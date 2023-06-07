Anthony's at the Old Mill Anthony's Bend
475 Southwest Powerhouse Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Dinner
Appetizers
Jumbo Prawn Cocktail
Coconut Prawns
Tempura Asparagus
Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.
Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip
Served with sourdough bread.
Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli
Citrus Fennel Scallops
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
Shaking Beef
Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.
Northwest Manila Clams
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
Hawaiian Ahi Nachos
Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.
Fresh Puget Sound Mussels
With shallots, herbs and white wine.
Budd's Ahi Stack
Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.
Clam & Mussel Combo
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
Crab Cake Appetizer
Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail
Panfried Oyster Appetizer
Seafood Tower
Surf & Turf Tower
Seared Halibut Poke
Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.
Copper Salmon Poke
Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.
Oysters
Soups and Salads
Cup of Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Bowl of Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Classic Caesar Salad
Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp
Northwest Seasonal Salad - Rhubarb
Chop Chop Seafood Salad
Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.
Crab Grapefruit Salad
Large Classic Caesar Salad
Dinner Entrees
Roasted Scampi Prawns
Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Alaska Weathervane Scallops
Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
True Cod 'n Chips 4pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters
Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Grilled Portobello Mushroom
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Seafood Fettuccine
Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.
Lobster Dinner
Sashimi grade ahi marinated in ginger-tamari sauce, charbroiled with wasabi-ginger butter and homemade pineapple chutney. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
NW Filet
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
NW Filet 8 oz
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Northwest Top Sirloin
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Northwest Top Sirloin 10 oz
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Double R Ranch Ribeye
NW Top & Scampi Prawns
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
NW Top & Crab Cake
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
NW Top & Tempura Prawns
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
NW Top & Pan Fried Oysters
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Dungeness Crab Cakes
All Dungeness crab! Served with ginger plum sauce, beurre blanc, almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Dungeness Crab Fettuccine
Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.
Dungeness Crab Dinner
Cioppino
Old Mill Wagyu Burger
Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.
Wild Alaska Halibut 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.
Pasta Primavera
Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.
Chicken Fettuccine
Fresh Sheet
Wild Alaska Black Cod
Longline-caught wild black cod ginger-miso glazed and cashew crusted over crispy slaw. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetable.
Fresh Alaska Seared Halibut With Rhubarb Coulis
Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Halibut Chargrilled with Chive Oil
Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Copper Sockeye Planked
Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Copper King Salmon Chargrilled
Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Sunset
SS Cup of Chowder
SS Caesar Salad
SS Oyster on 1/2 Shell
SS Shrimp Cocktail
SS Smoked Salmon Dip
SS NW Duet
Sunset Fresh Manila Clam Dinner
Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.
Sunset Northwest London Broil
Chipotle spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with cranberry lime jalapeno relish.
Sunset Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters
Fresh yearling oysters pan fried until golden brown.
Sunset Roasted Garlic Prawns
Butterflied, roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata.
SS Burnt Cream
SS Mousse
SS Fruit
SS Vanilla Ice Cream
SS 4 Course Upgrade
SS Sub House B/C Salad
SS Sub Seasonal Salad
SS BOS Ice Cream
Sides
Side 1/4 Avocado
Side 2pc Bacon
Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz
Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz
Side Fries
Side Mashed
Side Corn Bread Pudding
Side Onion Rings
Side Rice
Side Scallop 1 ea
Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz
Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz
Side Silver Salmon 4oz
Side Slaw
Side Tempura Prawn
Side Veg
Drinks
NA Beverages
Coffee
Soda
Soda Refill
Iced Tea
Rhubarb Lemonade
Refill Rhubarb Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Refill Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade
Refill Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Refill Arnold Palmer
Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer
Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
Sparkling Water
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Juice
Milk
NOjito
A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger
Virgin Basil Pom
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer
Virgin Carefree Sunset
Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters
Virgin Mai Tai
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Minty Pear
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Beer
Deschutes Black Butte Porter
Goodlife Sweet As Ale
Goodlife Lager
Van Henion Koslch
Crux Project Pilz
Sunriver Mosquito IPA
Buoy Red Ale
Buoy Pilsner
Crux Gimme Mo IPA
Boneyard RPM IPA
Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA
Bend Cider Huckleberry
Bud Light
Budweiser
Amstel Light
Corona
Heineken
Widmer Hefeweizen
Crux No Mo IPA (Non-Alcoholic)
Heineken Zero (Non-Alcoholic)
Liquor
Early Times
Basil Hayden
Black Velvet
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crater Lake Rye
Crown Royal
Dry Fly Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
MacNaugton's
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Rouge Spirits Dead Guy
Seagram's 7
Christian Bros
Courvoisier VS
Hennessey VS
Remy Martin VSOP
Seagram's Gin
Crater Lake Gin
Beefeaters
Bombay Dry Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Desert Juniper
Dry Fly Gin
Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Montego Bay
Appleton 12
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Light
Capt Morgan
Gosling Black Seal
Malibu Rum
Myers Rum
Pyrat XO
Pancho Villa
Cazadores Resposado
Cuervo Gold
Herradura Silver
Hornitos - Sauza Resposado
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Crater Lake Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Ruby Red
Absolut Vanilla
Absolute Citron
Belvedere
Chopin
Crater Lake Hazelnut
Crater Lake Pepper
Dry Fly Vodka
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Le Poire
Ketel One
Oregon Spirit
Titos
Heritage State Vodka
Amaretto Disarrono
Aperol
Bailey's Irish Cream
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Domain Canton Ginger
Dorda Double Chocolate
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Limoncello
Midori
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
St Germain
Tia Maria
Tuaca
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Ballantines
Dewars
Chivas Regal
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenlivet 12
Springbank 10 yr
MaCallan 12 yr.
Laphroiag 10 yr
Oban 14 yr
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Cutty Sark
Highland Park 15 yr
Menu Cocktails
Roasted Pear Martini
Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.
Pomegranate Drop
Vodka and cointreau muddled with pomegranate, lemon, lime and orange.
Limoncello Ginger Drop
Limoncello, vodka, honey, ginger and fresh lemon garnished with candied ginger.
Uptown Gin Martini
Uptown Vodka Martini
Uptown Manhattan
A double pour of Dry Fly whiskey shaken with Noily Pratt vermouth.
Bitter Bees Knees
Washington's Dry Fly gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, honey syrup and rhubarb ginger.
Prickly Pear
Pear puree, tequila, soda, lemon and lime over ice.
Cucumber Cooler
St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.
Pom Paloma
Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.
Waterside Citrus
Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.
Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka
Rhubarb Hard Seltzer
Moscow Mule
The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.
Lemon Drop
Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.
Negroni
Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.
Dark & Stormy
Gosling's Black Seal Rum's signature drink and Bermuda's favorite cocktail.
N.W. Old Fashioned
Claimed by some to be the first classic cocktail from the 1800's. Ours is made with Dry Fly Bourbon.
Mojito
A refreshing cooler with rum, soda, mint and ice.
French 75
A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.
Almond Joy
Beautiful
Coffee Nudge
Rhubarb Mai Tai
Rhubarb Mojito
Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita
Rhuby Drop
Boulevardier
Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.
Aperol Spritz
Standard Cocktails
Almond Joy
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
B 52 Coffee
Bailey's Coffee
Bart Margarita
Beautiful
Black Russian
Bloody Caesar
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Tea
Brandy Alexander
Cadillac Margarita
Cape Cod
Champ Cocktail
Br Champ Kir
BR Champ Magnolia
Chocolate Martini
Classic Margarita
Coffee Nudge
Cosmopolitan
Daquiri
Elder Manhattan
Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.