Bottle Vintage Port
Portugal. Deep Purple Almost Ruby In Color. The Nose Consists Of Black Fruit, Cherry, Raspberry And Blueberries.$10.00
- BTL Time and Place Co.
A Complete And Likable Pinot Noir With An Amazing Nose, That Gives You Floral Infused Raspberry, Dark Cherry, Orange Pekoe Tea And Blood Orange Notes.$72.00
- BTL The Prisoner Unshackled
Truly Unshackled And Delicious. This wine Has Aromas Of Dark Plum, Liquid Cassis. Dark Berries, and Dried Herbs. It Also Surprises With Hinks of Dark Chocolate and Vanilla.$64.00
- BTL Harvey And Harriet
California. Cabernet, Petite Verdot, Syrah And Malbec With A Touch Of Cab Franc And Grenache, Gives you Aromas Of Cherries, Raspberries, Blue Berries and Rhubarb.$67.00
- BTL Ridge Zinfandel
Concentration And Great Depth Characterize This Powerful Structured Wine. It Boasts Luscious Dried Plums And Blueberries And Black Pepper, All Backed By Firm Tannins.$93.00
- BTL Portillo Malbec
Argentina, Uco Valley. Produces This Wine of Black And Red Fruit Notes Including Plum And Raspberry, With Hints of Chocolate and Licorice.$72.00
- BTL Daou Cabernet
The Palate is Distinguished By Mouthwatering Acidity, Rounded Structure And Measured Intensity. Flavors Of Blueberry, Cherry, Strawberry, And Boysenberry are interwoven in this silky Wine$80.00
- Daou Pinot Noir
White
- Drylands Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand, Wairua Valley. This Dry White Wine Has Tropical Fruit And Citrus Aromas. It Also Shows Great Acidy and Balance$16.00
- Bravium Chardonnay
California. Finely Textured Invigorating Mouthfeel, With Medium Acidity That Turns Into A Flinty Minerality On A Ripe Finish$17.00
- Kettmeir Pinot Grigio
Lightly Spicy, Almost Gingery Lift to Apple And Melon Aromas. Medium Bodied Palate With The Same Spicy Fruit Character, Along With A Salty Tasty Finish.$14.00
- Lauren Perrachon, Blanc
France. This Wine Is Unexpected And Delicious Beaujolais Blanc, With Subtle Perfumes, Of White Blossoms, With a Touch Of Citrus Fruits.$18.00
- Domaine La Colombe Rose
Gernache And Cabernet Produce A Light Pink Wine With An Expressive Nose. The Tasting Offers A Fresh And Clean Fruit With A lot Of Finesse$16.00
- BTL Drylands Sauvignon Blanc
Wairua Valley New Zealand Tropical Fruit And Citrus Flavors Well Balanced Acidity$64.00
- BTL Bravium Chardonnay
California Finely Textured, Invigorating Mouthfeel, With Medium Acidity, That Turns Into A flinty Minerality On A ripe Finish$68.00
- BTL Kettmeir Pinot Grigio
Lightly Spicy, Almost Gingery Lift To Apple And Melon Aromas,$56.00
- BTL Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand. Vibrant and Punchy Aromatics Of Grapefruit, With A scattering Of Tropical Stone Fruits.$68.00
- BTL Bishops Peak Chardonnay
Light Straw Color, With Aromas Of Lemon, White Peach And Jasmine. Intriguing Notes of Creamsicle And Pear Juice.$72.00
- BTL Laurent Perrachon Bourgogne
France. This Wine Is Unexpected And Delicious Beaujolais Blanc, With Subtle Perfumes, Of White Blossoms, With a Touch Of Citrus Fruits.$72.00
Sparkling
- Avissi Prosecco
Veneto Italy. A Brilliant Straw Yellow Sparkling Wine With A Fine And Persistent Perlage. The Bouquet Reveals Floral Notes And Scents Of Fresh Fruit, And A Delicate Finish$13.00
- BTL Avissi Prosecco
Veneto Italy. A Brilliant Straw Yellow Sparkling Wine With A Fine And Persistent Perlage. The Bouquet Reveals Floral Notes And Scents Of Fresh Fruit, And A Delicate Finish$52.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot
France. This Sparkling, Shows Hints Of Toast And Biscuit, Accented Lightly With Honeyed Flavors Of Quince , Apple Blossom, And Peach.$135.00
- BTL Dom Perignon
France. This Champagne Features Notes Of Toast And Coffee. It Also Shows Aromas Of Vanilla And Cream Along With Hints Of Spices.$395.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
21 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC 29401