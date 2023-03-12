Anthony's Pizza and Pasta DTC
No reviews yet
6860 S. Clinton Ct.
Ste., A
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Anthony's Food
Whole Pizzas
18" Neapolitan
Our original large, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
12" Neapolitan
Our original small, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
Sicilian
Our traditional thick crust Sicilian-style pizza. Feeds at least 4 people and is loaded with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella.
10" Original Gluten Free Pizza
Our personal size gluten-free crust topped with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella. Please be aware that our crust and ingredients are gluten-free, but our restaurants are not.
10" Artisan Cauliflower Pizza
Our personal size cauliflower crust topped with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella. Please be aware that our crust and ingredients are gluten-free, but our restaurants are not.
By the Slice
Slice Neapolitan
Our signature thin crust, Neapolitan style pizza by the slice. Baked in piping-hot stone deck ovens with melted mozzarella cheese and our original pizza sauce.
Slice Sicilian
Our traditional thick crust, Sicilian-style pizza by the slice. With our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella, baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
Calzone
Salads
Small Italian
Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Italian
Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Small Farmer
Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Farmer
Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Small Caesar
Green romaine lettuce tossed with a Pecorino Romano blend and croutons and served with Caesar dressing on the side.
Large Caesar
Green romaine lettuce tossed with a Pecorino Romano blend and croutons and served with Caesar dressing on the side.
Small Bacon & Bleu
Fresh organic spinach with chopped romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, Gorgonzola cheese, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Bacon & Bleu
Fresh organic spinach with chopped romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, Gorgonzola cheese, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Small Mediterranean
Choose from fresh cut romaine lettuce or mixed greens, with cucumbers, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Mediterranean
Choose from fresh cut romaine lettuce or mixed greens, with cucumbers, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Insalata Caprese
Colorful and light, with sliced fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil leaves. Drizzled with Italian olive oil and served with a mixed greens garnish.
Pasta
Spaghetti Marinara
Marinara from vine-ripened tomatoes served hot over traditional Italian pasta, served with a half loaf of buttered garlic bread to complement this classic dish.
Baked Ziti
Traditional Italian penne pasta baked and sauced with our marinara, ricotta and melted mozzarella. Served with a half loaf of hearty garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Spiced and breaded chicken parmesan on top of traditional Italian pasta. Baked with marinara and melted mozzarella and served with warm garlic bread.
Pesto Pasta
Cheese Ravioli
Extra-large pasta pillows filled with natural cheeses and topped with melted mozzarella, marinara and a half loaf of artisan garlic bread.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and Romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread. topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread.
Chicken Alfredo
A chicken parmesan filet served on top of our classic fettuccini alfredo pasta dish with a side of baked garlic bread.
Large Mac & Cheese
Traditional Italian penne pasta with a blend of three melted cheeses. Add your favorite toppings for a custom creation.
Small Mac & Cheese
Traditional Italian penne pasta with a blend of three melted cheeses. Add your favorite toppings for a custom creation.
Kids' Pasta
A half portion of traditional Italian pasta served with either marinara or whipped butter.
Sandwiches
Meatball Hero
A proper hero sandwich with hand-rolled meatballs baked into an artisan bread wedge, smothered in marinara and melted mozzarella. Add peppers and onions for a truly authentic hero.
Italian Sausage Hero
Italian link sausage baked into an artisan bread wedge, topped with marinara, melted mozzarella and baked in our deck ovens. Add peppers and onions for a truly authentic hero.
Chicken Parmesan Hero
Traditionally spiced and breaded chicken, nestled into artisan bread and baked in our deck ovens with melted mozzarella and marinara.
Italian Sub
Served hot or cold on artisan bread with all natural pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, fresh mozzarella, romaine lettuce and sliced roma tomatoes, and drizzled in our own Italian dressing.
Apps & Wings
Chicken Wings 12
A dozen of our spicy chicken wings to any order. Mix it up with our own handpicked wing sauce flavors. Ranch or blue cheese comes with every order. Gluten Free
Chicken Wings 6
Half dozen of our spicy chicken wings to any order. Mix it up with our own handpicked wing sauce flavors. Ranch or blue cheese comes with every order. Gluten Free
Garlic Bread Appetizer
Our artisan garlic bread is buttered and baked to perfection, and served with a side of warm marinara sauce. There is enough to go around, so you can share with the crew.
Garlic Bread Appetizer with Cheese
Add melted mozzarella to our buttered garlic bread and savor every chewy, cheesy bite. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
Full Order Cheese Sticks (10)
Enjoy a shareable portion of our crispy, breaded cheese with marinara for dipping.
Half Order Cheese Sticks (5)
Don’t want to split 10? Then enjoy a half order all to yourself. Crispy, breaded cheese dipped in marinara-never fails to impress.
Gluten Free
10" Original Gluten Free Pizza
Our personal size gluten-free crust topped with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella. Please be aware that our crust and ingredients are gluten-free, but our restaurants are not.
10" Artisan Cauliflower Pizza
Our personal size cauliflower crust topped with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella. Please be aware that our crust and ingredients are gluten-free, but our restaurants are not.
Chicken Wings 12
A dozen of our spicy chicken wings to any order. Mix it up with our own handpicked wing sauce flavors. Ranch or blue cheese comes with every order. Gluten Free
Chicken Wings 6
Half dozen of our spicy chicken wings to any order. Mix it up with our own handpicked wing sauce flavors. Ranch or blue cheese comes with every order. Gluten Free
Small Italian
Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Italian
Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Small Farmer
Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Farmer
Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Small Mediterranean
Choose from fresh cut romaine lettuce or mixed greens, with cucumbers, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Mediterranean
Choose from fresh cut romaine lettuce or mixed greens, with cucumbers, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Small Bacon & Bleu
Fresh organic spinach with chopped romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, Gorgonzola cheese, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Bacon & Bleu
Fresh organic spinach with chopped romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, Gorgonzola cheese, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Insalata Caprese
Colorful and light, with sliced fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil leaves. Drizzled with Italian olive oil and served with a mixed greens garnish.
Side Sausage
Spiced for the perfect combo of heat and flavor. With marinara sauce. Gluten Free
Desserts
NY Style Cheesecake
A traditional slice of soft New York style cheesecake, so smooth you’ll savor every bite.
Mini Cannolis
Flaky pastry shells filled with a sweet ricotta blend and mini chocolate chunks. Mix it up with your choice of chocolate covered or regular.
Cookies & Cream Mousse Cake
Chocolate cookie crumbles piled on top of rich, whipped cookies-and-cream mousse.
Brownie
Every bite’s overflowing with chocolate chunks, so double down on this double chocolate classic.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Made from pure cane sugar, real butter and chocolate from sustainably farmed cocoa beans.
Sides
Garlic Bread
A half loaf of our artisan garlic bread.
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Melted mozzarella on a half loaf of our artisan garlic bread.
Side Meatballs
Hand rolled and baked to perfection. With marinara sauce.
Side Sausage
Spiced for the perfect combo of heat and flavor. With marinara sauce. Gluten Free
Side Half & Half
One meatball and half an Italian sausage link. With marinara sauce.
Extra Sauces
Feed The Family
Anthony's Beverages
6 Packs
Bottle Water
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
The OG of CO Pizza Since 1984
6860 S. Clinton Ct., Ste., A, Greenwood Village, CO 80112