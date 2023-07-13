Drinks

NA Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

Lemonade

$5.50

Refill Lemonade

Berry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Berry Lemonade

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

NOjito

$6.50

A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger

Virgin Basil Pom

$6.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer

$7.00

Virgin Carefree Sunset

$7.00

Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters

$6.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Minty Pear

$6.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$6.50Out of stock

Refill Raspberry Lemonade

Beer

Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale

$7.00

Everett, WA

No-Li Red White & Hazy

$8.50

Ice Harbor IPA

$8.50

Moonshot Stout

$8.50

Ten Pin Amber Ale

$8.50

Iron Goat Blonde

$8.50

Bale Breaker Topcutter IPA

$8.50

Bud Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Beck's (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Washington Gold Cider Golden Delicious

$7.00

Liquor

Early Times

$8.50

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Black Velvet

$9.00

Blantons

$13.00

Booker Noe

$16.50Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dry Fly Whiskey

$11.00

Heritage Brown Sugar Bourbon

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.50

Makers Mark

$11.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Redbreast -12 Year

$10.50

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodinville Rye

$11.00

Christian Bros

$8.50

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Martell Cordon Blue

$17.50

Seagram's Gin

$8.50

Bombay Dry Gin

$9.00

Beefeaters

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Dry Fly Gin

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Montego Bay

$8.50

Bacardi Light

$9.50

Myers Rum

$9.00

Gosling Black Seal

$9.50

Pyrat XO

$10.00

Appleton 12

$12.50

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Pancho Villa

$8.50

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Hornitos - Sauza Resposado

$10.00

Cazadores Resposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Heritage Batch 12 Vodka

$8.50

Absolut

$9.50

Absolute Citron

$9.50

Absolut Ruby Red

$9.50

Absolut Vanilla

$9.50

Titos

$9.50

Ketel One

$10.00

Dry Fly Vodka

$10.00

Oola

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.50

Rumplemintz

$9.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Dorda Double Chocolate

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

St Germain

$11.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Tia Maria

$9.50

Aperol

$10.00

Godiva Dark

$10.00

Amaretto Disarrono

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Domain Canton Ginger

$11.00

Vermouth Dry

$8.50

Vermouth Sweet

$8.50

Campari

$11.00

Ballantines

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Dalwhinnie

$14.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.50

Glenlivet 12

$12.50

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Laphroiag 10 yr

$16.50

MaCallan 12 yr.

$16.50

Oban 14 yr

$16.50

Springbank 10 yr

$14.00

Menu Cocktails

Almond Joy

$11.00

Angel Kiss

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Beautiful

$11.00

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Berry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Bitter Bees Knees

$12.50

Washington's Dry Fly gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, honey syrup and rhubarb ginger.

Boulevardier

$14.00

Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.

Bumbleberry Rita

$13.00

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Crab Cracker-Rum

$10.00

Crab Cracker-Tequila

$10.00

Cucumber Cooler

$11.50

St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Gosling's Black Seal Rum's signature drink and Bermuda's favorite cocktail.

French 75

$10.00

A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.

Golden Flute

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Mojito

$10.50

A refreshing cooler with rum, soda, mint and ice.

Moscow Mule

$9.50

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

N.W. Old Fashioned

$13.50

Claimed by some to be the first classic cocktail from the 1800's. Ours is made with Dry Fly Bourbon.

Negroni

$11.00

Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.

Nutty Bulleit

$15.00

St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.

Pom Paloma

$9.50

Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.

Pomegranate Drop

$13.00

Vodka and cointreau muddled with pomegranate, lemon, lime and orange.

Prickly Pear

$10.00

Pear puree, tequila, soda, lemon and lime over ice.

Roasted Pear Martini

$14.00

Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Woodinville Rye Whiskey, muddled with carpanot antica, fresh orange and a cherry

Straw Basil Mojito

$11.00

Straw Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Strawberrillini

$11.00

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Uptown Gin Martini

$14.00

Uptown Manhattan

$14.00

A double pour of Dry Fly whiskey shaken with Noily Pratt vermouth.

Uptown Vodka Martini

$14.00

Waterside Citrus

$11.50

Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.

Standard Cocktails

Almond Joy

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Angel Kiss

$11.00

Appletini

$12.00

B 52 Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Bart Margarita

$13.00

Beautiful

$11.00

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Berry Mai Tai

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.50

Blackberry Cosmo

$10.50

Blackberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Blackberry Lemonade w\ Vodka

$9.00

Blackberry Lime Mule

$9.50

Blackberry Mojito

$11.00

Bloody Caesar

$9.50

Bloody Maria

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Tea

$10.50

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Bumbleberry Gin & Tonic

$8.50

Berry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Bumbleberry Rita

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cape Cod

$8.50

Champ Cocktail

$9.50

Br Champ Kir

$8.50

BR Champ Magnolia

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Cilantro Paloma

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$10.50

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Coffee Royale

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Cran Lemon Drop

$11.00

Cranberry Lemonade W/ Vodka

$8.50

Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Crantini

$12.00

CremeSicle

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Daquiri

$9.00

Derby Iced Tea

$9.50

Elder Manhattan

$12.00

Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gimlet - Gin

$8.50

Gimlet - Vodka

$8.50

Gin Fizz

$9.50

Grasshopper

$8.50

Greyhound

$8.50

Hot Apple Cider Toddy

$8.50

Hot B Brandy

$10.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.50

Hot Caramel Apple

$10.50

Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss

$9.50

Hot Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Huck Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Huckleberry Daiquiri

$11.50

Huckleberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Huckleberry Mojito

$10.50

Huckleberry Nehi

$10.00

Huckleberry Rumtini

$9.00

Huckleberry Sangria

$10.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Jamaican Coffee

$9.50

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Key Lime Mart

$12.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Limoncello Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$11.50

Lynchberg Lemonade

$11.00

Grape Nehi

$12.50

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mango Daiquiri

$10.50

Mango Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.50

Martini Gin

$12.00

Martini Vodka

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

NW Warmer

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Oola Garden Cocktail

$10.50

Paloma

$9.50

Peach Bellini

$9.50

Peach Cosmo

$10.50

Peach Daiquiri

$10.50

Peach Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Peach Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Peach Margarita

$10.50

Peach Schnapps

$8.50

Peachy Drop

$10.50

Peppermint Patty

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Rhubarb Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Rhubarb Mai Tai

$12.00

Rhubarb Mojito

$11.00

Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka

$9.00

Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Rhuby Drop

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Side Car

$11.00

Smith & Kerns

$9.50

Smith & Wesson

$9.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$9.50

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Sparkling Elderberry

$10.50

Sparkling Tarragon Lemonade

$9.00

Speakeasy Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Spritzer

$8.50

Straw Basil Mojito

$11.00

Straw Chi Chi

$8.50

Straw Cosmo

$10.50

Straw Daquiri

$9.50

Straw Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Marg

$11.00

Straw Pina

$11.00

Strawberrillini

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tequila Sunset

$8.50

Tia Maria

$9.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Vanilla White Russian Martini

$10.00

Very Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Cadillac

$8.50

White Russian

$9.50

White Russiantini

$12.00

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Wine

Riesling Ste Michelle Glass

$8.50

Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass

$8.50

Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass

$9.50

Merlot Red Diamond Glass

$8.50

Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Fidelitas M100

$14.00

Rose Sparkman "This Old Porch" Glass

$12.00

Red Blend Thurston Wolfe Glass

$12.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire Glass

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin Glass

$9.50

Sauvignon Blanc Ste Michelle Glass

$9.00

Syrah Boomtown Glass

$11.50

White Blend "PGV" Thurston Wolfe

$11.00

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass

$8.50

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Rose Glass

$8.50

Port Whidbey's

$9.00

Port Taylor Fladgate 20 Year

$15.00

Port Thurston Wolfe Touriga

$13.00

Chenin Blanc Ice Wine Kiona Glass

$14.00

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Cabernet Franc Chinook

$54.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 14 Hands

$38.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Betz Pere de Famille

$150.00

Cabernet Sauvignon CSM Canoe Ridge

$70.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Doubleback Winery

$195.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Fidelitas M100

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Five Star Cellars

$110.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Gordon Estate

$58.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Hightower

$82.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Leonetti Cellars

$225.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Passing Time

$145.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Pepper Bridge

$125.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Quilceda Creek 2020

$295.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Saviah Cellars "The Jack"

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Woodward Canyon Artist Series

$115.00

Malbec Five Star

$85.00

Malbec Kiona

$70.00

Merlot Alexandria Nicole "Gravity"

$62.00

Merlot Barnard Griffin

$46.00

Merlot Canoe Ridge CMS

$68.00

Merlot Five Star Cellars

$85.00

Merlot Gordon

$60.00

Merlot Leonetti Cellars

$170.00

Merlot Long Shadows Pedestal

$125.00

Merlot Pepper Bridge Winery

$105.00

Merlot Red Diamond

$34.00

Merlot Ste Michelle Indian Wells

$52.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart

$48.00

Pinot Noir Chehalem Three Vineyards

$75.00

Pinot Noir Devona Freedom Hill

$95.00

Pinot Noir Domaine Drouhin

$95.00

Pinot Noir Erath Winery

$50.00

Pinot Noir King Estate Winery

$75.00

Red Blend Betz Clos de Betz

$120.00

Red Blend Betz The Untold Story

$70.00

Red Blend Delille "Doyenne"

$80.00

Red Blend DeLille Cellars D-2

$95.00

Red Blend Dunham Cellars Three Legged Red

$52.00

Red Blend Hedges Family Estate

$50.00

Red Blend J. Bookwalter "Subplot 40"

$60.00

Red Blend L'Ecole No 41 "40th Anniversary"

$115.00

Red Blend Saviah Cellars The Jack

$46.00

Red Blend Spring Valley "Fredrick"

$98.00

Red Blend Spring Valley "Uriah"

$105.00

Red Blend Thurston Wolfe "Family Red"

$48.00

Sangiovese Five Star Cellars

$75.00

Syrah Alexandria Nicole "Jet Black"

$60.00

Syrah Barnard Griffin

$38.00

Syrah Betz La Serenne

$78.00

Syrah Corliss

$175.00

Syrah Dusted Valley Boomtown

$44.00Out of stock

Syrah Saviah

$78.00

Tempranillo Saviah Cellars

$88.00

Zinfandel Thurston Wolfe

$48.00

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Albarino by Barnard Griffin

$54.00

Albarino by Idilico

$44.00Out of stock

Chardonnay "Lumiere" by Sparkman Cellars

$65.00

Chardonnay Abeja

$95.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane

$34.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates

$38.00

Chardonnay Barnard Griffin

$38.00

Chardonnay Chinook Wines

$48.00

Chardonnay CSM Canoe Ridge Estate

$50.00

Chardonnay CSM Ethos

$80.00

Chardonnay Devona

$95.00

Chardonnay Sixto Uncovered

$80.00

Chardonnay Woodward Canyon

$95.00

Gewurztraminer Wine O'Clock

$42.00

Pinot Blanc WillaKenzie Estate

$48.00

Pinot Gris A to Z

$44.00

Pinot Gris Big Fire

$38.00

Pinot Gris Boomtown by Dusted Valley

$44.00

Pinot Gris Erath Winery

$36.00

Pinot Gris King Estate Winery

$48.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek

$38.00

Pinot Gris Nine Hats by Long Shadows

$36.00

Riesling Eroica

$46.00

Riesling Poets Leap by Long Shadows

$50.00

Riesling Sparkman Birdie

$38.00

Riesling Ste Michelle

$34.00

Rose Barnard Griffin "Rose of Sangiovese"

$38.00

Rose Chinook Cab Franc

$38.00

Rose Sparkman Cellars "This Old Porch"

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Ste Michelle

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc Chinook Wines

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc CMS Hedges Family Estate

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc Long Shadows Cymbal

$65.00

Sauvignon Blanc Pepper Bridge

$65.00

Sauvignon Blanc Sparkman Cellars "Pearl"

$48.00

Semillon Amavi Cellars

$50.00

Semillon L'Ecole No 41

$44.00Out of stock

Viognier Alexandria Nicole

$52.00

Viognier Milbrandt Vineyards

$44.00

White Blend Cairdeas Winery Nellie Mae

$68.00

White Blend DeLille Cellars Chaleur Blanc

$72.00

White Blend L'Ecole No 41 "Luminesce"

$65.00

White Blend Sagemoor Signature

$44.00

White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"

$44.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut

$36.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut Rose

$36.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut- Yellow Label

$125.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut

$90.00

Moet & Chandon Dom Perignon

$275.00

Domaine St. Michelle "Luxe"

$54.00

Chenin Blanc Ice Wine Kiona

$40.00

Riesling Ice Wine CSM Eroica

$120.00

Late Harvest Riesling CSM Ethos

$50.00

Dessert

Desserts

Bailey's Irish Cream Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Made with Fran's organic dark chocolate.

Anthony's Burnt Cream

$9.00

Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.

Mini Sundae

$5.50

Sm Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Melting Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Berry Shortcake

$12.00

Berry Cheesecake

$12.00

Berry Sundae

$10.00

Berry Devonshire

$11.00

Children's

Kids Menu

Child's Beverage

$2.00

Child's Burger

$9.00

Child's Fish & Chips

$12.00

Child's Salmon

$12.00

Child's Fett

$7.00