- Home
- /
- Brooklyn
- /
- Sheepshead Bay
- /
- Italian
- /
- Anthony’s Place
Anthony’s Place
911 Reviews
$$
2812 Ocean Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11229
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Beet and Goat Cheese Salad
Black Truffle Burrata
Stuffed Zucchini Flowers
Clams & Shrimp Oregenata
Sautéed clams & shrimps in a house special oregenata sauce, topped with toasted breadcrumbs
Octopus alla Griglia
Imported octopus from Spain, charcoal grilled, served over a bedding of arugula with olive oil, lemon, & sea salt
Sausage Bites
Buffalo Shrimp
Mussels In Garlic Cream Sauce
Garlic Shrimp
Artichoke Hearts Oregenata
Shrimp Bisque
Meatball Eggrolls
Sweet Chili Calamari
Sweet Baby Gem Salad
Baked Calamari
Grilled Calamari
Stuffed Peppers
Entrees
Stuffed Filet
Stuffed filet of fish with lump crabmeat
Brazilian Golden Garlic Butter Skirt Steak
Charcoal-grilled skirt steak topped with a house special golden garlic butter sauce, served with broccoli rabe
Spicy Rigatoni Vodka
House special vodka sauce infused with prosciutto, onions & hot Calabrian pepper flakes; topped with either diced fried chicken cutlet or shrimp
Clams and Shrimp Fra Diavolo Black Ling
Whole clams and shrimps sautéed in our house special fra diavolo sauce; served over fresh black linguine
Chicken Continassa
Parmesan crusted chicken layered with prosciutto and topped with vodka sauce and melted mozzarella; served with penne ala vodka
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
House special parmesan alfredo sauce infused with Cajun spices, chicken and sausage; cooked with penne pasta
Crusted Chicken Reggiano
Parmesan crusted chicken layered with prosciutto and topped with tossed arugula with olive oil, lemon, and shaved parmesan. Served over capellini in a creamy pesto sauce
Salmon Sophia
Pistachio Crusted Lamb Chops
Seafood Rissotto
Veal Osso Buco
Veal Piccata
Butternut Squash Sacchetti
Lamb Shank
Appetizers
Baked Clams Oregenata
Baked Mussels Oreganata
Regular Fried Calamari
Sm Fried Calamari
Fried Zucchini
Fried Mozzerella
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Ravioli
Stuffed Mushrooms
Shrimp Cocktail
Zuppa Di Clams
Zuppa Di Mussels
Frutta Di Mare Salad
Buffalo Calamari
Side House Salad
Regular House Salad
Large House Salad
Large Cold Antipasto
Regular Cold Antipasto
Bob Salad
A chopped salad special! Chopped lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, red onion, carrots, croutons, fresh mozzarella and roasted peppers with our house special red wine vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Fried Broccoli
Tomato & Mozzarella Salad
Sm Tomato & Mozzarella Salad
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Calamari Salad
Scungilli Salad
Tortellini Soup
Crab Bisque
Lentil Soup
Entrees
Half Chicken Cacciatore
1/2 Chicken, cut up, cooked with mushrooms and onions in our house special marinara sauce
Boneless Chicken Cacciatore
Boneless chicken sauteed in our house special marinara sauce with mushrooms and onions
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast sauteed in our house special brown marsala wine sauce with mushrooms
Chicken Francese
Boneless chicken breast dipped in egg, sauteed with white wine, lemon, and butter
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Chicken Parm Special
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce, eggplant, mushrooms, and peppers and baked with mozzarella
Chicken Pizziola
Boneless chicken breast sauteed in a house special marinara sauce with onions and mushrooms
Veal Cacciatore Al Forno
Tender pieces of veal cooked in a house special marinara sauce with onions, mushrooms, and peppers; baked with mozzarella
Veal Scallopini Marsala
Tender veal cooked in a house special brown marsala wine sauce with mushrooms
Veal Scallopini Francese
Tender veal dipped in egg and sauteed with white wine, lemon, butter and mushrooms
Veal Cutlet Parmigiana
Tender breaded veal topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Veal Parm Special
Tender breaded veal topped with marinara sauce, eggplant, peppers, and mushrooms; baked with mozzarella
Italian Sausage Special
Italian sausage, cut up, sauteed with peppers and mushrooms in our house special marinara sauce; baked with mozzarella
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Broiled Pork Chop
Pork Chop Pizziola
Bone-in Kansas City Pork Chop sauteed with onions and mushrooms in our house special marinara sauce
Steak Pizziola
Charcoal-grilled skirt steak sauteed with onions and mushrooms in our house special marinara sauce
Fried Shrimp Parmigiana
Breaded shrimp covered in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella
Shrimp Marinara
Sauteed shrimps in marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sauteed shrimp with baby clams in marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella
Shrimp Francese
Shrimps dipped in egg and sauteed with white wine, lemon, and mushrooms
Butterflied Shrimp
Shrimps Scampi
Shrimps sauteed in white wine, lemon, garlic and butter; topped with toasted homemade breadcrumbs
Shrimp Oreganata
Shrimps sauteed in white wine, garlic and butter; topped with toasted homemade breadcrumbs
Zuppa Di Clams
Zuppa Di Mussels
Fish Fillet
P&O Al Forno
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded layered eggplant covered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella
Rolled Eggplant
Two breaded eggplants rolled with a homemade ricotta mix, covered in marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella
Pasta
Pasta Alfredo
Baked Ravioli
Baked Ziti
Broccoli Pasta
Pasta Marinara
Pasta w/ Clam Sauce
Pasta w/ Vodka Sauce
Pasta w/Meat Sauce
Stuffed Shells
Pasta w/ Meatballs
Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil
Pasta Carbonara
Pasta w/ Pesto
Ravioli Marinara
Cavatelli Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Lasagna
Stuffed Rigatoni Vodka
Lobster Ravioli
Heros
Veal & Peppers Hero
Sausage & Peppers Hero
Fried Shrimp Hero LT
Chicken Cutlet Hero LT
Veal Cutlet Hero LT
Steak Special Hero
Chicken Francese Hero w/ Mozz
Chicken Marsala Hero w/ Mozz
Fish Filet Hero LT
Chicken Parm Hero
Veal Parm Hero
Eggplant Parm Hero
Fried Shrimp Parm Hero
Filet Parm Hero
Meatball Parm Hero
Potatos & Egg Hero
Peppers & Egg Hero
Sausage Parm Hero
Pizza
Wine + Beer
Portillo Cabernet Sauvignon
Malbec
Chianti
Merlot
Sangria Pitcher
Homemade Wine Bottle
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Sauvignon Blanc
St. Michelle Riesling
Moscato
Verdejo
Heineken
Corona
Budweiser
Coors Light
Brooklyn East IPA
Blue Moon
Gluten Free
Sides
Desserts
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Enjoy our food in the comfort of your home!
2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229