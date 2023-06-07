  • Home
  Bend
  Anthony's at the Old Mill - Anthony's Bend
Anthony's at the Old Mill Anthony's Bend

No reviews yet

475 Southwest Powerhouse Drive

Bend, OR 97702

Dinner

Appetizers

Jumbo Prawn Cocktail

$17.00

Coconut Prawns

$19.00

Tempura Asparagus

$12.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Served with sourdough bread.

Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli

$19.00

Citrus Fennel Scallops

$19.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Shaking Beef

$21.00

Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.

Northwest Manila Clams

$19.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Hawaiian Ahi Nachos

$18.00

Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.

Fresh Puget Sound Mussels

$17.00

With shallots, herbs and white wine.

Budd's Ahi Stack

$21.00

Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.

Clam & Mussel Combo

$19.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Crab Cake Appetizer

$24.00

Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Panfried Oyster Appetizer

$16.00

Seafood Tower

$62.00

Surf & Turf Tower

$58.00

Seared Halibut Poke

$17.00

Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.

Copper Salmon Poke

$21.00

Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.

Oysters

Kumamoto $5 ea

$5.00

Totten Petites

$3.75Out of stock

Fanny Bay $4 ea

$4.00Out of stock

Anthony's Select $3.75 ea

$3.75Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Cup of Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$14.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp

$11.00

Northwest Seasonal Salad - Rhubarb

$12.00

Chop Chop Seafood Salad

$36.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Crab Grapefruit Salad

$18.00

Large Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Dinner Entrees

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Alaska Weathervane Scallops

$39.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$26.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$29.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters

$29.00

Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$21.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Seafood Fettuccine

$34.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Lobster Dinner

$70.00

Sashimi grade ahi marinated in ginger-tamari sauce, charbroiled with wasabi-ginger butter and homemade pineapple chutney. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

NW Filet

$52.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

NW Filet 8 oz

$65.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Northwest Top Sirloin

$36.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Northwest Top Sirloin 10 oz

$42.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Double R Ranch Ribeye

$62.00

NW Top & Scampi Prawns

$46.00Out of stock

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

NW Top & Crab Cake

$52.00Out of stock

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

NW Top & Tempura Prawns

$45.00Out of stock

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

NW Top & Pan Fried Oysters

$44.00Out of stock

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Crab Grapefruit Salad

$18.00

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$46.00Out of stock

All Dungeness crab! Served with ginger plum sauce, beurre blanc, almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Dungeness Crab Fettuccine

$38.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Dungeness Crab Dinner

$41.00

Cioppino

$42.00

Old Mill Wagyu Burger

$21.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Wild Alaska Halibut 'n Chips 3pc

$36.00Out of stock

Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.

Pasta Primavera

$19.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Chicken Fettuccine

$21.00

Fresh Sheet

Wild Alaska Black Cod

$34.00

Longline-caught wild black cod ginger-miso glazed and cashew crusted over crispy slaw. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetable.

Fresh Alaska Seared Halibut With Rhubarb Coulis

$46.00

Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Halibut Chargrilled with Chive Oil

$46.00

Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Copper Sockeye Planked

$38.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Copper King Salmon Chargrilled

$70.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Sunset

SS Cup of Chowder

SS Caesar Salad

SS Oyster on 1/2 Shell

SS Shrimp Cocktail

SS Smoked Salmon Dip

SS NW Duet

$30.00

Sunset Fresh Manila Clam Dinner

$30.00

Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.

Sunset Northwest London Broil

$30.00

Chipotle spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with cranberry lime jalapeno relish.

Sunset Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters

$30.00

Fresh yearling oysters pan fried until golden brown.

Sunset Roasted Garlic Prawns

$30.00

Butterflied, roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata.

SS Burnt Cream

SS Mousse

SS Fruit

SS Vanilla Ice Cream

SS 4 Course Upgrade

$5.00

SS Sub House B/C Salad

$1.00

SS Sub Seasonal Salad

$2.00

SS BOS Ice Cream

Sides

Side 1/4 Avocado

$2.50

Side 2pc Bacon

$3.00

Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz

$15.00

Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz

$15.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Corn Bread Pudding

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Scallop 1 ea

$4.00

Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz

$5.00

Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz

$5.00

Side Silver Salmon 4oz

$14.00Out of stock

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Tempura Prawn

$2.50

Side Veg

$3.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Iced Tea

$4.00

Rhubarb Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Rhubarb Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.50

Refill Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer

$6.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

NOjito

$6.50

A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger

Virgin Basil Pom

$6.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer

$7.00

Virgin Carefree Sunset

$7.00

Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters

$6.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Minty Pear

$6.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Beer

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$7.00

Goodlife Sweet As Ale

$7.50

Goodlife Lager

$7.50

Van Henion Koslch

$7.50

Crux Project Pilz

$8.00Out of stock

Sunriver Mosquito IPA

$8.00

Buoy Red Ale

$8.00

Buoy Pilsner

$8.00

Crux Gimme Mo IPA

$8.50

Boneyard RPM IPA

$8.50

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA

$8.50Out of stock

Bend Cider Huckleberry

$9.00

Bud Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Amstel Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken

$7.00

Widmer Hefeweizen

$6.50

Crux No Mo IPA (Non-Alcoholic)

$8.00Out of stock

Heineken Zero (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.50

Liquor

Early Times

$8.50

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Black Velvet

$8.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Bushmills

$9.50

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crater Lake Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dry Fly Whiskey

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

MacNaugton's

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Rouge Spirits Dead Guy

$13.00

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Christian Bros

$8.50

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Seagram's Gin

$8.50

Crater Lake Gin

$9.00

Beefeaters

$9.50

Bombay Dry Gin

$9.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Desert Juniper

$11.00

Dry Fly Gin

$11.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Montego Bay

$8.50

Appleton 12

$12.00

Bacardi Gold

$9.00

Bacardi Light

$9.50

Capt Morgan

$9.50

Gosling Black Seal

$10.00

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Myers Rum

$9.00

Pyrat XO

$10.00

Pancho Villa

$8.50

Cazadores Resposado

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$9.50

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Hornitos - Sauza Resposado

$9.50

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Crater Lake Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$9.50

Absolut Ruby Red

$9.50

Absolut Vanilla

$9.50

Absolute Citron

$9.50

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$11.00

Crater Lake Hazelnut

$9.50

Crater Lake Pepper

$9.00

Dry Fly Vodka

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Le Poire

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Oregon Spirit

$9.50

Titos

$9.50

Heritage State Vodka

$8.50

Amaretto Disarrono

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Domain Canton Ginger

$11.00

Dorda Double Chocolate

$10.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.50

Limoncello

$9.50

Midori

$10.50

Rumplemintz

$9.50

Sambuca

$9.50

St Germain

$11.00

Tia Maria

$11.00

Tuaca

$9.50

Vermouth Dry

$8.50

Vermouth Sweet

$8.50

Ballantines

$8.50

Dewars

$9.50

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Springbank 10 yr

$16.00

MaCallan 12 yr.

$16.00

Laphroiag 10 yr

$16.00

Oban 14 yr

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Highland Park 15 yr

$14.00

Menu Cocktails

Roasted Pear Martini

$13.50

Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.

Pomegranate Drop

$12.50

Vodka and cointreau muddled with pomegranate, lemon, lime and orange.

Limoncello Ginger Drop

$12.00

Limoncello, vodka, honey, ginger and fresh lemon garnished with candied ginger.

Uptown Gin Martini

$14.00

Uptown Vodka Martini

$14.00

Uptown Manhattan

$14.00

A double pour of Dry Fly whiskey shaken with Noily Pratt vermouth.

Bitter Bees Knees

$12.50

Washington's Dry Fly gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, honey syrup and rhubarb ginger.

Prickly Pear

$9.50

Pear puree, tequila, soda, lemon and lime over ice.

Cucumber Cooler

$11.50

St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.

Pom Paloma

$9.00

Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.

Waterside Citrus

$11.50

Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.

Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka

$9.00

Rhubarb Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$9.50

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Negroni

$11.00

Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Gosling's Black Seal Rum's signature drink and Bermuda's favorite cocktail.

N.W. Old Fashioned

$13.50

Claimed by some to be the first classic cocktail from the 1800's. Ours is made with Dry Fly Bourbon.

Mojito

$10.50

A refreshing cooler with rum, soda, mint and ice.

French 75

$10.00

A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.

Almond Joy

$10.50

Beautiful

$11.00

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Rhubarb Mai Tai

$12.00

Rhubarb Mojito

$11.00

Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Rhuby Drop

$10.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Standard Cocktails

Almond Joy

$10.50

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

B 52 Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Bart Margarita

$13.00

Beautiful

$11.00

Black Russian

$9.50

Bloody Caesar

$9.50

Bloody Maria

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Tea

$10.50

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cape Cod

$8.50

Champ Cocktail

$9.50

Br Champ Kir

$8.50

BR Champ Magnolia

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Classic Margarita

$10.50

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Daquiri

$9.00

Elder Manhattan

$12.00

Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.

Gimlet - Gin

</