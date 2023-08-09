Anthony's HomePort Anthony's HomePort Des Moines
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Overlooking the Des Moines Marina with views of Maury Island, snowcapped Olympic Mountains, and the vibrant South Puget Sound boating activity. With unmatched views, every detail of the dining experience from the service to the quality of our fresh northwest seafood is designed to create a memorable meal.
421 South 227th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198
