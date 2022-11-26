Anthony's CO-07 - Evergreen
3869 Evergreen Parkway
Evergreen, CO 80439
Whole Pizzas
18" Neapolitan
Our original large, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
12" Neapolitan
Our original small, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
Sicilian
Our traditional thick crust Sicilian-style pizza. Feeds at least 4 people and is loaded with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella.
10" Original Gluten Free Pizza
Our personal size gluten-free crust topped with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella. Please be aware that our crust and ingredients are gluten-free, but our restaurants are not.
By the Slice
Slice Neapolitan
Our signature thin crust, Neapolitan style pizza by the slice. Baked in piping-hot stone deck ovens with melted mozzarella cheese and our original pizza sauce.
Slice Sicilian
Our traditional thick crust, Sicilian-style pizza by the slice. With our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella, baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
Salads
Small Italian
Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Italian
Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Small Farmer
Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Farmer
Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Small Caesar
Green romaine lettuce tossed with a Pecorino Romano blend and croutons and served with Caesar dressing on the side.
Large Caesar
Green romaine lettuce tossed with a Pecorino Romano blend and croutons and served with Caesar dressing on the side.
Pasta
Spaghetti Marinara
Marinara from vine-ripened tomatoes served hot over traditional Italian pasta, served with a half loaf of buttered garlic bread to complement this classic dish.
Baked Ziti
Traditional Italian penne pasta baked and sauced with our marinara, ricotta and melted mozzarella. Served with a half loaf of hearty garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Spiced and breaded chicken parmesan on top of traditional Italian pasta. Baked with marinara and melted mozzarella and served with warm garlic bread.
Kids' Pasta
A half portion of traditional Italian pasta served with either marinara or whipped butter.
Sandwiches
Meatball Hero
A proper hero sandwich with hand-rolled meatballs baked into an artisan bread wedge, smothered in marinara and melted mozzarella. Add peppers and onions for a truly authentic hero.
Italian Sausage Hero
Italian link sausage baked into an artisan bread wedge, topped with marinara, melted mozzarella and baked in our deck ovens. Add peppers and onions for a truly authentic hero.
Chicken Parmesan Hero
Traditionally spiced and breaded chicken, nestled into artisan bread and baked in our deck ovens with melted mozzarella and marinara.
Apps & Wings
Chicken Wings 12
A dozen of our spicy chicken wings to any order. Mix it up with our own handpicked wing sauce flavors. Ranch or blue cheese comes with every order. Gluten Free
Chicken Wings 6
Half dozen of our spicy chicken wings to any order. Mix it up with our own handpicked wing sauce flavors. Ranch or blue cheese comes with every order. Gluten Free
Boneless Chicken Wings 12
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.
Boneless Chicken Wings 6
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.
Garlic Bread Appetizer
Our artisan garlic bread is buttered and baked to perfection, and served with a side of warm marinara sauce. There is enough to go around, so you can share with the crew.
Garlic Bread Appetizer with Cheese
Add melted mozzarella to our buttered garlic bread and savor every chewy, cheesy bite. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
Gluten Free
Desserts
NY Style Cheesecake
A traditional slice of soft New York style cheesecake, so smooth you’ll savor every bite.
Mini Cannolis
Flaky pastry shells filled with a sweet ricotta blend and mini chocolate chunks. Mix it up with your choice of chocolate covered or regular.
Brownie
Every bite’s overflowing with chocolate chunks, so double down on this double chocolate classic.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Made from pure cane sugar, real butter and chocolate from sustainably farmed cocoa beans.
Sides
Garlic Bread
A half loaf of our artisan garlic bread.
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Melted mozzarella on a half loaf of our artisan garlic bread.
Side Meatballs
Hand rolled and baked to perfection. With marinara sauce.
Side Half & Half
One meatball and half an Italian sausage link. With marinara sauce.
Extra Sauces
Feed The Family
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
The OG of CO pizza since 1984
3869 Evergreen Parkway, Evergreen, CO 80439