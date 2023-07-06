Anthony's Pier 66 & Bell Street Diner Anthony's Pier 66 & Bell Street Diner

  • Home
Anthony's Pier 66 & Bell Street Diner

No reviews yet

2201 Alaskan Way

Seattle, WA 98121

Diner Wine

Diner Gl Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass

$9.50

Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass

$10.00

Merlot Red Diamond Glass

$9.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire Glass

$12.50

Riesling Cold Creek CSM Glass

$9.50

Rose L'Ecole Grenache Glass

$13.50

Sauvignon Blanc Hedges "CMS"

$10.50

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass

$9.00

White Blend "PGV" Thurston Wolfe

$11.50

Sauvignon Blanc Ste Michelle Glass

$9.00

Diner Btl Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane

$38.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane

$36.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates

$40.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut

$40.00

Merlot Red Diamond

$36.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart

$50.00

Riesling Cold Creek Chateau Ste. Michelle

$38.00

Rose L'Ecole 41 Grenache Rose Alder Ridge Vineyard

$54.00

Sauvignon Blanc CMS Hedges Family Estate

$42.00

White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"

$46.00

Fish Bar Pier 66

FB Soup/Salad/Dessert

FB Cup Chowder

$8.00

FB Bowl Chowder

$12.00

FB Bakers Bowl

$21.00

FB Caesar Salad

$9.00

FB Shrimp Caesar

$16.00

FB Chicken Caesar

$18.00

FB Salmon Caesar

$23.00

FB Bread Bowl Only

$13.00

FB Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

FB Meals

FB Seared Ling Cod

$21.50

FB Chargrilled Salmon

$23.50

FB Halibut Chargrilled

$34.00

FB Crispy Oysters

$19.00

FB Mahi Tacos

$18.50

FB Salmon Tacos

$23.50

FB Oyster Tacos

$16.00

FB 3pc True Cod & Chips

$17.50

FB Tempura Prawns

$18.00

FB 3pc Halibut Tempura

$29.00

FB 3pc Ling Cod Tempura

$21.50

FB Burger

$16.00

FB Cheeseburger

$17.00

FB Cod Burger

$16.00

FB Oyster Burger

$16.00

FB Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00

FB Kids Chicken & Chips

$12.00

FB Halibut Tempura Tacos

$26.00

FB Beverages

FB Soda

$3.25

FB Iced Tea

$3.25

FB Bottle Water

$2.00

FB Sparkling Water

$5.50

FB Lemonade

$5.50

FB Best of Season Lemonade

$5.50

FB Espresso

FB Sides

Side Small Fries

$4.50

Side Slaw

$3.50

Side Tempura Prawn

$3.50

Side Panko Cod 1 pc

$6.00

Side Tempura Lingcod 1 pc

$7.00

Side Tempura Halibut 1 pc

$10.00

Side Tempura Salmon 1pc

$6.00

Side Oyster Hot 1ea

$2.25

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Chips/Salsa

$4.00

Bag of Ice ToGo

$4.00

FB Bar

Bud Light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Heineken Zero (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.00

Tieton Cider Works Apple Cider

$8.00

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$7.50

FB Maritime Lager Draft

$6.50

FB Scuttlebutt Pale Ale Draft

$6.50

FB Fremont Interurban Draft

$6.50

FB Glass Chardonnay Buried Cane

$6.50

FB Glass Sauv Blanc Hedges CMS

$7.00

FB Glass Cab Sauv Buried Cane

$6.50

FB Glass Merlot Red Diamond

$6.50

FB Glass Rose Sparkman Cellars

$7.00

FB Glass Pinot Gris Viognier Thurston Wolfe

$7.00

FB Btl Chardonnay Buried Cane

$23.00

FB Btl Sauv Blanc Hedges CMS

$25.00

FB Btl Cab Sauv Buried Cane

$23.00

FB Btl Merlot Red Diamond

$23.00

FB Btl Rose Sparkman

$25.00

FB Btl Pinot Gris Viognier Thurston Wolfe

$25.00

Pier 66 Wine

P66 Glass Wine

Albarino by Barnard Griffin

$13.50

Cabernet Sauvignon Secret Squirrel Glass

$14.50

Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass

$10.00

Merlot Luke Glass

$12.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire Glass

$12.50

Red Blend Sparkman Wilderness Glass

$13.50

Riesling Cold Creek CSM Glass

$9.50

Rose L'Ecole Grenache Glass

$13.50

Sauvignon Blanc Avennia

$14.50

Sauvignon Blanc Sparkman Pearl Glass

$12.50Out of stock

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass

$9.00

Syrah Pundit Glass

$13.00

White Blend "PGV" Thurston Wolfe

$11.50

Port Dow's Quinto do Bomfim 2006

$13.00

Port Dow's Vintage Port 2003

$22.00

Port Smith Woodhouse

$11.00

Port Sparkman "Hallelujah"

$14.00
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Anthony’s Pier 66 is a premier Northwest seafood restaurant with panoramic views of the downtown Seattle skyline, Mt. Rainier, and Elliott Bay’s boating activity. Anthony’s Pier 66 is located on the downtown Seattle waterfront in the same building as Anthony’s Bell Street Diner and Anthony’s Fish Bar and features fresh Northwest seafood simply prepared, in a sophisticated waterfront setting.

2201 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121

