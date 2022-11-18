Anthony's Italian Pizza #2
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Anthony's Italian Pizza has been nestled in the Ashland area ever since 1977. This neighborhood eatery highlights our passion for honest cooking and an enjoyable atmosphere. Our menu features a selection of popular dishes. With some of the most delicious combinations of ingredients, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Loved by locals and traveling foodies alike, now is the perfect time for you to join us today at Anthony's Pizza.
Location
111 North Washington Highway, Ashland, VA 23005
