Anthony's Italian Deli 5575 Government St

817 Reviews

$$

5575 Government St

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Order Again

Popular Items

New Orleans Style Muffoletta
Meatball po-boy
Spaghetti and Meatballs

Muffolettas and Po-Boys

New Orleans Style Muffoletta

New Orleans Style Muffoletta

$17.99

Our specialty --capicola, Genoa Salame, ham, Mortadella,provolone cheese topped with our famous olive mix and our own special dressing

Muffoletta Po-Boy

Muffoletta Po-Boy

$12.50

smaller version of the traditional muffoletta but on a po-boy

Half Muffoletta

Half Muffoletta

$13.50

Lg Veggie Muffoletta

$17.99

mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes,marinated onions, olive dressing

Veggie Po-boy

$12.50
Italian Deli Special

Italian Deli Special

$17.99

capicola, Genoa Salame, ham, Mortadella, and provolone cheese topped with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, marinated onions and our own special dressing

Italian Lover Po-boy

$12.50

smaller version of the Italian Deli

Lg Godfather

$17.99

American Prosciutto, Genoa Salame, provolone cheese, topped with Romaine lettuce, and marinated peppers

Godfather po-boy

$12.50

smaller version enough for one

The Marie (LG)

$17.99

Genoa Salame, ham and Provolone cheese topped with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, marinated onions in our special dressing

Marie po-boy

$12.50

Tony's Special LG

$17.99

American Prosciutto and Mozzarella cheese topped with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, marinated onions with our special dressing

Tony's Special po-boy

$12.50
Meatball Large (round)

Meatball Large (round)

$18.95

Meatballs with homemade tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese

Meatball po-boy

$13.50

Italian Sausage Large (round)

$18.99

Homemade Italian sausage with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese

Sausage Po-boy

$13.50

Pepperoni Pizza (LG)

$17.99

Sliced pepperoni with homemade tomato sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza Po-boy

$12.50

Lg Cheese Lover

$17.99

Combination of American, Mozzarella, Provolone and Swiss cheese melted together with tomatoes

Cheese Lover Po-boy

$12.50

Ham and Cheese Large

$17.99

Ham, your choice of cheese dressed with Romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo

Ham and Cheese Po-boy

$12.50

Roast Beef Large

$17.99

with or without your choice of cheese, dressed with Romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Large

$17.99

with or without your choice of cheese, dressed with Romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Po-boy

$12.50
Roast Beef po-boy

Roast Beef po-boy

$12.50

Daily Special

$14.99

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.55

Two meatballs in our homemade tomato sauce over pasta served with small Italian salad and bread

Spaghetti and Italian Sausage

$13.55

One sausage link in our homemade tomato sauce over pasta served with a small Italian salad and bread

Spaghetti 1+1

$14.95

One meatball and one sausage link in our homemade tomato sauce over pasta served with a small Italian salad and bread

Child's Spaghetti

$6.99

one meatball in our homemade tomato sauce over pasta served with bread

2 Meatballs in Sauce

$6.00

Two meatballs in our homemade tomato sauce sprikled with Romano cheese

1 Link of Sausage

$6.50

One Italian sausage link in our homemade tomato sauce sprinkled with Romano Cheese

Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.99

A slice of our fresh homemade lasagna served with a small Italian salad and bread

Side sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Side sauce (4oz)

$1.99

Bowl of sauce

$3.00

Pesto Shrimp Lasagna

$14.99Out of stock

Salads

Small Italian Salad

Small Italian Salad

$6.25

Iceberg lettuce, marinated artichoke hearts, olive dressing, pepperoncini and tomato topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Large Italian Salad

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce, marinated artichoke hearts, olive dressing, pepperoncini and tomato topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Muff Salad

Muff Salad

$13.95

capicola, Genoa Salame, ham, Mortadella, provolone cheese,iceberg lettuce, marinated artichoke hearts, olive dressing, pepperoncini and tomato topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta Salad Large

$13.50

Genoa Salame, turkey, and provolone cheese, capers, black and green olives, marinated artichoke hearts, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta Salad Small

$8.95

Genoa Salame, turkey, and provolone cheese, capers, black and green olives, marinated artichoke hearts, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella with Roma tomatoes and basil topped with balsamic vinaigrette

Stuffed Artichoke

$13.99

Hot or cold

Seafood Stuffed Artichoke

$17.99Out of stock

Hot or Cold

2oz salad dressing

$1.00

4oz salad dressing

$1.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.75

Tiramisu Cup

$5.95

Limoncello Cup

$5.95

Toasted Almond Cup

$5.95

Spumoni Wedge

$5.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.50

Toasted Almond Cream Cake

$6.50
Chocolate Tartufo Cake

Chocolate Tartufo Cake

$7.99

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Dark Coffee creme brulee

$7.00

Almond Pistachio

$7.00

City Gelato cups

$4.99

Catering

20 person lasagna

$230.00

FRESH LARGE Take and Bake Lasagna

$56.95

FRESH SMALL Take and Bake Lasagna

$36.95

FROZEN Take and Bake Lasagna Small

$36.95

If Frozen, lasagna be be fully thawed before baking.

Large Mix or Match tray

$90.00

5 Large sandwiches of your choice of muff, turkey, RB, Ham on a tray

LG Veg. Eggplant Parm Without Meat Take and Bake

$52.95

Meat LG Eggplant parm take and bake

$55.95

SM MEAT Eggplant Parm Take and Bake

$37.95

SM Veg. Eggplant Parm Without Meat Take and Bake

$35.95

Small Mix or Match tray

$58.00

3 large sandwiches of your choice of muff, turkey, RB, ham on a tray

Whole Chocolate Mousse Cake

$65.00

Whole Limoncello Cake

$65.00

Whole Tartufo Cake

$85.00

Whole Tiramisu Pan

$55.00

Whole Toasted Almond Cake

$65.00

Large FROZEN Lasagna

$56.95

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Soups

Cup of Soup Reg

$5.99Out of stock

Bowl of Soup Reg

$8.99

Cup of Soup Veggie

$5.99Out of stock

Bowl of Soup Veggie

$8.99Out of stock

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Coca-Cola Products

$2.75

Water Cup

$0.25

Gallon

$12.99

Water Bottle

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Lg San Pellegrino

$5.99

Freezer Items

Bolognese

$16.99

Manicotti (6)

$12.99

Ravioli (3lbs)

$18.99

Minestrone

$8.99

Spumoni Quart

$18.99

Lemon Ice Qt

$18.99

Tiramisu tray

$55.00

Chocolate cake whole

$55.00

Chocolate Tartufo Cake Whole

$85.00

Lemoncello Cake

$60.00

Almond Cake

$55.00

Room Temp Items

Giardiniera (12oz)

$3.59

Capers (3.5oz)

$1.99

Angelo Brocato Cookies (ALL)

$12.50

Ferrara Torrone Pie Wedge (sm)

$6.99

Ferrara Torrone Pie Wedge (lg)

$15.99

Alessi Lady Finger Cookies

$7.99

Alessi Amaretti Cookies

$3.89

Alessi Sfogliatine Cookies

$3.89

Ferrara Biscotti Cantuccini (All Flavors)

$7.99

Alessi MINI Cannoli Shells

$8.99

Alessi REG Cannoli Shells

$8.99

Barilla Lasagna Sheets

$4.59

DeCecco Lasagna Sheets

$4.59

Cento Anchovies

$2.99

Ferrara Torrone Box

$8.99

Cento Anchovy Paste

$3.99

Lavazza Coffee

$11.99

Brioschi

$8.99

Vigo Sardines

$3.89

Anna Pasta

$3.89

Vigo Breadcrumbs (24oz)

$3.99

Vigo Breadcrumbs (8oz)

$2.49

Colavita Olive Oil (3qt)

$59.99

Colavita Olive Oil (34 fl oz)

$32.99

Alessi Taralli

$3.49

Vigo Hearts of Palm

$4.89

Vigo Artichoke Hearts

$4.89

Colavita Balsamic Vinegar

$12.99

Alessi Balsamic Vinegar

$6.99

Roma Whole Fennel

$6.99

Vigo Olive Oil (34oz)

$17.99

Vigo Olive Oil (17oz)

$6.99

Cento Clam Sauce

$3.89

Anna Lasagna Sheets

$3.99

Piancone Linguine

$2.99

Cento Peeled Tomatoes

$6.99

Roma Capers

$16.99

Balsamic Dressing Pint

$8.99

Balsamic Dressing Quart

$16.99

Alessi Caponata

$3.99

T Shirts

$25.00

Quart of Sauce

$7.99

Olives stuffed with Anchovies

$6.99

Muff Bread

$2.75

Po Boy Bread

$1.95

Alessi 14 oz savoiardi

$8.99

Baci Individual Pieces

$1.50

Miscellaneous

T Shirt

$25.00

Limited Edition Bialetti (3 Cups)

$30.00

Limited Edition Bialetti (6 Cups)

$65.00

Dry Fit T Shirts

$36.99

Holiday Items

Panettone (small)

$4.99

Panettone 1#

$12.00

Panettone 2#

$18.00

Chocolate Wrapped Panettone

$28.00

La Bella Valentina Choc Panettone

$13.00

Lil Gina Pizzelle

$12.99

Milk or Dark Chocolate Almonds

$9.99

Dark Chocolate Nougat Bags

$8.99

Oliviero Assorted Chocolate Bags

$9.99

Torrone BARS

$7.99

Torrone INDIVIDUAL PIECE

$1.50

Baci Bags

$13.99

Baci Holiday BOX

$28.99

Cantuccini

$6.99

Savoiardi

$3.99

Torrone RETRO Box

$11.99

Torrone LARGE Box (32p)

$25.00

Torrone Box REG( Blue or purple)

$12.99

Slice Torrone Pie LARGE

$15.99

Slice Torrone Pie Candy Coated

$6.99

Panettone TINs

$29.00

La Bella Pandoro

$13.00

Chocolate Covered Figs

$11.99

STT Bread Dipping Kit

$18.00

STT 2 Pack Medium Bottles

$47.00

STT 3 Pack Sm Bottles

$47.00

STT 4 Pack Gift Box

$35.00

STT 6 Pack Gift Box

$47.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the best Muffoletta for 42 years!

Location

5575 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Directions

Anthony's Italian Deli image
Anthony's Italian Deli image
Anthony's Italian Deli image

