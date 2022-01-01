Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Anthony's Bar and Grill

349 Reviews

$$

10371 Southern Maryland Blvd

Dunkirk, MD 20754

Late Night Menu

Anthony's Wings (10)

$16.00

Breaded or Naked deep fried

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$4.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.00

3 Tenders and fries with a choice of sauce

Fried Pickle Coins

$8.00

Lightly battered and served with dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Five breaded mozzarella cheese sticks with marinara for dipping

Boneless Wing Basket

$14.00

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Red Bomb

$3.50

Root beer (Bottle)

$3.00

Orange Soda

$2.75

Other

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Cider

$2.50

Water

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Choclate Milk

$2.75

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Hot Coco

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Chocolate Sundae

$4.50

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Pumpkin Lava cake

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Entree add-on/Toppings

Bacon (2)

$1.75

jalapenos

$0.50

2-onion rings

$1.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Hard-Boiled Egg

$1.50

Fried Onions

$1.00

Green Peppers

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Steamed Shrimp

Anthony's Wings (10)

$16.00

Breaded or Naked deep fried

Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.00

Fried Pickle Coins

$8.00

Lightly battered and served with dipping sauce

Nachos

$15.00

Fried tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeno peppers, lettuce and tomato

Pretzel Sticks

$7.00

Served with spicy mustard dipping sauce

Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Bacon Cheese Tots

$12.00

1/2 Irish Fries

$7.00

1/2 Irish Tots

$8.00

Tempura Cali Rolls

$15.00

Gouda Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Bowl - Chili

$8.00

Club Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, tomato, turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheese, bacon, onion and egg

Cup - Chili

$7.00

Large House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, cheddar jack cheese and onionTortilla chips, mixed greens, diced onion and tomato, chili, cheddar jack cheese

Cream Of Cra-Cup

$7.00

Cream Of Crab-Bowl

$9.00

Cup - Soup Of Day

$7.00

Bowl - Soup Of Day

$8.00

Feta & Olive

$15.00

Salmon Florentine

$26.00

Fried Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Creamy Tomato Bacon Tortellini

$17.00

Anthony’s Club

$13.00

Atomic BLT

$11.00

Italian meatballs topped with marinara and provolone. Toasted until golden brown and bubbly

Bossman's Pork BBQ

$13.00

Calvert's best kept secret on a kaiser roll with a side of slaw and choice of side

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Steak and Cheese Sub

$13.00

Thin slice steak grilled and topped with your choice of cheese. Lettuce and tomato come with

Grilled cheese

$5.00

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Rachel

$14.00
Bossman's Pork BBQ Quesadilla

$13.00

Calvert's best kept secret inside a grilled tortilla with cheddar jack cheese. Comes with salsa and sour cream upon request.

Cheese Quesdilla

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheddar jack cheese, tomato, onions, inside a grilled tortilla served with salsa and sour cream upon request.

Thin Sliced Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheddar jack cheese, tomato, onions, inside a grilled tortilla served with salsa and sour cream upon request.

Chipotle Chicken

$15.00

Spinach Mushrooms

$13.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.00

3 Tenders and fries with a choice of sauce

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

8 Large shrimp hand breaded and fried. Comes with slaw and fries

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Boneless Wing Basket

$14.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

2 Tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Sliders

$6.00

2 Mini burgers with pickle slices or Bossman's BBQ on toasted rolls

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$4.00

Chips

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

Cup-Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mac n cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Top w/Cheese

$1.50

Tortilla chips

$2.50

White pepper Gravy

$1.50

1 dozen kaisers

$9.00

1 dozen sliders

$5.00

1 lb BossMan BBQ

$11.00

100ct wings

$160.00

10lbs. Shrimp

$195.00

16oz. Blue Cheese

$6.00

16oz. Cocktail

$10.00

16oz. Ranch

$6.00

1lb. Slaw

$8.00

32oz. Blue Cheese

$12.00

32oz. Ranch

$12.00

50ct wings

$80.00

5lbs. Shrimp

$100.00

8oz. Cocktail

$5.00

1/2 lb Hand Pattied Burger

$12.00

Pattied in house and grilled to your desired temperature

Hangover Burger

$16.00

1/2lb hand pattied grilled burger topped with bacon, fried egg and American cheese on a pretzel bun

Sliders

$9.50

4 mini burgers with pickle or our Bossman's Pork BBQ on toasted rolls

Greek Burger

$17.00

Hog Burger

$18.00

Bacon (2)

$1.75

jalapenos

$0.50

2-onion rings

$1.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Hard-Boiled Egg

$1.50

Fried Onions

$1.00

Green Peppers

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Avocado

$2.50

Bread Loaf

$1.50

Gravy

$1.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Asian Sesame

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu CHeese

$0.50

Bourbon

$0.50

Bufflao

$0.50

Chip Mayo

$0.50

FF Italian

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.75

Sour cream

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Melted Butter

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Yum yum sauce

$0.75

Thai Peanut

$0.75
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Locally owned and operated small business.

10371 Southern Maryland Blvd, Dunkirk, MD 20754

Directions

