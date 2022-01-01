A map showing the location of Anthony's Restaurant JohnstownView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Anthony's Restaurant Johnstown

46 Reviews

$$

725 Scalp Ave

Johnstown, PA 15904

Salads and Starters

Fried Cheese

$7.00

Meatball Parmigiana App

$6.00

Pierogies

$6.00

(3) Sautéed with butter and onions

Wood Fired Peel & Eat Shrimp (12)

$12.00

One Dozen

Wood Fired Veggies

$8.00

Arancini

$7.00

Buffalo Blue Cheese Balls

$6.00

Seafood

Blackened Haddock

$17.00

Served with vegetables and rice

Blackened Salmon

$19.00

Served with vegetables and rice

Broiled Haddock

$16.00

Served with coleslaw and your choice of haluski with bacon or macaroni & cheese

Crusted Salmon

$19.00

Served with vegetables and rice

Fried Haddock

$16.00

Served with coleslaw and your choice of haluski with bacon or macaroni & cheese

Pan-Seared Shrimp and Scallops

$21.00

Served with vegetables and rice

Haddock Olympia

$17.00

Broiled and topped with a light mayo based sauce, onions, garlic, seasoned breadcrumbs, and baked. Served with your choice of haluski with bacon or macaroni and cheese

Shrimp Scampi (Mediterranean Style)

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed spinach, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Romano cheese, and olive oil, served over Linguini

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Tossed with linguini

Beef & Pork

Marinated Steak Tips

$29.00

A Rizzo family original! 8oz. filet tips pan-seared in our house made marinade, served with parsley potatoes

Marinated Pork Tips

$16.00

8oz. Pork tips pan-seared in our house made marinade, served with parsley potatoes

Pork Cutlet

$16.00

Two pork cutlets breaded in our special seasoning mix then fried to perfection, served with parsley potatoes

Prime Black Angus Strip Steak

$30.00

10 oz. house cut strip steak, served with parsley potatoes

Queen Filet Mignon

$32.00Out of stock

8 oz. house cut filet, served with parsley potatoes

Chicken

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Tossed with Linguini

Chicken Cutlet

$17.00

Two chicken cutlets breaded in our special seasoning mix then fried to perfection, served with parsley potatoes

Chicken Fontino

$18.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with a special blend of cheeses and seasonings, served with parsley potatoes

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken sautéed with garlic, butter, mushrooms and Marsala wine, served over rice

Chicken Picatta

$18.00

Lightly floured chicken breasts sautéed with lemon, garlic, butter, white wine and capers, served over linguini

Classics/Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Served with spaghetti and meat sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Served with spaghetti and marinara sauce

Homemade Baked Lasagna

$13.00

Layers of sauce, cheese and homemade noodles, served with two meatballs and marinara sauce

Homemade Fettuccini

$11.00

served with two meatballs and meat sauce

Homemade Five Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Served with two meatballs and marinara sauce

Homemade Gnocchi

$11.00

Served with two meatballs and meat sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

imported spaghetti served with two meatballs and meat sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$19.00

Served with spaghetti and meat sauce

Add-Ons

Cup of Wedding Soup

$3.00

Side Of Gluten Free Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$5.00

Individual Antipasta

$6.00

Quart of Wedding Soup

$6.00

Side of Parsley Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Green Beans

$2.00

Side of Haluski

$3.00

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Meatballs

$2.50

Side of Spaghetti

$3.00

Side of Penne

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Side of Gnocchi

$3.50

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Childrens Menu

Kids Chicken & Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Pizza

Americano

$10.00

Fresh tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella

Diavola

$13.00

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy salami, peppers, crushed pepper, olive oil, basil

Margherita

$12.00

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil

Dessert

Pumpkin Gob Cake

$16.00

Slice Banana Gob Cake

$2.50

Slice Gob Cake

$2.25

Slice PB Gob Cake

$2.50

Brownie And Gelato

$3.00

Brownie

$1.00

Triple Flavor With Original and Peanutbutter Icing

$17.00

Slice Of Banana Special

$1.00

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$7.50

Specials

Antipasta Salad for 2

$10.00

Family Meal Deal

$45.00

10 Chicken Filets, Sweet & Sour Dipping Sauce, Macaroni & Cheese for 6, Tossed Salad w/ Italian Dressing for 6

Cup Wedding Soup

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Roll w/Butter

$0.50

Chicken Parmigiana w/Spaghetti

$8.00

1 piece Chicken Parmigiana with spaghetti

Pigs n Blanket Meal

$10.00

two pigs served with mashed potatoes and green beans

Lasagna w/ 1 mb

$8.00

Meatball Parm Special

$8.00

served over penne

Spaghetti w/ 1 mb

$6.00

Spaghetti for 4 w/4 Meatballs

$18.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$9.00

Spaghetti Wednesday (2 Meatballs, Garlic Toast, Salad)

$9.00

Pasta Combo (2 Ravioli Side Gnocchi & GarlicToast)

$10.00

Meatloaf Mashed Potato And Gravy

$10.00

Spinach Ricotta Gnocchi

$10.00

Homemade Gnocchi

$8.00

Chicken Fries With Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Stuff Chicken Dinner

$10.00

2 Chicken Filets With Mac And Cheeee

$8.00

GLUTEN FREE 2 Pieces Grilled Chicken With Parsley Potatoes

$8.00

$8 Salsburry Steak Mashed Potato And Green Beans

$8.00

Meatball Parm Over Penne

$8.00

Pick Up (Food By The Pan)

Chicken Filets

$16.00+

Pigs In A Blanket

$12.00+

Meatballs

$7.50+

Penne Pasta

$12.00+

Macaroni & Cheese

$18.00+

Parsley Potatoes

$12.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00+

Coleslaw

$12.00+

Tossed Salad

$12.00+

Antipasta Salad

$18.00+

Pasta Salad

$18.00+

Lasagna w/ Marinara

$36.00+

Green Beans

$12.00+

Pierogies (dozen)

$7.00

Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce (Pint)

$5.00

Ranch Dressing/Dipping Sauce (Pint)

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

725 Scalp Ave, Johnstown, PA 15904

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

