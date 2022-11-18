Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anthony's Italian Pizza #2

111 North Washington Highway

Ashland, VA 23005

Group Specials

Two Large Pizzas, 12 Chicken Wings, and 2 Liter Soft Drink

$49.99

Two large pizzas with two toppings each, 12 Chicken Wings and 2 Liter Soft Drink

Appetizer

Chicken Wings

Garlic Bread /w Cheese

$5.99

Bread, garlic, mozzarella cheese

Garlic Bread No cheese

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

Bacon, Cheese

Bread Sticks

$7.99

Homemade bread sticks, marinara

Calamari Fritte

$10.99

Fried calamari, marinara

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

Toasted cheese ravioli, marinara

Toasted Meat Ravioli

$9.99

Toasted meat ravioli, marinara

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Shrimp, breaded, fried, cocktail sauce

French Fries

$2.99

House fries fried to a crisp

Onion Rings

$3.99

Onion rings fried to a crisp

Garlic Knots

$8.99

Strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked, and then topped with melted butter and garlic

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Deep-fried breaded mozzarella sticks until golden and crispy on the outside, with melted cheese on the inside. Served with marinara.

Salads

House

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, & Provolone Cheese

Ceaser

$8.99

Romaine Heart Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Greek

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olives, Banana Peppers & Feta

Deluxe

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, G. Pepper, Onion, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese

Cold Plate

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, Onion, Olives, Tuna Salad

Chef

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Turkey, Ham, Cheese & Boiled Egg

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives

Small House Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, & Provolone Cheese

Small Caesar salad

$4.99

Romaine Heart Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.99+

Create your own pizza

White Pizza

$13.99+

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil

Deluxe Pizza

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

Veggie Pizza

$15.99+

Tomato, Black Olive, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Super Supreme Pizza

$18.99+

Bacon, Ground Beef, Meatball, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Slices

Sicilian Pizza

CYO Cheese Sicilian (Large only)

$17.99

Thick pizza crust with your favorite pizza ingredients.

Meat Lovers Sicilian Pizza (Large only)

$24.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

Supreme Sicilian Pizza (Large only)

$26.99

Bacon, Ground Beef, Meatball, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Calzone, Rolls, Stomboli

Calzone

$12.99

Mozzarella, provolone and ricotta; Served with side of Marinara

Stromboli

$15.99

Mozarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, Green peppers; Served with Marinara

Pepperoni and Sausage Roll

$12.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage; Served with marinara

Pepperoni Roll

$12.99

Sausage Roll

$12.99

Burgers, Sandwhiches

Hamburger

$9.99

Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, raw onion, and french fries.

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato w/ chips

Crispy Chicken

$9.99

Boneless chicken breast, breaded, toasted bun,

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise

Club

$9.99

Layers of ham, bacon and turkey with tomatoes, crispy lettuce and american cheese

Subs

Philly Steak & Cheese

$8.99+

Philly Steak & Cheese Deluxe

$9.99+

Philly Chicken & Cheese

$8.99+

Philly Chicken & Cheese Deluxe

$9.99+

Sausage Pepperonata

$8.99+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$8.99+

Meatball Parmigiana

$8.99+

Italian

$8.99+

Salami, ham, provolone cheese

Tuna

$8.99+

Ham & Cheese

$8.99+

Turkey & cheese

$8.99+

Turkey , Ham , Cheese

$8.99+

Children

Cheese Ravioli (3)

$7.99

Served with bread, butter and soft drink

Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$7.99

Served with bread, butter and soft drink

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$7.99

Served with bread, butter and soft drink

Spaghetti w/ Butter

$7.99

Served with bread, butter and soft drink

Pasta

Spaghetti

Fettucini

Fettuccini pasta, Anthony's Alfredo sauce

Ravioli

Pasta sheets filled with ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Lasagna

$12.99

Spaghetti w/ tomato sauce

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Ziti noodle, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Pasta Combo

$13.99

Manicotti, cannelloni, stuffed shell

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

Pasta shells (3), cheese, tomato sauce

Zitii Siciliana

$13.99

Italian Sausage, Mushrooms in a Pink Sauce

Manicotti

$12.99

Meat Cannelloni

$12.99

Baked Spinach Manicotti

$14.99

Chicken, Seafood, Veal

Chicken

Baked chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, marinara

Shrimp

Shrimp, "mean" marinara sauce

Veal

Baked veal scallopini, mozzarella cheese, marinara

Linguini

Linguini, clams, marinara (red) or clam (white) sauce

Fried Seafood

$19.99

Shrimp, scallops, Calmari

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp, breaded, w/ fries

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.99

Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese.

Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake with raspberry puree.

Cannoli

$6.99

Crispy pastry shell filled with a creamy mix of ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

Beverage

Soft Drinks

Assorted bottled or canned soft drinks

Bottled Beer

Assorted domestic and imported

Wine Bottle

Assorted wines

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Anthony's Italian Pizza has been nestled in the Ashland area ever since 1977. This neighborhood eatery highlights our passion for honest cooking and an enjoyable atmosphere. Our menu features a selection of popular dishes. With some of the most delicious combinations of ingredients, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Loved by locals and traveling foodies alike, now is the perfect time for you to join us today at Anthony's Pizza.

Location

111 North Washington Highway, Ashland, VA 23005

Directions

