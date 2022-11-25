Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anthony's Highlands Ranch

review star

No reviews yet

3506 Town Center Drive

Unit E

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Whole Pizzas

18" Neapolitan

18" Neapolitan

$19.95

Our original large, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.

12" Neapolitan

12" Neapolitan

$14.75

Our original small, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.

Sicilian

Sicilian

$24.50

Our traditional thick crust Sicilian-style pizza. Feeds at least 4 people and is loaded with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella.

10" Original Gluten Free Pizza

10" Original Gluten Free Pizza

$11.50

Our personal size gluten-free crust topped with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella. Please be aware that our crust and ingredients are gluten-free, but our restaurants are not.

By the Slice

Slice Neapolitan

Slice Neapolitan

$3.95

Our signature thin crust, Neapolitan style pizza by the slice. Baked in piping-hot stone deck ovens with melted mozzarella cheese and our original pizza sauce.

Slice Sicilian

Slice Sicilian

$4.50

Our traditional thick crust, Sicilian-style pizza by the slice. With our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella, baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$12.75

Our scratch-made pizza dough, folded and filled with a custom blend of spices, ricotta, melted mozzarella and your choice of freshly prepared toppings. With marinara on the side.

Salads

Small Italian

Small Italian

$6.00

Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Large Italian

Large Italian

$8.75

Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Small Farmer

Small Farmer

$6.00

Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Large Farmer

Large Farmer

$8.75

Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$4.95

Green romaine lettuce tossed with a Pecorino Romano blend and croutons and served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$9.95

Green romaine lettuce tossed with a Pecorino Romano blend and croutons and served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Small Bacon & Bleu

Small Bacon & Bleu

$5.95

Fresh organic spinach with chopped romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, Gorgonzola cheese, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Large Bacon & Bleu

Large Bacon & Bleu

$9.95

Fresh organic spinach with chopped romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, Gorgonzola cheese, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Small Mediterranean

Small Mediterranean

$5.95Out of stock

Choose from fresh cut romaine lettuce or mixed greens, with cucumbers, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Large Mediterranean

Large Mediterranean

$9.95Out of stock

Choose from fresh cut romaine lettuce or mixed greens, with cucumbers, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.