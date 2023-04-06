Anthony's Boise Boise
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Anthony’s core commitment to fresh Northwest seafood, complemented by local produce, Northwest and Inland Northwest wines and microbrews, is our foundation. To ensure our commitment to purchasing only the highest quality fresh seafood, we own and operate our own seafood company. We are proud of this ongoing commitment to quality and value, which has made Anthony’s the place for fresh Northwest seafood throughout the Pacific Northwest.
959 West Front Street, Boise, ID 83702
