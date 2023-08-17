Anthony's Homeport Anthony's HomePort Edmonds
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Anthony’s HomePort Edmonds offers unparalleled views of the Olympic Mountains and the Washington state ferry boats gliding across the Puget Sound. With unmatched views, every detail of the dining experience from the service to the quality of our fresh northwest seafood is designed to create a memorable meal.
Location
456 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020
Gallery