Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Anthony's Food Shop

1,104 Reviews

$

679 U.S. Route 1

York, ME 03909

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your first and last stop in Southern Maine! Award Winning Pizza, Deli, Coffee, and Bakery www.anthonysfoodshop.com

Location

679 U.S. Route 1, York, ME 03909

Directions

Gallery
Anthony's Food Shop image
Anthony's Food Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Works Bakery Cafe (Portsmouth)
orange starNo Reviews
9 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Joe's New York Pizza - Woodbury Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1981 Woodbury Ave Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Luigi's West End Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 263
801 Islington St, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Bubba Frye’s North Berwick - NB
orange starNo Reviews
22 Elm street North Berwick, ME 03906
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Dover)
orange star4.8 • 1,312
8 Pierce Street Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in York

The Central Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.7 • 441
127 Long Sands Road #7 York, ME 03909
View restaurantnext
Inn on the Blues
orange star4.0 • 156
7 Ocean Ave York, ME 03909
View restaurantnext
The Central Bean & Bakery
orange star4.8 • 71
127 Long Sands Road #8 York, ME 03909
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near York
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Wells
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston