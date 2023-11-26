Anthony's Taste of the southwest 1219 US HWY 491
1219 US HWY 491
Gallup, NM 87301
Appetizers
- Cheese Quesadillas$6.99
- Chicken Cheese Quesadillas$9.99
- Shredded Beef Cheese Quesadillas$9.99
- Zucchini$9.99
- Nacho Supreme$8.99
- Onion Rings$9.99
- Hot Wings$9.99
- Hot Wings & Fries$11.99
- Fried Pickles$10.99
- Fried Mushrooms$10.99
- Combo Appetizers$12.99
- Pint of Guac & Chips$14.99
- Pint Guacamole$12.99
- Chip and Salsa$6.29
- Pint of Salsa and Chips$8.29
- Guacamole & Chips$9.99
Side Orders
- Extra Green Chili$1.95
- Extra Red Chili$1.95
- Side of rice$3.95
- Side of beans$3.95
- side of rellenos$4.99
- side of beef Enchilada$3.99
- side of cheese enchiladas$2.99
- side of chicken Enchilada$3.99
- side of taco$2.99
- side of tamale$3.49
- Chile Cheese Fries$7.45
- Chile Cheese Fries w Beef$11.45
- Chile Cheese Fries w Chicken$11.45
- Side of Fries$5.99
- Cheese Fries$5.95
- Wet Fries$6.45
- Side Salad$4.99
- Sub sopa$1.50
- Dinner Roll$0.50
- Tortillas$1.00
- small side of gauc$2.00
Small 2oz
- Side of gravy$1.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Side of Mushrooms$0.75
- Slice of Cheese$0.75
- Chopped Green Chili$1.00
- Side Chopped Jalapenos$0.50
- Side of Pickels$1.00
- Mashed Potatoes w Gravy$3.99
- Side Veggies$3.99
- Extra Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Nacho Cheese$2.95
- Side Garlic Toast$2.00
- Extra Bag Chip and Salsa$1.50
- Side Chips Only$3.99
- Pint of Red chili$6.99
- Pint of Green Chili$6.99
- Half Pint of Green chili$4.99
- Half pint of salsa$4.95
- Pint of salsa$7.95
- Half pint of guac$9.99
- Small black bowl of Ground Beef$3.95
- Half Pint of Red Chili$4.99
- Side of Sliced Avocados$3.25
- side shredded beef taco$2.95
- side sopas$3.45
- side of frybread$3.45
- side of chicken taquitos$2.99
- side of beef taquitos$2.99
- side of spaghetti sauce$2.50
- Pint of Rice$6.95
- Pint of Beans$6.95
- side of tostada$2.99
Hamburgers
- Hamburger$8.99
- Cheese Burger$9.99
Served w/lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & French Fries
- Double Cheese Burger$12.99
Served w/lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & French Fries
- Single Open Face Burger$9.99
Open face w Chile, cheese, lettuce & tomato
- Double Open Face Burger$12.99
Open face w Chile, cheese, lettuce & tomato
- Avocado Cheese Burger$10.99
Served w/lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & French Fries
- Mushroom Burger w/ swiss cheese$10.99
served w/lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & French Fries
- Steak Torta$9.99
w/ French Fries
- Tortilla Burger$10.99
Served w/lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & French Fries
- Southwest Burger 1/2 Pound w Green Chile$10.99
served w/lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & French Fries
- Navajo Burger$10.99
served w/lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & French Fries
- One Pound Navajo Burger$15.99
Served w/lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & French Fries
- Patty Melt$9.99
- Patty Melt w/ Green$10.49
- Patty Melt Only$7.99
Burrito
- Combo Burrito Special$9.99
- Chicken Burrito Special$9.99
- Bean Burrito Special$9.99
- Beef Burrito Special$9.99
- Steak Burrito$10.99
w/ French Fries
- Conquistador$10.99
- Beef Burrito$7.99
- Combo Burrito$7.99
- Bean Burrito$6.99
- Chicken Burrito$7.99
- Steak Burrito only$8.95
- Conquistador only$8.99
- Hand Held Burrito$3.95
- Carne Adovada Only$8.99
Mexican Entrée
- #1 Combination Plate$10.99
Enchilada, Tamale, Taco
- #2 Combination Plate$10.99
Enchilada, Tamale, Tostada
- #3 Combination Plate$11.99
Enchilada, Tamale, Relleno
- Relleno Plate$10.99
- Tamale Plate$10.99
2ea
- Tostada Plate$9.99
3ea
- Guacamole Tostadas$10.99
- Carne Tacos w/ sliced avocado$10.99
w/ Sliced Avocado
- Beef Taco Plate$9.99
3ea
- Chicken Taco Plate$9.99
3ea
- Cheese Enchiladas$9.99
3ea
- Beef Enchiladas$10.45
3ea
- Chicken Enchiladas$10.45
3ea
- 1/2 Order Chicken Enchiladas$9.45
- 1/2 Order Beef Enchiladas$9.45
- 1/2 Order Cheese Enchiladas$9.45
- Chicken Taquitos$10.99
w/ Salsa & Guacamole
- Beef Taquitos$10.99
w/ Salsa & Guacamole
- 1/2 Order Chicken Taquitos$9.25
w/ Salsa & Guacamole
- 1/2 Order Beef Taquitos$9.25
w/ Salsa & Guacamole
- Beef Chimi$10.99
- Chicken Chimi$10.99
- Jimmy's Chimi$10.99
Friday & Saturdays only
- Carne Adovada$10.99
Friday & Saturdays only
- Beef Fajitas$14.99
- Chicken Fajitas$14.99
- Small Menudo$8.99
- Large Menudo$9.99
- Stuffed Sopapilla$11.99
- Mexican Pizza$8.99
- Taco Salad$8.99
- Navajo Taco$9.99
- Bowl of Chili Beans$7.99
- Large Tray Cheese Enchiladas$90.00
- Large Tray Beef Enchiladas$90.00
- Large Tray Chicken Enchiladas$90.00
- Small Tray of Rice$30.00
- Small Tray of Beans$30.00
- Large Tray of Rice$50.00
- Large Tray of Beans$50.00
- Dozen Chicken Enchiladas$24.00
- Dozen Beef Enchiladas$24.00
- Dozen Cheese Enchiladas$24.00
- Shredded Beef Tacos$11.99
- Combo Fajitas(chicken/beef)$21.99
- Veggie Fajiitas$11.99
- Mexican Pizza Only$7.99
Beverages
- Water
- Coke$2.89
- Dr. Pepper$2.89
- Sprite$2.89
- Raspberry Tea$2.69
- Iced Tea$2.69
- Coke Zero$2.89
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.89
- Lemonade$2.89
- Arnold Palmer$2.69
- Root Beer$2.89
- Hot Tea$2.69
- Decaf Coffe$2.69
- Coffee$2.69
- Apple Juice$2.99
No Refills
- Orange Juice$2.99
No Refills
- Milk$2.99
No Refills
- Augas Frescas$2.09
- Bottle Coke$2.29
- Bottle Fanta$2.29
- Bottle Sprite$2.29
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Cup of Ice$0.50
- Hot Water
- Hot Chocolate$2.69
Breakfast
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
- Cheese Enchilada & Eggs$10.99
- Beef Enchilada & Eggs$12.99
- Chicken Enchilada & Eggs$12.99
- Breakfast Burrito Ham$8.99
- Breakfast Burrito Bacon$8.99
- Breakfast Burrito Chorizo$8.99
- Steak & Eggs$14.99
2 Eggs, Hash Browns & Toast
- #1 Eggs & Bacon$10.99
2 Eggs, Hash Browns & Toast
- #2 Eggs & Sausage$10.99
2 Eggs, Hash Browns & Toast
- #3 Eggs & Chorizo$10.99
2 Eggs, Hash Browns & Toast
- Oatmeal$4.99
- Breakfast Burrito Sausage$8.99
- Chili Cheese Hashbrown$7.99
- Side of hashbrowns$4.99
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
