Pizza
Anthony's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
409 W. Front Street, #240, Hutto, TX 78634
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 805-TC Round Rock
No Reviews
3800 East Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurant