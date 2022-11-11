- Home
- /
- Simpsonville
- /
- ANTHONYS PIZZERIA - 655 FAIRVIEW RD
ANTHONYS PIZZERIA 655 FAIRVIEW RD
No reviews yet
655 FAIRVIEW RD
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specialty Pizzas
SUPREME
MEAT EXTRAVAGANZA
WHITE PIE
HAWAIIAN SURPRISE
MARGHERITA
PEPPERONI EXTREME
MEDITERRANEAN
VEGETARIAN DELIGHT
TRE COLORI
BUFFALO CHICKEN -RANCH
BUFFALO CHICKEN -BLUECHZ
CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA
SPICY CHICKEN
CHICKEN BACON -RANCH
STEAK & CHEESE -ONLY
STEAK & CHEESE +VEGG
BASIL PESTO PIZZA
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Dough
SPECIALS
Pastas
Heros
Sicilian + Stromboli
Sides
Ranch SIDE 3oz
Garlic Butter 3oz
Marinara SIDE 3oz
Pepperoncini 3oz
Sides Add-On
Mozzarella Sticks
Basket of Fries
Garlic Knots (5)
Basket of CHIPS
Meat Roll (1)
Meatballs (1) - - -NO Sauce
Meatballs (1) - - -W/Sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Fried Ravioli
Pasta E Fagioli
Creamy Basil Tomato
Single Bread (1)
Extra Croutons
Low-Carb
Desserts
Junior's 8oz Plain
Junior's 12oz Plain
Junior's 8oz Strawb
Junior's 12oz Strawb
Junior's Whole Strawb
Carlo's B&W Fudge Slice **
Carlo's Chocolate Fudge Slice
Carlo's Red Velvet Slice
Regular Chocolate Cake
Junior's Whole Plain
Cannoli Regular
Cannoli Chocolate Covered
Chocolate Chunk Cookie 3oz
Chocolate Coffee Cake 3.5oz
Kids Menu
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Water Cup
Bottle Water 16 Oz
2L -Pepsi
2L -Diet Pepsi
Pepsi 16 oz
Diet Pepsi 16 oz
Sierra Mist 16 oz
2L -Sierra Mist
2L -Mtn Dew
Sunkist 16 oz
MtnDew 16 oz
Dr Pepper 16 oz
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Un-Sweet Tea
Mello Yello 16 oz
Gallon Pink Lemonade
2L -Ginger Ale
Pasta
PIZZA Build Your Own
PIZZA SPECIALTIES
Supreme 14" -MEDIUM-
Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella.
Supreme 16" -LARGE-
Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella.
Supreme 18" -XLARGE-
Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch 14" -MEDIUM-
Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch 16" -LARGE-
Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella. Hot Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch 18" -XLARGE-
Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella. Hot Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese 14" -MEDIUM-
Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese 16" -LARGE-
Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella. Hot Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese 18" -XLARGE-
Ranch Or Blue Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella. Hot Sauce.
Chicken Alfredo 14" -MEDIUM-
Alfredo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.
Chicken Alfredo 16" -LARGE-
Alfredo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.
Chicken Alfredo 18" -XLARGE-
Alfredo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.
Mediterranean 14" -MEDIUM-
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Banana Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
Mediterranean 16" -LARGE-
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Banana Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
Mediterranean 18" -XLARGE-
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Banana Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella.
BBQ Chicken 14" -MEDIUM-
BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.
BBQ Chicken 16" -LARGE-
BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.
BBQ Chicken 18" -XLARGE-
BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella.
Steak, Cheese & VEGGIE 14" -MEDIUM-
Pizza Sauce, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.
Steak, Cheese & VEGGIE 16" -LARGE-
Pizza Sauce, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.
Steak, Cheese & VEGGIE 18" -XLARGE-
Pizza Sauce, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.
Steak & Cheese 14" -MEDIUM-
Pizza Sauce, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.
Steak & Cheese 16" -LARGE-
Pizza Sauce, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.
Steak & Cheese 18" -XLARGE-
Pizza Sauce, Grilled Steak, and Mozzarella.
Meat Extravaganza 14" -MEDIUM-
Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella.
Meat Extravaganza 16" -LARGE-
Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella.
Meat Extravaganza 18" -XLARGE-
Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella.
Pepperoni Extreme 14" -MEDIUM-
Pizza Sauce Base, Double Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Pepperoni Extreme 16" -LARGE-
Pizza Sauce Base, Double Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Pepperoni Extreme 18" -XLARGE-
Pizza Sauce Base, Double Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Hawaiian Surprise 14" -MEDIUM-
Pizza Sauce Base, Diced Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella
Hawaiian Surprise 16" -LARGE-
Pizza Sauce Base, Diced Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella
Hawaiian Surprise 18" -XL-
Pizza Sauce Base, Diced Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella
Margherita 14" -MEDIUM-
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella.
Margherita 16" -LARGE-
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella.
Margherita 18" -XLARGE-
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella.
Tre Colori 14" -MEDIUM-
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella.
Tre Colori 16" -LARGE-
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella.
Tre Colori 18" -XLARGE-
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella.
Vegetarian Delight 14" -MEDIUM-
Pizza Sauce Base, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
Vegetarian Delight 16" -LARGE-
Pizza Sauce Base, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
Vegetarian Delight 18" -XLARGE-
Pizza Sauce Base, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella.
White Pie 14" -MEDIUM-
Garlic Butter Sauce Base, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella.
White Pie 16" -LARGE-
Garlic Butter Sauce Base, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella.
White Pie 18" -XLARGE-
Garlic Butter Sauce Base, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella.
PIZZA BY SLICE
ONE NY Cheese
Slice Cheese from a 20" Pie. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.
ONE NY Specialty
Slice Specialty from a 20" Pie. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.
TWO NY Cheese
Two Slices Cheese from a 20" Pie. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.
TWO NY Specialty
Two Slices Specialty from a 20" Pie. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.
ONE SICILIAN Slice Cheese
Square 5" x 5" x 1" Thick Slice Cheese. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.
ONE SICILIAN Slice Specialty
Square 5" x 5" x 1" Thick Slice Specialty. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.
TWO SICILIAN Slice Cheese
TWO Square 5" x 5" x 1" Thick Slice Cheese. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.
TWO SICILIAN Slice Specialty
TWO Square 5" x 5" x 1" Thick Slice Specialty. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.
PASTAS
Fettuccini Alfredo (Large)
House-made Alfredo Sauce. Add Grilled Chicken or Broccoli. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included
Fettuccini Alfredo (Small)
House-made Alfredo Sauce. Add Grilled Chicken or Broccoli. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included
Spaghetti (Large)
House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included
Spaghetti (Small)
House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included
Baked Spaghetti (Large)
House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included
Baked Spaghetti (Small)
House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included
Chicken Parmigiana (Large)
House-made Marinara Sauce with Chicken Cutlets. Served over Spaghetti and Baked with Mozzarella Cheese. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included
Chicken Parmigiana (Small)
House-made Marinara Sauce with Chicken Cutlets. Served over Spaghetti and Baked with Mozzarella Cheese. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included
Eggplant Parmigiana (Large)
House-made Marinara Sauce with Eggplant Cutlets. Served over Spaghetti and Baked with Mozzarella Cheese. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included
House Lasagna
House-made Marinara Sauce, Ricotta Cheese and Topped with Mozzarella. More Toppings available. Toasted Bread included
Ziti (Large)
House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included
Ziti (Small)
House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included
Baked Ziti (Large)
House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included
Baked Ziti (Small)
House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included
Cheese Ravioli
House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included
Baked Cheese Ravioli
House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included
Cheese Tortellini
House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included
Baked Cheese Manicotti
House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included
Baked Cheese Stuffed Shells
House-made Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, them Baked. Add Meatballs or Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available, Toasted Bread included
LOW CARB
Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10"- Regular
10" Cauliflower Crust with Cheese and Five Free Regular Toppings. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.
Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10"- Specialty
10" Cauliflower Crust. Pick One Specialty Pizzas. Additional Toppings Available for Extra Cost.
Baked KETO Casserole -Regular
Choose Five Free Regular Toppings. With Marinara Sauce and Topped with Mozzarella, then Baked. Additional Toppings Available.
Baked KETO Casserole -Specialty
Choose One of our Specialty pies (NO Bread). With Marinara Sauce and Topped with Mozzarella, then Baked. Additional Toppings Available.
Gluten Free Spaghetti
House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. *Required Extra Cooking Time!
Gluten Free Ziti
House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. *Required Extra Cooking Time!
Baked Gluten Free Spagheti
House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. *Required Extra Cooking Time!
Baked Gluten Free Ziti
House-made Marinara Sauce. Add Fresh Mushrooms. More Toppings available. *Required Extra Cooking Time!
TOASTED HEROS
Italian Hero
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!
Meatballs & Cheese Hero
Meatballs, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!
Steak & Cheese Hero
Grilled Steak and Provolone Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!
Steak, Cheese & Veggies Hero
Grilled Steak and Provolone Cheese with Grilled Onions, Fresh Mushrooms and Green Peppers. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Eggplant Cutlets with Marinara Sauce, and Topped with Provolone Cheese. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
Chicken Cutlets with Marinara Sauce, and Topped with Provolone Cheese. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!
Ham & Cheese Hero
Ham and Provolone Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hero
Sausage, Grilled Peppers and Onions with Marinara Sauce. 8" Oven Toasted Bread!
SALADS
Antipasto -Small
Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, with Roll of Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese.
Greek -Small
Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Red Cabbage, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Topped with Feta Cheese.
Caesar -Small
Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Dressing and Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and House Croutons, . Add Chicken or Shrimp for additional charge.
Garden -Small
Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Red Cabbage.
Antipasto -Large
Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, with Rolls of Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese.
Greek -Large
Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Red Cabbage, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Topped with Feta Cheese.
Caesar -Large
Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Dressing and Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and House Croutons, . Add Chicken or Shrimp for additional charge.
Garden -Large
Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Red Cabbage.
SOUPS
Creamy Basil Tomato (12oz)
Creamy Tomato Soup with Basil Topped with House-made Croutons. Served with Crackers or Toasted Bread.
Pasta E Fagioli (12oz)
Our House Classic Soup made with Small Pasta Shells, Italian Cannellini Beans, Red Kidney Beans, Dry-cured Prosciutto, Diced Tomatoes and Basil. Served with Crackers or Toasted Bread.
DESSERTS
Homemade Chocolate Chip
Home baked Just for You!
Junior's Cheesecake Plain -8oz
The World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake. From Brooklyn NY.
Junior's Cheesecake Strawberry Swirl -8oz
The World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake. From Brooklyn NY.
Carlo's Bakery Red Velvet Cake -Slice
Buddy Valastro, The "Cake Boss" From Hoboken, NJ.
Carlo's Bakery Chocolate Fudge Cake -Slice
Buddy Valastro, The "Cake Boss" From Hoboken, NJ.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Longtime mom-&-pop parlor in a shopping center with New York-style pizza & other basic Italian eats
655 FAIRVIEW RD, Simpsonville, SC 29680