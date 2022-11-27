Anthony's Grill imageView gallery
Chicken
Chinese

Anthony's Grill

No reviews yet

1622 ST Michael's Dr

Santa Fe, NM 87505

SMALL PLATTER
LARGE PLATTER
2 PC EGG ROLL

CYO STIR FRY

SMALL PLATTER

$14.95

LARGE PLATTER

$17.45

VEGETABLE PLATTER

$12.50

CRUNCHY CHICKEN STIR FRY

$16.45

FRIED PLATTERS

6PC CHICKEN WINGS MEAL

$14.50

3PC CATFISH MEAL

$16.50Out of stock

6 PC TEMPURA SHRIMP MEAL

$14.50

Orange Chicken

$14.50

General Tso Chicken

$14.50

Sesame Chicken

$14.50

SPICY TOFU

$14.50

FRIED RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$14.50

BEEF FRIED RICE

$14.50

PORK FRIED RICE

$14.50

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$14.50

COMBO FRIED RICE

$16.00

SOUP

12.OZ EGG DROP SOUP

$6.50

12.OZ HOT AND SOUR SOUP

$6.50

WON TON SOUP

$7.50Out of stock

APPETIZERS

2 PC APPLE EGG ROLL

$5.50

2 PC EGG ROLL

$5.50

2 PC SPRING ROLL

$5.50

6 PC CRAB RANGOON

$7.99

6 PC HUSHPUPPIES

$6.00

8 PC POT STICKERS

$8.99

ALA CARTE

Fried Rice

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Lo Mein

$5.00

Rice Noodles

$5.00

Reg Fries

$4.00

6 PC WINGS

$8.99

FRIED OKRA

$5.00

3 PC CATFISH

$12.50Out of stock

6 Pc TEMPURA SHRIMP

$9.99

GRILLED PLATTER

2PC GRILLED CATFISH FILLETS

$16.45Out of stock

6 OZ GRILLED SALMON

$16.45

LO MEIN

CHICKEN LO MEIN

$14.00

BEEF LO MEIN

$14.00

PORK LO MEIN

$14.00

SHRIMP LOMIEN

$16.00

COMBO LO MEIN

$16.00

KIDS MEAL

5 PC CHICKEN BITES

$7.50

DRINKS

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.00

ORANGE

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

STRAWBERRY

$2.00

FRESCA

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Antonys Grill will be your go to stir fry grill with a array of meats and vegetables to choose from also fried chicken wings, catfish in more. Stop in and get your grill on.

1622 ST Michael's Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505

