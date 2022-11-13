Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering 3855 E 96th Street Unit G

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering

17 Reviews

$$

3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G

Indianapolis, IN 46240

Popular Items

Sun dried tomato and basil
Huevos rancheros
Bacon

Sweet

Churro french toast

$13.00

Brioche bread dipped in special batter and cinnamon sugar. Topped with dulce de leche and fresh berries.

Tres leches pancakes

$12.00

Three pancakes topped with Mexican tres leches syrup and fresh berries.

Lemon bluberry pancakes

$12.00

Three blueberry pancakes. Topped with lemon curd, blueberry compote, and powdered sugar.

Buttermilk pancakes

$9.00

Topped with butter and powdered sugar

Classic french toast

$9.50

Brioche bread dipped in special batter. Side of berries. Topped with butter and powdered sugar.

Churro Waffle

$13.00

Waffle

$10.00

Half Order Churro French Toast

$6.00

Half Order Classic French Toast

$5.00

Single Lemon Blueberry Pancake

$5.00

Single Buttermilk Pancake

$4.00

Single Tres Leches Pancake

$5.00

Complementary Sweet Option

Savory

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Tortilla chips, roasted tomato salsa, two eggs, cotija cheese, pickled onions, sour cream and avocado.

Breakfast burrito

$12.50

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, roasted potatoes, avocado avocado pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese. Side of sour cream and salsa verde.

Huevos rancheros

$11.50

Two sunny side up eggs served on fried tortilla. Topped with our homemade chunky salsa, cotija cheese, red pickled onions, radishes, and cilantro. Side of sour cream.

AM's breakfast sandwich

$12.50

Two eggs, bacon, turkey, and whole wheat bread. Side of potatoes or greens.

Classic biscuits and gravy

$11.00

Italian sausage gravy. Two sunny side up eggs. Side of greens or roasted potatoes

Avocado toast

$12.00

Whole wheat toast topped with avocado spread, pickled red onion, served with two cage free eggs

Chorizo biscuits and gravy

$12.00

Spicy chorizo gravy and two sunny side up eggs. Avocado pico de Gallo. Side of greens or potatoes

Breakfast Carne Asada

$18.00

Omelets and Skillets

Three cage free egg omelets served with a side of toast. Choice of potatoes, greens, or fresh seasonal fruit. Two cage free egg skillets served with a side of toast and the choice of greens or fresh seasonal fruit.

Chihuahua omelet

$13.00

Chorizo sausage, chihuahua cheese, and pico de Gallo. Garnished with pickled onions and avocado. Side of sour cream

Loaded potato omelet

$12.00

Bacon, onions, roasted potatoes and sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and chives.

Farmers omelet

$12.00

Bacon, ham, green bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese

Cali omelet

$12.00

Turkey and sharp cheddar. Topped with Avocado and red onions

Boy meats world

$14.00

Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, spicy Mexican chorizo, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, and onion

Sunny skillet

$13.00

Bacon, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, avocado, and sharp cheddar

Steak and egg skillet

$16.00

Skirt steak, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

Create your own omelet

$11.00

Choose one of each option

Create your own Skillet

$11.00

The Benedicts

Side of potatoes, greens, or fresh seasonal fruit.

Classic benedicts

$12.00

Hollandaise sauce, Canadian bacon, two eggs, served on top of English muffins.

Veggie benedicts

$12.00

Hollandaise sauce, red and yellow peppers, spinach, mushrooms, and onions. Served on English muffins

Morning Bowls

Granola bowl

$8.00

Non-fat greek vanilla yogurt, fresh seasonal fruit, and granola.

Oatmeal bowl

$7.00

Rolled oats, fresh berries, sliced bananas, your choice of milk, and brown sugar.

Waffle menu

Churro Waffle

$13.00

Blueberry Lemon Waffle

$12.00

Berry Waffle

$13.00

Waffle Combo

$11.50

Chicken biscuits and gravy

$14.50

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Sandwiches

Served with your choice of house made chips, side salad, cup of soup or fresh seasonal fruit.

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Club

$11.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, mayo

Cuban

$12.00

Pulled pork, ham, onion, banana peppers, pickles, Swiss cheese and brown mustard

The classic grilled cheese

$9.00

Cheddar on your choice of bread.

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Angus beef patty, bacon, sunny side up egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce

Tuna Salad

$9.50

House made tuna salad, lettuce, tomato. Served on sourdough or whole wheat

Chicken Salad

$10.50

House made chicken salad, lettuce and tomato. Served on sourdough or whole wheat

Salads

Cobb salad

$14.00

Spring mix, grilled chicken, egg, bacon, tomatoes, onions, avocado, feta cheese and ranch.

Caesar salad

$10.00

Cesar Salad Romaine, Parmesan, croûtons and césar dressing

Strawberry fields

$11.00

Strawberry Fields Spring mix, strawberries, red onion, pecans, feta cheese

Soups

Tomato basil cup

$4.50

Tomato basil bowl

$6.50

Pastas

Chipotle pasta

$11.00

Penne pasta, chicken, smoked sausage parmesan, parsley, and chipotle cream sauce

Sun dried tomato and basil

$11.00

Chicken and smoked sausage. Sun-dried tomato and basil cream sauce. Served with pasta or white rice.

Pesto Pasta

$9.00

a la carte

two eggs

$3.00

Breakfast potatoes

$4.00

Fresh seasonal fruit

$4.00

Toast

$2.50

Bacon

$4.00

Chorizo

$4.00

Italian sausage

$4.00

Skirt steak

$7.00

chicken

$4.50

Half sandwich

$5.00

Homemade chips

$4.00

Mixed greens

$3.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Coffee Bar

House blend or decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Cold brew

$4.50

Horchata cold brew

$6.00

Mexican mocha latte

$6.00

Ibarra hot chocolate, milk, and two shots of espresso

Iced Horchata Latte

$6.00

Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Lavender Oat Latte

$5.50

Cold Beverages

Coke products

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate milk

$3.00

strawberry lemonade

$4.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Water (usually just for take outs)

Juices

Orange juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Strawberry Orange Juice

$4.00

OJ pitcher

$10.00

Strawberry OJ Pitcher

$12.00

Kids menu

kids Egg & Bacon

$6.00

kids Grilled cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken and Waffles

$5.75

kids combo

$6.00

kids quesadilla

$6.00

AM on the go

AM Bagel

$10.00

Protein option, one egg, choice of cheese, & avocado

AM Muffin

$5.50

AM Pick Two

AM PICK TWO

$9.50

Sides

Small side salsa verde

$0.50

Cup Salsa Verde

$3.00

Small side red salsa

$0.50

Cup red salsa

$3.00

Cup huevos rancheros salsa

$4.00

Small side pico

$1.00

Cup side of pico

$3.50

Side of sour cream

$0.50

Small side Dulce de Leche

$2.50

Cup side Dulde de Leche

$4.00

Cup side tres leches syrup

$4.00

Small side tres leches syrup

$2.50

Small Blueberry Compote side

$2.00

Cup Blueberry Compote side

$4.00

Small lemon curd side

$2.00

Cup lemon curd side

$5.00
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering image
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering image

