Anthony's Spokane

review star

No reviews yet

510 North Lincoln Street

Spokane, WA 99201

Starters

Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli

$19.00

Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, & Artichoke Dip

$21.00

Northwest Manila Clams

$19.00

Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters

$16.00

Soup & Salad

Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Bowl

$14.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Cup

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp

$11.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Entrees

Alaska Weathervane Scallops

$38.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$26.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$27.00

Four pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Steelhead Chargrilled

$32.00

Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with cranberry-lime relish. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetable

Chargrilled Alaska Halibut

$46.00

Fresh Wild Alaskan Halibut chargrilled with lemon oregano butter. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetable.

Fresh Ahi

$47.00

Sashimi grade ahi marinated in ginger-tamari sauce, charbroiled with wasabi-ginger butter and homemade pineapple chutney. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet

$49.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet & Garlic Prawns

$62.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with roasted garlic prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Chargrilled Cheeseburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin

$36.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin & Scampi Prawns

$49.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Desserts

Bailey's Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Burnt Cream

$9.00

Cheesecake with Strawberry Rhubarb

$12.00

Hazelnut Truffles

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fresh northwest seafood with a beautiful unobstructed view of the Spokane Falls.

510 North Lincoln Street, Spokane, WA 99201

