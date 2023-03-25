Anthony's HomePort 03 - Kirkland
135 Lake Street South
Kirkland, WA 98033
Dinner
Appetizers
Baked Oyster Appetizer
Crab Cake Appetizer
Crab Cocktail
Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli
Crispy Tonkatsu Oyster Appetizer
Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip
Served with sourdough bread.
Fresh Puget Sound Mussels
With shallots, herbs and white wine.
Hawaiian Ahi Nachos
Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.
Northwest Manila Clams
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail
Panfried Oyster Appetizer
Prawns Tempura
Vegetable Tempura
Wild Seared Salmon Poke
Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.
Black Tie "1"
Anthony's Select $3.75 ea
Barron Point $3.75 ea
Baywater $4.25 ea
Kumamoto $4.5 ea
Olympia $4.75 ea
Pickering Pearl $3.50 ea
Virginica $5.25 ea
Oyster Sampler
Black Tie "3" & CMS
Soups and Salads
Cup of Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Bowl of Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Classic Caesar Salad
Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp
Northwest Seasonal Salad
Anthony's Cobb Salad
Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.
Dinner Entrees
Alaska Weathervane Scallops
Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Chargrilled Cheeseburger
Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.
Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 4pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
Oregon Coast Shrimp Fettucine
Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.
Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters
Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Prawns Tempura
Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.
Roasted Scampi Prawns
Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Wild Alaska Halibut 'n Chips
Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.
Fresh Sheet
Cioppino
Dungeness Crab Cakes
All Dungeness crab! Served with ginger plum sauce, beurre blanc, almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Fresh Alaska Chargrilled Halibut
Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Fresh Big Eye Ahi
Sashimi grade ahi marinated in ginger-tamari sauce, charbroiled with wasabi-ginger butter and homemade pineapple chutney. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Mahi Macadamia
Planked Silver Salmon with Red Pepper Beurre Blanc
Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.
Steelhead Chargrilled
Wild Alaska Black Cod
Longline-caught wild black cod ginger-miso glazed and cashew crusted over crispy slaw. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetable.
Wild Alaska King Salmon
Premium frozen king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Sunset
SS Cup of Chowder
SS Caesar Salad
SS Oyster Barron Point
SS Oyster Anthonys Select
SS Smoked Salmon Dip
SS Shrimp Cocktail
SS NW Duet
Sunset Roasted Garlic Prawns
Butterflied, roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata.
Sunset Fresh Manila Clam Dinner
Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.
Sunset Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters
Fresh yearling oysters pan fried until golden brown.
Sunset Northwest London Broil
Chipotle spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with cranberry lime jalapeno relish.