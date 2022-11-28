Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Anthony’s Place

911 Reviews

$$

2812 Ocean Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11229

Popular Items

Chicken Continassa
Eggplant Parmigiana
Spicy Rigatoni Vodka

Appetizers

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Black Truffle Burrata

$15.00

Stuffed Zucchini Flowers

$15.00

Clams & Shrimp Oregenata

$20.00

Sautéed clams & shrimps in a house special oregenata sauce, topped with toasted breadcrumbs

Octopus alla Griglia

$19.00

Imported octopus from Spain, charcoal grilled, served over a bedding of arugula with olive oil, lemon, & sea salt

Sausage Bites

$13.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$21.00

Mussels In Garlic Cream Sauce

$19.00

Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

Artichoke Hearts Oregenata

$15.00

Shrimp Bisque

$12.00

Meatball Eggrolls

$14.00

Sweet Chili Calamari

$17.00

Sweet Baby Gem Salad

$16.00

Baked Calamari

$17.00

Grilled Calamari

$17.00

Stuffed Peppers

$18.00

Entrees

Stuffed Filet

$30.00

Stuffed filet of fish with lump crabmeat

Brazilian Golden Garlic Butter Skirt Steak

$35.95

Charcoal-grilled skirt steak topped with a house special golden garlic butter sauce, served with broccoli rabe

Spicy Rigatoni Vodka

$22.00

House special vodka sauce infused with prosciutto, onions & hot Calabrian pepper flakes; topped with either diced fried chicken cutlet or shrimp

Clams and Shrimp Fra Diavolo Black Ling

$28.00

Whole clams and shrimps sautéed in our house special fra diavolo sauce; served over fresh black linguine

Chicken Continassa

Chicken Continassa

$30.00

Parmesan crusted chicken layered with prosciutto and topped with vodka sauce and melted mozzarella; served with penne ala vodka

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

House special parmesan alfredo sauce infused with Cajun spices, chicken and sausage; cooked with penne pasta

Crusted Chicken Reggiano

$30.00

Parmesan crusted chicken layered with prosciutto and topped with tossed arugula with olive oil, lemon, and shaved parmesan. Served over capellini in a creamy pesto sauce

Salmon Sophia

$36.00

Pistachio Crusted Lamb Chops

$43.00

Seafood Rissotto

$36.00

Veal Osso Buco

$43.00

Veal Piccata

$29.00

Butternut Squash Sacchetti

$26.00

Lamb Shank

$42.00Out of stock

Entrees

Grilled Chicken with Spinach & White Bean

$23.00

Skinny Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$16.00

Appetizers

Baked Clams Oregenata

$13.00

Baked Mussels Oreganata

$14.00
Regular Fried Calamari

Regular Fried Calamari

$15.00

Sm Fried Calamari

$11.00
Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$11.00
Fried Mozzerella

Fried Mozzerella

$7.00+

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Zuppa Di Clams

$20.00

Zuppa Di Mussels

$19.00

Frutta Di Mare Salad

$18.00
Buffalo Calamari

Buffalo Calamari

$16.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Regular House Salad

$10.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Large Cold Antipasto

$12.00

Regular Cold Antipasto

$10.00

Bob Salad

$12.00

A chopped salad special! Chopped lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, red onion, carrots, croutons, fresh mozzarella and roasted peppers with our house special red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fried Broccoli

$11.00

Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

$13.00

Sm Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

$10.00

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Calamari Salad

$14.00

Scungilli Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Tortellini Soup

$7.00

Crab Bisque

$12.00Out of stock

Lentil Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Entrees

Half Chicken Cacciatore

$23.00

1/2 Chicken, cut up, cooked with mushrooms and onions in our house special marinara sauce

Boneless Chicken Cacciatore

$21.00

Boneless chicken sauteed in our house special marinara sauce with mushrooms and onions

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Boneless chicken breast sauteed in our house special brown marsala wine sauce with mushrooms

Chicken Francese

$21.00

Boneless chicken breast dipped in egg, sauteed with white wine, lemon, and butter

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$18.00

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Chicken Parm Special

$20.00

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce, eggplant, mushrooms, and peppers and baked with mozzarella

Chicken Pizziola

$18.00

Boneless chicken breast sauteed in a house special marinara sauce with onions and mushrooms

Veal Cacciatore Al Forno

$20.00

Tender pieces of veal cooked in a house special marinara sauce with onions, mushrooms, and peppers; baked with mozzarella

Veal Scallopini Marsala

$20.00

Tender veal cooked in a house special brown marsala wine sauce with mushrooms

Veal Scallopini Francese

$20.00

Tender veal dipped in egg and sauteed with white wine, lemon, butter and mushrooms

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana

$18.00

Tender breaded veal topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Veal Parm Special

$21.00

Tender breaded veal topped with marinara sauce, eggplant, peppers, and mushrooms; baked with mozzarella

Italian Sausage Special

$18.00

Italian sausage, cut up, sauteed with peppers and mushrooms in our house special marinara sauce; baked with mozzarella

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

Broiled Pork Chop

$26.00

Pork Chop Pizziola

$28.00

Bone-in Kansas City Pork Chop sauteed with onions and mushrooms in our house special marinara sauce

Steak Pizziola

$30.00

Charcoal-grilled skirt steak sauteed with onions and mushrooms in our house special marinara sauce

Fried Shrimp Parmigiana

Fried Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded shrimp covered in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella

Shrimp Marinara

$20.00

Sauteed shrimps in marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.00

Sauteed shrimp with baby clams in marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella

Shrimp Francese

$20.00

Shrimps dipped in egg and sauteed with white wine, lemon, and mushrooms

Butterflied Shrimp

$20.00
Shrimps Scampi

Shrimps Scampi

$20.00

Shrimps sauteed in white wine, lemon, garlic and butter; topped with toasted homemade breadcrumbs

Shrimp Oreganata

Shrimp Oreganata

$20.00

Shrimps sauteed in white wine, garlic and butter; topped with toasted homemade breadcrumbs

Zuppa Di Clams

$19.00

Zuppa Di Mussels

$19.00

Fish Fillet

$19.00

P&O Al Forno

$20.00
Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Breaded layered eggplant covered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella

Rolled Eggplant

Rolled Eggplant

$13.00

Two breaded eggplants rolled with a homemade ricotta mix, covered in marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella

Pasta

Pasta Alfredo

$13.00

Baked Ravioli

$12.00

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Broccoli Pasta

$15.00

Pasta Marinara

$13.00

Pasta w/ Clam Sauce

$16.00

Pasta w/ Vodka Sauce

$15.00

Pasta w/Meat Sauce

$15.00

Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Pasta w/ Meatballs

$15.00

Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil

$14.00

Pasta Carbonara

$15.00

Pasta w/ Pesto

$15.00

Ravioli Marinara

$12.00

Cavatelli Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$17.00

Lasagna

$12.00

Stuffed Rigatoni Vodka

$15.00

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Heros

Veal & Peppers Hero

$12.00

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Hero LT

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet Hero LT

$11.00

Veal Cutlet Hero LT

$12.00

Steak Special Hero

$14.00

Chicken Francese Hero w/ Mozz

$15.00

Chicken Marsala Hero w/ Mozz

$15.00

Fish Filet Hero LT

$13.00

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.00

Veal Parm Hero

$12.00

Eggplant Parm Hero

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Parm Hero

$12.00

Filet Parm Hero

$12.00

Meatball Parm Hero

$11.00

Potatos & Egg Hero

$11.00

Peppers & Egg Hero

$11.00

Sausage Parm Hero

$11.00

Pizza

10" Margarita Pizza

$14.00

10" White Pizza

$14.00

10" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

White pizza w/ Spin & Broc

$16.00

Pesto White

$15.00

Italian Meat

$15.00

Wine + Beer

Portillo Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Malbec

$25.00

Chianti

$25.00

Merlot

$25.00

Sangria Pitcher

$20.00

Homemade Wine Bottle

$23.00

Chardonnay

$25.00

Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

St. Michelle Riesling

$25.00

Moscato

$25.00

Verdejo

$25.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Brooklyn East IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Ravioli

$12.00

Gluten Free Baked Ziti

$13.00

Gluten Free Penne w/ Grilled Chicken & Spinach

$21.00

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Potato Croquette

$6.00

Garlic Rolls (doz)

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side of Meatballs

$7.00

Side of Sausage

$7.00

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$11.00

Desserts

Toasted Almond Cream Cake

$8.00

Italian Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Pistachio Tartufo

$9.00

Chocolate & Vanilla Tartufo

$9.00

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Can Soda

$2.25

2 Liter

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Enjoy our food in the comfort of your home!

2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229

