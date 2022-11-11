ANTHONYS PIZZERIA imageView gallery

ANTHONYS PIZZERIA 655 FAIRVIEW RD

review star

No reviews yet

655 FAIRVIEW RD

Simpsonville, SC 29680

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

MEDIUM CHEESE

$15.99

LARGE CHEESE

$16.99

XL CHEESE

$18.99

Specialty Pizzas

SUPREME

MEAT EXTRAVAGANZA

WHITE PIE

HAWAIIAN SURPRISE

MARGHERITA

PEPPERONI EXTREME

MEDITERRANEAN

VEGETARIAN DELIGHT

TRE COLORI

BUFFALO CHICKEN -RANCH

BUFFALO CHICKEN -BLUECHZ

CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

SPICY CHICKEN

CHICKEN BACON -RANCH

STEAK & CHEESE -ONLY

STEAK & CHEESE +VEGG

BASIL PESTO PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

Dough

$8.99+

Single Slice

NY Cheese

$3.25

NY Supreme

$5.35

Sicilian Cheese Slice

$3.45

Sicilian Supreme Slice

$5.55

SPECIALS

TWO NY CHEESE

$6.25

TWO NY PEPPERONI

$7.64

TWO NY SLICES

$6.14

TWO SICILIAN SLICES

$6.60

NY + SICILIAN

$6.60

NY SLICE + SM SALAD

$6.94

NY SLICE + BOWL SOUP

$6.94

BOWL SOUP +SM SALAD

$6.94

Pastas

Spaghetti

$9.95+

Baked Spaghetti

$10.95+

Chicken Parm Pasta

$10.75+

Eggplant Parm Pasta

$11.75

Stuffed Shells

$9.95

Baked Ziti Large

$10.95

Baked Ziti Small

$5.95

Ziti

$9.95+

Tortellini

$5.95+

Manicotti

$9.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.70+

Lasagna

$12.50

Shrimp Scampi

$11.95

Baked Ravioli

$10.95

Ravioli

$9.95

Heros

Meatball Hero

$8.93

Italian Hero

$8.93

Pepperoni Hero

$8.85

Sausa/Pepp/Onions Hero

$8.95

Hero Build Yr Own

$6.25

Steak & Cheese Hero

$9.26

Steak & Cheese Combo

$9.26

Chicken Parm Hero

$8.95

Eggplant Parm Hero

$8.95

Chicken & Cheese Hero

$9.26

Chicken & Cheese Combo

$9.26

Turkey & Cheese

$8.85

Ham & Cheese

$8.85

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.95

Meat Calzone

$8.95

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.95

Spinach Calzone

$8.95

Sicilian + Stromboli

SICILIAN CHEESE PIE

$19.95

SICILIAN SPECIALTY PIE

$24.95

STROMBOLI CHEESE

$19.95

STROMBOLI SPECIALTY

$24.95

Wings

(6) Wings

$7.25

(10) Wings

$11.95

Sides

Ranch SIDE 3oz

$0.79

Garlic Butter 3oz

$1.25

Marinara SIDE 3oz

$1.25

Pepperoncini 3oz

$1.25

Sides Add-On

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Basket of Fries

$3.35

Garlic Knots (5)

$5.49

Basket of CHIPS

$1.75

Meat Roll (1)

$1.25

Meatballs (1) - - -NO Sauce

$1.35

Meatballs (1) - - -W/Sauce

$1.95

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.45

Fried Ravioli

$8.95

Pasta E Fagioli

$5.25+

Creamy Basil Tomato

$5.25+

Single Bread (1)

$0.65

Extra Croutons

$0.55

Salads

Garden

Caesar

Antipasto

Greek

Low-Carb

GF Pizza 10"

$9.95

Baked Casserole

$9.95

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$11.25

Gluten Free BAKED Spaghetti

$11.95

Gluten Free Ziti

$11.25

Gluten Free BAKED Ziti

$11.95

Desserts

Junior's 8oz Plain

$6.95

Junior's 12oz Plain

$8.95

Junior's 8oz Strawb

$7.25

Junior's 12oz Strawb

$9.45

Junior's Whole Strawb

$80.00
Carlo's B&W Fudge Slice **

Carlo's B&W Fudge Slice **

$5.99Out of stock

Carlo's Chocolate Fudge Slice

$6.45

Carlo's Red Velvet Slice

$6.45

Regular Chocolate Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Junior's Whole Plain

$70.00

Cannoli Regular

$2.75

Cannoli Chocolate Covered

$2.95
Chocolate Chunk Cookie 3oz

Chocolate Chunk Cookie 3oz

$1.62
Chocolate Coffee Cake 3.5oz

Chocolate Coffee Cake 3.5oz

$2.08

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips (3) W/Fries

$5.85

With dipping sauce.

Ham & Cheese

$4.95

Served with chips.

Turkey & Cheese

$4.95

Served with chips.

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.49

Water Cup

$0.19

Bottle Water 16 Oz

$1.99

2L -Pepsi

$2.99

2L -Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi 16 oz

$2.49

Diet Pepsi 16 oz

$2.49

Sierra Mist 16 oz

$2.49

2L -Sierra Mist

$2.99Out of stock

2L -Mtn Dew

$2.99

Sunkist 16 oz

$2.49

MtnDew 16 oz

$2.49

Dr Pepper 16 oz

$2.49

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.75

Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

$4.75

Mello Yello 16 oz

$2.49

Gallon Pink Lemonade

$4.75

2L -Ginger Ale

$2.99

Pasta

Lasagna (Cater)

Spaghetti (Cater)

Baked Spaghetti (Cater)

Ziti (Cater)

Baked Ziti (Cater)

Chicken Alfredo (Cater)

Chicken Parmigiana (Cater)

Eggplant Parmigiana (Cater)

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

Salads

Garden (CATER)

Caesar (CATER)

Antipasta (CATER)

Greek (CATER)

Extras

Rack + Burner Set

Plates + Utensils (PP)

$0.20

Bag Ice

$3.99

DOZEN Bread (12)

$5.99

Delivery Fee

PIZZA Build Your Own

LARGE CHEESE 16"

$17.99

16" Pie cut into 8 slices.

XLARGE CHEESE 18"

$19.99

Our Biggest Pie (18") cut into 8 slices.

PIZZA SPECIALTIES

Supreme 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella.

Supreme 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella.

Supreme 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella. Hot Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella. Hot Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella. Hot Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella. Hot Sauce.

Chicken Alfredo 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Alfredo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.

Chicken Alfredo 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Alfredo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.

Chicken Alfredo 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Alfredo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.

Mediterranean 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Banana Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

Mediterranean 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Banana Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

Mediterranean 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Banana Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.

Steak, Cheese & VEGGIE 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Pizza Sauce, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.

Steak, Cheese & VEGGIE 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Pizza Sauce, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.

Steak, Cheese & VEGGIE 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Pizza Sauce, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.

Steak & Cheese 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Pizza Sauce, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.

Steak & Cheese 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Pizza Sauce, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.

Steak & Cheese 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Pizza Sauce, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.

Meat Extravaganza 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella.

Meat Extravaganza 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella.

Meat Extravaganza 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella.

Pepperoni Extreme 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Pizza Sauce Base, Double Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Pepperoni Extreme 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Pizza Sauce Base, Double Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Pepperoni Extreme 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Pizza Sauce Base, Double Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Hawaiian Surprise 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Pizza Sauce Base, Diced Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella

Hawaiian Surprise 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Pizza Sauce Base, Diced Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella

Hawaiian Surprise 18" -XL-

$24.25

Pizza Sauce Base, Diced Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella

Margherita 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella.

Margherita 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella.

Margherita 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella.

Tre Colori 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella.

Tre Colori 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella.

Tre Colori 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella.

Vegetarian Delight 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Pizza Sauce Base, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

Vegetarian Delight 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Pizza Sauce Base, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

Vegetarian Delight 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Pizza Sauce Base, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella.

White Pie 14" -MEDIUM-

$21.25

Garlic Butter Sauce Base, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella.

White Pie 16" -LARGE-

$22.25

Garlic Butter Sauce Base, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella.

White Pie 18" -XLARGE-

$24.25

Garlic Butter Sauce Base, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella.

PIZZA BY SLICE

ONE NY Cheese

$3.25

Slice Cheese from a 20" Pie. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.

ONE NY Specialty

$4.50

Slice Specialty from a 20" Pie. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.

TWO NY Cheese

$6.25

Two Slices Cheese from a 20" Pie. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.

TWO NY Specialty

$8.75

Two Slices Specialty from a 20" Pie. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.

ONE SICILIAN Slice Cheese

$3.45

Square 5" x 5" x 1" Thick Slice Cheese. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.

ONE SICILIAN Slice Specialty

$4.65

Square 5" x 5" x 1" Thick Slice Specialty. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.

TWO SICILIAN Slice Cheese

$6.55

TWO Square 5" x 5" x 1" Thick Slice Cheese. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.

TWO SICILIAN Slice Specialty

$9.00

TWO Square 5" x 5" x 1" Thick Slice Specialty. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.

PASTAS

Fettuccini Alfredo (Large)

$11.95

House-made Alfredo Sauce. Add Grilled Chicken or Broccoli. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included

Fettuccini Alfredo (Small)

$9.25

House-made Alfredo Sauce. Add Grilled Chicken or Broccoli. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included

Spaghetti (Large)

$11.25

House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included

Spaghetti (Small)

$9.25

House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included

Baked Spaghetti (Large)

$11.75

House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included

Baked Spaghetti (Small)

$9.75

House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included

Chicken Parmigiana (Large)

$13.95

House-made Marinara Sauce with Chicken Cutlets. Served over Spaghetti and Baked with Mozzarella Cheese. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included

Chicken Parmigiana (Small)

$9.95

House-made Marinara Sauce with Chicken Cutlets. Served over Spaghetti and Baked with Mozzarella Cheese. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included

Eggplant Parmigiana (Large)

$13.95

House-made Marinara Sauce with Eggplant Cutlets. Served over Spaghetti and Baked with Mozzarella Cheese. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included

House Lasagna

$14.95

House-made Marinara Sauce, Ricotta Cheese and Topped with Mozzarella. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included

Ziti (Large)

$11.25

House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included

Ziti (Small)

$9.25

House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included

Baked Ziti (Large)

$11.75

House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included

Baked Ziti (Small)

$9.75

House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included

Cheese Ravioli

$11.25

House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included

Cheese Tortellini

$11.25

House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included

Baked Cheese Manicotti

$11.95

House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included

Baked Cheese Stuffed Shells

$11.95

House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included

LOW CARB

Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10"- Regular

$14.00

10" Cauliflower Crust with Cheese and Five Free Regular Toppings. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10"- Specialty

$10.25

10" Cauliflower Crust. Pick One Specialty Pizzas. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.

Baked KETO Casserole -Regular

$12.95

Choose Five Free Regular Toppings. With Marinara Sauce and Topped with Mozzarella, then Baked. Additional Toppings Available.

Baked KETO Casserole -Specialty

$10.25

Choose One of our Specialty pies (NO Bread). With Marinara Sauce and Topped with Mozzarella, then Baked. Additional Toppings Available.

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$11.50

House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. *Required Extra Cooking Time!

Gluten Free Ziti

$11.50

House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. *Required Extra Cooking Time!

Baked Gluten Free Spagheti

$12.95

House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. *Required Extra Cooking Time!

Baked Gluten Free Ziti

$12.95

House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. *Required Extra Cooking Time!

TOASTED HEROS

Our Heroes are 8” Oven Toasted!

Italian Hero

$8.75

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!

Meatballs & Cheese Hero

$8.75

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!

Steak & Cheese Hero

$8.75

Grilled Steak and Provolone Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!

Steak, Cheese & Veggies Hero

$8.95

Grilled Steak and Provolone Cheese with Grilled Onions, Fresh Mushrooms and Green Peppers. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$8.95

Eggplant Cutlets with Marinara Sauce, and Topped with Provolone Cheese. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$8.95

Chicken Cutlets with Marinara Sauce, and Topped with Provolone Cheese. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!

Ham & Cheese Hero

$8.75

Ham and Provolone Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hero

$8.95

Sausage, Grilled Peppers and Onions with Marinara Sauce. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!

SALADS

Antipasto -Small

$6.25

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, with Roll of Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese.

Greek -Small

$6.25

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Red Cabbage, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Topped with Feta Cheese.

Caesar -Small

$6.25

Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Dressing and Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and House Croutons, . Add Chicken or Shrimp for additional charge.

Garden -Small

$5.95

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Red Cabbage.

Antipasto -Large

$8.90

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, with Rolls of Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese.

Greek -Large

$8.90

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Red Cabbage, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Topped with Feta Cheese.

Caesar -Large

$8.90

Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Dressing and Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and House Croutons, . Add Chicken or Shrimp for additional charge.

Garden -Large

$6.95

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Red Cabbage.

SOUPS

Creamy Basil Tomato (12oz)

Creamy Basil Tomato (12oz)

Creamy Tomato Soup with Basil Topped with House-made Croutons. Served with Crackers or Toasted Bread.

Pasta E Fagioli (12oz)

Pasta E Fagioli (12oz)

Our House Classic Soup made with Small Pasta Shells, Italian Cannellini Beans, Red Kidney Beans, Dry-cured Prosciutto, Diced Tomatoes and Basil. Served with Crackers or Toasted Bread.

DESSERTS

Homemade Chocolate Chip

$0.99

Home baked Just for You!

Junior's Cheesecake Plain -8oz

$6.99

The World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake. From Brooklyn NY.

Junior's Cheesecake Strawberry Swirl -8oz

$7.25

The World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake. From Brooklyn NY.

Carlo's Bakery Red Velvet Cake -Slice

$6.99

Buddy Valastro, The "Cake Boss" From Hoboken, NJ.

Carlo's Bakery Chocolate Fudge Cake -Slice

$6.99

Buddy Valastro, The "Cake Boss" From Hoboken, NJ.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Longtime mom-&-pop parlor in a shopping center with New York-style pizza & other basic Italian eats

Location

655 FAIRVIEW RD, Simpsonville, SC 29680

Directions

Gallery
ANTHONYS PIZZERIA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cocobowlz - Fairview
orange starNo Reviews
654 Fairview Road Unit C Simpsonville, SC 29680
View restaurantnext
Michael's Bowls and Wraps - 655 Fairview Rd # A
orange starNo Reviews
655 Fairview Rd # A Simpsonville, SC 29680
View restaurantnext
Humble Pie Pizza Co - 109 W. Trade St. Ste C.
orange starNo Reviews
109 W. Trade St. Ste C. Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Yogi's Cups and Cones at Vaughn's
orange starNo Reviews
109 West Trade Street Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers - Simpsonville, SC
orange starNo Reviews
120a South Main Street Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Simpsonville, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,242
301 N MAIN ST SIMPSONVILLE, SC 29681
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Simpsonville

Eggs Up Grill - Simpsonville, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,242
301 N MAIN ST SIMPSONVILLE, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Simpsonville
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston