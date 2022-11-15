Italian
Seafood
American
Anthony's on the BLVD
458 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Now offering Take out! Serving up American favorites, Italian classics and popular Seafood dishes, Anthony's on the BLVD is ready to please your palette. Offering daily lunch and dinner menus, we serve a great food at an exceptional value to our customers. Fun is always had here with daily happy hour 11am to 7pm and live entertainment nightly. Our award winning breakfast buffet is every Sunday 8am to 1pm with made to order omelet station and FREE coffee. Don't miss what is happening on the BLVD!
1303 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral Centr, FL 33990
