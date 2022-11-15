Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
American

Anthony's on the BLVD

458 Reviews

$$

1303 Del Prado Blvd S

Cape Coral Centr, FL 33990

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 hand cut, lightly breaded, deep fried, served with honey mustard dressing

Mozzarella Moons

$6.00

3 breaded and fried, cheese filled 1/2 moons, served with homemade marinara

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

large mushrooms stuffed with crab meat filling, topped with a lobster cream sauce

Meatball Trio

$10.00

3 meatballs topped with our own marinara sauce and parmigiana cheese with garlic toast.

Fried Calamari

$10.00

8oz lightly breaded, deep fried, served with our homemade marinara

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

5 large cooked and seasoned shrimp served with our own cocktail sauce and lemon

Salads

BLVD Salad

$12.00

fried pecan crusted chicken breast, diced tomatoes, red onion, strawberries, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges and bleu cheese crumbles served over mixed greens.

Cobb Salad

$11.00

grilled chicken, diced bacon, egg, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar cheese

Entrees

3 homemade, filled with all-lump crab meat pan-fried, served lemon basil aioli

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Basa, a mild white fish, dipped in egg, breaded, fried, served with French fries & coleslaw

Smothered Chicken

$14.00

grilled breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, hickory smoked bacon. mozzarella and cheddar cheese served with honey Dijon mustard.

House Fish

$12.00

Basa a mild white fish, your choice: blackened, broiled, fried or crunchy

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$18.00

5 crab stuffed shrimp topped with lobster cream sauce

Crab Cakes

$17.00

3 homemade, filled with all-lump crab meat pan-fried, served lemon basil aioli

Liver & Onions

$14.00

grilled and served with caramelized onions, bacon, and gravy

Meatloaf

$12.00

our own special seasoned ground beef topped with brown gravy served with choice of potato and

NY Strip Steak

$20.00

10oz premium Iowa beef, seasoned and grilled to your liking

Pasta Entrees

Spaghetti & 2 Meatballs

$12.00

cooked al dente, 3 homemade meatballs, covered in our own marinara

Lasagna

$16.00

noodles layered with ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan cheese and sauce

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.00

garlic sautéed broccoli florets in our homemade Alfredo sauce served with fettuccini noodles topped with grilled chicken

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over spaghetti

Sandwiches

Anthony's Blvd Burger

$12.00

Grilled burger, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and choice of American, Swiss, cheddar or provolone cheese served with French Fries.

Philly Melt

$12.00

with sautéed bell peppers, onions and provolone cheese on toasted hoagie roll served with French Fries.

Side Orders

Baked potato

$2.50

Coleslaw

$1.00

French fries

$3.00

Loaded baked potato

$4.00

Mashed potato

$2.00

Meatball

$3.25

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet potato fries

$4.00

Vegetable of the day

$2.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now offering Take out! Serving up American favorites, Italian classics and popular Seafood dishes, Anthony's on the BLVD is ready to please your palette. Offering daily lunch and dinner menus, we serve a great food at an exceptional value to our customers. Fun is always had here with daily happy hour 11am to 7pm and live entertainment nightly. Our award winning breakfast buffet is every Sunday 8am to 1pm with made to order omelet station and FREE coffee. Don't miss what is happening on the BLVD!

Website

Location

1303 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral Centr, FL 33990

Directions

