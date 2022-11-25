Anthony's Highlands Ranch
No reviews yet
3506 Town Center Drive
Unit E
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Whole Pizzas
18" Neapolitan
Our original large, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
12" Neapolitan
Our original small, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
Sicilian
Our traditional thick crust Sicilian-style pizza. Feeds at least 4 people and is loaded with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella.
10" Original Gluten Free Pizza
Our personal size gluten-free crust topped with our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella. Please be aware that our crust and ingredients are gluten-free, but our restaurants are not.
By the Slice
Slice Neapolitan
Our signature thin crust, Neapolitan style pizza by the slice. Baked in piping-hot stone deck ovens with melted mozzarella cheese and our original pizza sauce.
Slice Sicilian
Our traditional thick crust, Sicilian-style pizza by the slice. With our original pizza sauce and melted mozzarella, baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
Calzone
Salads
Small Italian
Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Italian
Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperonis, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Small Farmer
Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Farmer
Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Small Caesar
Green romaine lettuce tossed with a Pecorino Romano blend and croutons and served with Caesar dressing on the side.
Large Caesar
Green romaine lettuce tossed with a Pecorino Romano blend and croutons and served with Caesar dressing on the side.
Small Bacon & Bleu
Fresh organic spinach with chopped romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, Gorgonzola cheese, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Bacon & Bleu
Fresh organic spinach with chopped romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, Gorgonzola cheese, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Small Mediterranean
Choose from fresh cut romaine lettuce or mixed greens, with cucumbers, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Large Mediterranean
Choose from fresh cut romaine lettuce or mixed greens, with cucumbers, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing on the side. Gluten Free.