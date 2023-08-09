ToGo Dinner

Starters

Jumbo Prawn Cocktail

$17.00

Crispy Coconut Prawns

$19.00

Served with ginger-plum sauce

Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Served with sourdough bread.

Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli

$18.00

Citrus Fennel Scallops

$19.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and served over fennel-citrus slaw.

Shaking Beef

$21.00

Tenderloin filet, hot red peppers, red onion, garlic, tamari-lime glaze, and iceberg lettuce.

Northwest Manila Clams

$20.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Hawaiian Ahi Nachos

$17.00

Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi aioli.

Fresh Puget Sound Mussels

$18.00

With shallots, herbs and white wine.

Budd's Ahi Stack

$21.00

Ahi poke with sushi rice, guacamole, furikake, tamari glaze and sriracha. Served with homemade taro chips, pickled ginger and pickled cucumber.

Soup

Cup of Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$14.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp

$11.00

Crisp romaine with Oregon Coast shrimp, tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing.

Chop Chop Seafood Salad

$36.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Anthony's Cobb Salad

$26.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Entrees

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Alaska Weathervane Scallops

$39.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared with beurre blanc sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$26.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters

$30.00

Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$21.00

Chargrilled portobello mushroom, zucchini, blistered tomato, roasted corn with rosemary olive oil, tamari glazed and served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Seafood Fettuccine

$34.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$46.00

All Dungeness crab! Served with ginger plum sauce, beurre blanc, almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Dungeness Crab Fettuccine

$38.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Double R Ranch Top Sirloin 7oz

$36.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Double R Ranch Top Sirloin 10 oz

$42.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

NW Filet 6 oz

$52.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet 8oz

$65.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Double R Ranch Ribeye 14oz

$62.00

14 ounce, 45- day aged grilled to your liking. Served with a baked potato and seasonal vegetables.

ToGo Lunch

Starters

Soups

Salads

Northwest Seasonal Salad Peaches

$12.00

Field greens and spinach tossed with our fresh peach dressing and topped with sugared peach slices, fresh raspberries, crumbled blue cheese and toasted hazelnuts.

Almond Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, crispy noodles, sweet red peppers, and sesame tamari dressing.

Lunch Entrees

True Cod 'n Chips 2Pc

$21.00

Two pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Oysters Pan Fried Willapa Bay

$24.00

Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Toast

$19.00

Chargrilled with lime and cilantro in a warm tortilla and cabbage, tomato and salsa mayo. Served with chips and salsa.

Oregon Shrimp Fettuccine

$21.00

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Chargrilled with lime and cilantro in a warm tortilla and cabbage, tomato and salsa mayo. Served with chips and salsa.

Chicken Kalbi Bowl

$20.00

Chargrilled chicken breast glazed with sweet tamari marinade. Served over Jasmine rice and a market green salad.

Budd's Ahi Stack

$21.00

Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.

House- Ground Burger & Fries

$19.00

Chargrilled to your liking and finished with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and relish. Served with French fries.

Impossible Cheeseburger

$21.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Rockfish Tacos

$18.00

Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with tomato, salsa mayo & pineapple-mango salsa. Served with chips and salsa.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$21.00

Chargrilled with lime and cilantro in a warm tortilla and cabbage, tomato and salsa mayo. Served with chips and salsa.

Mahi Taco & Chowder

$20.00

Rockfish Taco & Chowder

$17.00