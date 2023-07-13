Anthony's at Columbia Point Anthony's at Richland
550 Columbia Point Drive
Richland, WA 99352
Drinks
NA Beverages
Soda
Soda Refill
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Refill Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Refill Lemonade
Berry Lemonade
Refill Berry Lemonade
Sparkling Water
Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer
Strawberry Lemonade
Refill Strawberry Lemonade
Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Espresso
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Juice
Milk
NOjito
A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger
Virgin Basil Pom
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer
Virgin Carefree Sunset
Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters
Virgin Mai Tai
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Minty Pear
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Raspberry Lemonade
Refill Raspberry Lemonade
Beer
Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale
Everett, WA
No-Li Red White & Hazy
Ice Harbor IPA
Moonshot Stout
Ten Pin Amber Ale
Iron Goat Blonde
Bale Breaker Topcutter IPA
Bud Light
Budweiser
Beck's (Non-Alcoholic)
Michelob Ultra
Corona
Heineken
Amstel Light
Washington Gold Cider Golden Delicious
Liquor
Early Times
Basil Hayden
Black Velvet
Blantons
Booker Noe
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Dry Fly Whiskey
Heritage Brown Sugar Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Redbreast -12 Year
Seagram's 7
Woodford Reserve
Woodinville Rye
Christian Bros
Courvoisier VS
Remy Martin VSOP
Martell Cordon Blue
Seagram's Gin
Bombay Dry Gin
Beefeaters
Tanqueray
Bombay Sapphire
Dry Fly Gin
Hendrick's
Montego Bay
Bacardi Light
Myers Rum
Gosling Black Seal
Pyrat XO
Appleton 12
Malibu Rum
Capt Morgan
Pancho Villa
Cuervo Gold
Hornitos - Sauza Resposado
Cazadores Resposado
Patron Silver
Herradura Anejo
Patron Anejo
Heritage Batch 12 Vodka
Absolut
Absolute Citron
Absolut Ruby Red
Absolut Vanilla
Titos
Ketel One
Dry Fly Vodka
Oola
Chopin
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Kahlua
Rumplemintz
Bailey's Irish Cream
Limoncello
Frangelico
Dorda Double Chocolate
Cointreau
St Germain
Drambuie
Tia Maria
Aperol
Godiva Dark
Amaretto Disarrono
Chambord
Tuaca
Grand Marnier
Domain Canton Ginger
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Campari
Ballantines
Chivas Regal
Dalwhinnie
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenlivet 12
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Laphroiag 10 yr
MaCallan 12 yr.
Oban 14 yr
Springbank 10 yr
Menu Cocktails
Almond Joy
Angel Kiss
Aperol Spritz
Beautiful
Berry Berry Drop
Berry Cosmo
Berry Hard Seltzer
Berry Lemonade W/Vodka
Bitter Bees Knees
Washington's Dry Fly gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, honey syrup and rhubarb ginger.
Boulevardier
Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.
Bumbleberry Rita
Coffee Nudge
Crab Cracker-Rum
Crab Cracker-Tequila
Cucumber Cooler
St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.
Dark & Stormy
Gosling's Black Seal Rum's signature drink and Bermuda's favorite cocktail.
French 75
A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.
Golden Flute
Lemon Drop
Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.
Mojito
A refreshing cooler with rum, soda, mint and ice.
Moscow Mule
The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.
N.W. Old Fashioned
Claimed by some to be the first classic cocktail from the 1800's. Ours is made with Dry Fly Bourbon.
Negroni
Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.
Nutty Bulleit
St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.
Pom Paloma
Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.
Pomegranate Drop
Vodka and cointreau muddled with pomegranate, lemon, lime and orange.
Prickly Pear
Pear puree, tequila, soda, lemon and lime over ice.
Roasted Pear Martini
Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.
Rye Speakeasy
Woodinville Rye Whiskey, muddled with carpanot antica, fresh orange and a cherry
Straw Basil Mojito
Straw Hard Seltzer
Strawberrillini
Strawberry Spiked Lemonade
Uptown Gin Martini
Uptown Manhattan
A double pour of Dry Fly whiskey shaken with Noily Pratt vermouth.
Uptown Vodka Martini
Waterside Citrus
Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.
Standard Cocktails
Wine
Riesling Ste Michelle Glass
Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass
Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass
Merlot Red Diamond Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon Fidelitas M100
Rose Sparkman "This Old Porch" Glass
Red Blend Thurston Wolfe Glass
Pinot Noir Big Fire Glass
Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin Glass
Sauvignon Blanc Ste Michelle Glass
Syrah Boomtown Glass
White Blend "PGV" Thurston Wolfe
Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass
Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Rose Glass
Port Whidbey's
Port Taylor Fladgate 20 Year
Port Thurston Wolfe Touriga
Chenin Blanc Ice Wine Kiona Glass
*Corkage Fee*
Cabernet Franc Chinook
Cabernet Sauvignon 14 Hands
Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane
Cabernet Sauvignon Betz Pere de Famille
Cabernet Sauvignon CSM Canoe Ridge
Cabernet Sauvignon Doubleback Winery
Cabernet Sauvignon Fidelitas M100
Cabernet Sauvignon Five Star Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon Gordon Estate
Cabernet Sauvignon Hightower
Cabernet Sauvignon Leonetti Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon Passing Time
Cabernet Sauvignon Pepper Bridge
Cabernet Sauvignon Quilceda Creek 2020
Cabernet Sauvignon Saviah Cellars "The Jack"
Cabernet Sauvignon Woodward Canyon Artist Series
Malbec Five Star
Malbec Kiona
Merlot Alexandria Nicole "Gravity"
Merlot Barnard Griffin
Merlot Canoe Ridge CMS
Merlot Five Star Cellars
Merlot Gordon
Merlot Leonetti Cellars
Merlot Long Shadows Pedestal
Merlot Pepper Bridge Winery
Merlot Red Diamond
Merlot Ste Michelle Indian Wells
Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart
Pinot Noir Chehalem Three Vineyards
Pinot Noir Devona Freedom Hill
Pinot Noir Domaine Drouhin
Pinot Noir Erath Winery
Pinot Noir King Estate Winery
Red Blend Betz Clos de Betz
Red Blend Betz The Untold Story
Red Blend Delille "Doyenne"
Red Blend DeLille Cellars D-2
Red Blend Dunham Cellars Three Legged Red
Red Blend Hedges Family Estate
Red Blend J. Bookwalter "Subplot 40"
Red Blend L'Ecole No 41 "40th Anniversary"
Red Blend Saviah Cellars The Jack
Red Blend Spring Valley "Fredrick"
Red Blend Spring Valley "Uriah"
Red Blend Thurston Wolfe "Family Red"
Sangiovese Five Star Cellars
Syrah Alexandria Nicole "Jet Black"
Syrah Barnard Griffin
Syrah Betz La Serenne
Syrah Corliss
Syrah Dusted Valley Boomtown
Syrah Saviah
Tempranillo Saviah Cellars
Zinfandel Thurston Wolfe
*Corkage Fee*
Albarino by Barnard Griffin
Albarino by Idilico
Chardonnay "Lumiere" by Sparkman Cellars
Chardonnay Abeja
Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane
Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates
Chardonnay Barnard Griffin
Chardonnay Chinook Wines
Chardonnay CSM Canoe Ridge Estate
Chardonnay CSM Ethos
Chardonnay Devona
Chardonnay Sixto Uncovered
Chardonnay Woodward Canyon
Gewurztraminer Wine O'Clock
Pinot Blanc WillaKenzie Estate
Pinot Gris A to Z
Pinot Gris Big Fire
Pinot Gris Boomtown by Dusted Valley
Pinot Gris Erath Winery
Pinot Gris King Estate Winery
Pinot Gris Latah Creek
Pinot Gris Nine Hats by Long Shadows
Riesling Eroica
Riesling Poets Leap by Long Shadows
Riesling Sparkman Birdie
Riesling Ste Michelle
Rose Barnard Griffin "Rose of Sangiovese"
Rose Chinook Cab Franc
Rose Sparkman Cellars "This Old Porch"
Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin
Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Ste Michelle
Sauvignon Blanc Chinook Wines
Sauvignon Blanc CMS Hedges Family Estate
Sauvignon Blanc Long Shadows Cymbal
Sauvignon Blanc Pepper Bridge
Sauvignon Blanc Sparkman Cellars "Pearl"
Semillon Amavi Cellars
Semillon L'Ecole No 41
Viognier Alexandria Nicole
Viognier Milbrandt Vineyards
White Blend Cairdeas Winery Nellie Mae
White Blend DeLille Cellars Chaleur Blanc
White Blend L'Ecole No 41 "Luminesce"
White Blend Sagemoor Signature
White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"
Domaine Ste Michelle Brut
Domaine Ste Michelle Brut Rose
Veuve Clicquot Brut- Yellow Label
Nicolas Feuillatte Brut
Moet & Chandon Dom Perignon
Domaine St. Michelle "Luxe"
Chenin Blanc Ice Wine Kiona
Riesling Ice Wine CSM Eroica
Late Harvest Riesling CSM Ethos
Dessert
Desserts
Bailey's Irish Cream Chocolate Mousse
Made with Fran's organic dark chocolate.
Anthony's Burnt Cream
Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.