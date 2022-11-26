Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anthony's CO-07 - Evergreen

3869 Evergreen Parkway

Evergreen, CO 80439

Whole Pizzas

18" Neapolitan

18" Neapolitan

$19.25

Our original large, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.

12" Neapolitan

12" Neapolitan

$14.50

Our original small, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.

Sicilian

Sicilian

$18.45

Our traditional thick crust Sicilian-style pizza. Feeds at least 4 people and is loaded with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella.

10" Original Gluten Free Pizza

10" Original Gluten Free Pizza

$11.95

Our personal size gluten-free crust topped with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella. Please be aware that our crust and ingredients are gluten-free, but our restaurants are not.

By the Slice

Slice Neapolitan

Slice Neapolitan

$3.50

Our signature thin crust, Neapolitan style pizza by the slice. Baked in piping-hot stone deck ovens with melted mozzarella cheese and our original pizza sauce.

Slice Sicilian

Slice Sicilian

$4.35

Our traditional thick crust, Sicilian-style pizza by the slice. With our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella, baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.

Salads

Small Italian

Small Italian

$4.50

Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Large Italian

Large Italian

$8.25

Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Small Farmer

Small Farmer

$4.95

Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Large Farmer

Large Farmer

$8.75

Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$4.50

Green romaine lettuce tossed with a Pecorino Romano blend and croutons and served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$8.25

Green romaine lettuce tossed with a Pecorino Romano blend and croutons and served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.50

Marinara from vine-ripened tomatoes served hot over traditional Italian pasta, served with a half loaf of buttered garlic bread to complement this classic dish.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$9.50

Traditional Italian penne pasta baked and sauced with our marinara, ricotta and melted mozzarella. Served with a half loaf of hearty garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$11.75

Spiced and breaded chicken parmesan on top of traditional Italian pasta. Baked with marinara and melted mozzarella and served with warm garlic bread.

Kids' Pasta

Kids' Pasta

$4.95

A half portion of traditional Italian pasta served with either marinara or whipped butter.

Sandwiches

Meatball Hero

Meatball Hero

$8.25

A proper hero sandwich with hand-rolled meatballs baked into an artisan bread wedge, smothered in marinara and melted mozzarella. Add peppers and onions for a truly authentic hero.

Italian Sausage Hero

Italian Sausage Hero

$8.25

Italian link sausage baked into an artisan bread wedge, topped with marinara, melted mozzarella and baked in our deck ovens. Add peppers and onions for a truly authentic hero.

Chicken Parmesan Hero

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$8.25

Traditionally spiced and breaded chicken, nestled into artisan bread and baked in our deck ovens with melted mozzarella and marinara.

Apps & Wings

Chicken Wings 12

Chicken Wings 12

$13.75

A dozen of our spicy chicken wings to any order. Mix it up with our own handpicked wing sauce flavors. Ranch or blue cheese comes with every order. Gluten Free

Chicken Wings 6

Chicken Wings 6

$7.85

Half dozen of our spicy chicken wings to any order. Mix it up with our own handpicked wing sauce flavors. Ranch or blue cheese comes with every order. Gluten Free

Boneless Chicken Wings 12

Boneless Chicken Wings 12

$9.95

Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.

Boneless Chicken Wings 6

Boneless Chicken Wings 6

$5.25

Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.

Garlic Bread Appetizer

Garlic Bread Appetizer

$5.45

Our artisan garlic bread is buttered and baked to perfection, and served with a side of warm marinara sauce. There is enough to go around, so you can share with the crew.

Garlic Bread Appetizer with Cheese

Garlic Bread Appetizer with Cheese

$6.45

Add melted mozzarella to our buttered garlic bread and savor every chewy, cheesy bite. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.25

A traditional slice of soft New York style cheesecake, so smooth you’ll savor every bite.

Mini Cannolis

Mini Cannolis

$4.25

Flaky pastry shells filled with a sweet ricotta blend and mini chocolate chunks. Mix it up with your choice of chocolate covered or regular.

Brownie

Brownie

$2.50

Every bite’s overflowing with chocolate chunks, so double down on this double chocolate classic.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Made from pure cane sugar, real butter and chocolate from sustainably farmed cocoa beans.

Sides

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$1.75

A half loaf of our artisan garlic bread.

Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$2.25

Melted mozzarella on a half loaf of our artisan garlic bread.

Side Meatballs

Side Meatballs

$3.75

Hand rolled and baked to perfection. With marinara sauce.

Side Sausage

Side Sausage

$3.75

Spiced for the perfect combo of heat and flavor. With marinara sauce. Gluten Free

Side Half & Half

Side Half & Half

$3.75

One meatball and half an Italian sausage link. With marinara sauce.

Extra Sauces

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.50
Blue Cheese Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50
Italian Dressing

Italian Dressing

$0.50
Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$0.50
Lite Balsamic Dressing

Lite Balsamic Dressing

$0.50
Olive Oil

Olive Oil

$0.50
2 Oz. of Marinara

2 Oz. of Marinara

$0.50
4 Oz. of Marinara

4 Oz. of Marinara

$1.00
4 Oz. of Alfredo

4 Oz. of Alfredo

$1.00
4 Oz. of Spicy Sauce

4 Oz. of Spicy Sauce

$1.00
4 Oz. of Honey BBQ

4 Oz. of Honey BBQ

$1.00
4 Oz. of Parmesan Garlic

4 Oz. of Parmesan Garlic

$1.00
4 Oz. of Sweet Chili

4 Oz. of Sweet Chili

$1.00

Feed The Family

Feed The Family

Feed The Family

$29.95

Cans

Coca-Cola Can

Coca-Cola Can

$1.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.50
Cherry Coke Can

Cherry Coke Can

$1.50
Coke Zero Can

Coke Zero Can

$1.50
Barq's RootBeer Can

Barq's RootBeer Can

$1.50

6 Packs

6pk Coca-Cola

6pk Coca-Cola

$7.00

Bottle Water

Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
The OG of CO pizza since 1984

Location

3869 Evergreen Parkway, Evergreen, CO 80439

Directions

