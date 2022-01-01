Anthony's Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pies

Cheese Pie

$20.00

Pepperoni Pie

$24.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$26.00

Veggie Pie

$26.00

Hawaiian Pie

$26.00

Texan Pie

$26.00

Daily Pie. (Up To 3 Toppings)

$28.00

Grandma Pie (Call For Availability)

$26.00

Sicilian Pie (Call For Availability)

$24.00

Supreme Pie

$27.00

Buffalo Pie

$24.00

House Pie

$29.00

Margherita

$26.00

White Pie

$26.00

Slices

1 Daily Slice

$5.50

Cheese

$4.50

Pepperoni

$5.00

House Slice

$6.25

Drinks

Soda Can

$1.75

Glass Bottle

$2.75

Monster

$3.00

Capri Sun

$1.25

Ozarka Water

$1.25

Topo Cico

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50

Coke 16oz

$2.00

Coke16oz

$2.00

Beef Patties

Jamaican Beef Patties

$4.50

Garlic Knots 3 For $4

$4.00

1 Garlic Knot $1.75

$1.75

Calzone

$8.50

Pepperoni Pinwheel (Call For Availability)

$4.75

Spinach Pinwheel (Call For Availabiliy)

$4.75

Garlic Knot 6 For $6

$6.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Dough

$8.00

Spinach Roll

$9.00

Cheese Roll

$5.00

Pepperoni Roll

$8.50

Stromboli

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

409 W. Front Street, #240, Hutto, TX 78634

Directions

Anthony's Pizzeria image

