Anthony's HomePort 03 - Kirkland

135 Lake Street South

Kirkland, WA 98033

Dinner

Appetizers

Baked Oyster Appetizer

$16.00

Crab Cake Appetizer

$24.00

Crab Cocktail

$35.00

Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli

$19.00

Crispy Tonkatsu Oyster Appetizer

$15.00

Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$21.00

Served with sourdough bread.

Fresh Puget Sound Mussels

$17.00

With shallots, herbs and white wine.

Hawaiian Ahi Nachos

$18.00

Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.

Northwest Manila Clams

$19.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Panfried Oyster Appetizer

$16.00

Prawns Tempura

$14.00

Vegetable Tempura

$12.00

Wild Seared Salmon Poke

$16.00

Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.

Black Tie "1"

$4.00

Anthony's Select $3.75 ea

$3.75

Barron Point $3.75 ea

$3.75

Baywater $4.25 ea

$4.25

Kumamoto $4.5 ea

$4.50Out of stock

Olympia $4.75 ea

$4.75

Pickering Pearl $3.50 ea

$3.50

Virginica $5.25 ea

$5.25

Oyster Sampler

$28.00

Black Tie "3" & CMS

$19.73

Soups and Salads

Cup of Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$14.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp

$11.00

Northwest Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Anthony's Cobb Salad

$26.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Dinner Entrees

Alaska Weathervane Scallops

$42.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin

$36.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Chargrilled Cheeseburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$26.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$29.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Oregon Coast Shrimp Fettucine

$25.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters

$29.00

Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Prawns Tempura

$29.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet

$49.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Wild Alaska Halibut 'n Chips

$36.00

Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.

Fresh Sheet

Cioppino

$29.00

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$46.00

All Dungeness crab! Served with ginger plum sauce, beurre blanc, almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Fresh Alaska Chargrilled Halibut

$46.00

Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Fresh Big Eye Ahi

$47.00

Sashimi grade ahi marinated in ginger-tamari sauce, charbroiled with wasabi-ginger butter and homemade pineapple chutney. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Mahi Macadamia

$34.00

Planked Silver Salmon with Red Pepper Beurre Blanc

$31.00

Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.

Steelhead Chargrilled

$32.00

Wild Alaska Black Cod

$34.00

Longline-caught wild black cod ginger-miso glazed and cashew crusted over crispy slaw. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetable.

Wild Alaska King Salmon

$48.00

Premium frozen king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Fresh Wild Alaska King Salmon

$48.00

Premium frozen king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Sunset

SS Cup of Chowder

SS Caesar Salad

SS Oyster Barron Point

SS Oyster Anthonys Select

SS Smoked Salmon Dip

SS Shrimp Cocktail

SS NW Duet

$30.00

Sunset Roasted Garlic Prawns

$30.00

Butterflied, roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata.

Sunset Fresh Manila Clam Dinner

$30.00

Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.

Sunset Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters

$30.00

Fresh yearling oysters pan fried until golden brown.

Sunset Northwest London Broil

$30.00

Chipotle spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with cranberry lime jalapeno relish.

SS Burnt Cream

SS Mousse

SS 4 Course Upgrade

$5.00

Sides

Side 1/4 Avocado

$2.50

Side Crab